Healthy Halloween Snack Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Halloween snack recipes including apple, popcorn and pumpkin seed recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Yummy Molasses Crackles

Rating: Unrated
24
Nancy Caverly gave her grandmother's recipe for ginger molasses cookies a little makeover--reducing the butter and adding crystallized ginger for a spicy jolt.
By Nancy Caverly

Gingerbread Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
This gingerbread-flavored homemade marshmallow recipe is a fun, naturally gluten-free alternative to holiday cookies--and you won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought marshmallows until you taste one. Use a stand mixer to make them, though--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Ginger Crinkle Cookies

Rating: Unrated
24
Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld, a hypnotherapist and writer, started improving the nutritional profile of a friend's mother's ginger cookie recipe by substituting whole-wheat pastry flour for all-purpose flour and canola oil for shortening. “Experiment with these cookies,” she advises, “as they taste great either slightly underdone or crispy.” She calls them “the quickest cookies you'll ever bake.”
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Snickerdoodle Cookies

In this healthy snickerdoodle cookie recipe, ginger, allspice and nutmeg combine with cinnamon to make this the best snickerdoodle you've ever had. The cookies get their signature look and texture from a little food science--baking soda makes them rise and cream of tartar prevents the sugar from binding together and causes the cookies to collapse and wrinkle.
By Virginia Willis

Fig 'n' Flax Thumbprint Cookies

Rating: Unrated
13
We love how the ground flax adds a nutty flavor and the brown sugar caramelizes on the outside of these thumbprint cookies. Fig preserves make this cookie special; other fruit preserves could be used as well.
By Amy Knapper Whitinsville

Cherry Marshmallows

These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

Rating: Unrated
19
This thumbprint cookie uses honey as the only sweetener and tender ground almonds to replace much of the butter found in similar cookies. Just a touch of butter mixed with honey in the filling gives it a rich flavor without too much saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles

Rating: Unrated
42
These peanut butter-pretzel truffles satisfy your craving for something sweet and salty.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Rating: Unrated
1
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Chocolate-Dipped Gingersnaps

A sprinkling of crystallized ginger and dried cranberries makes these easy, chocolate-dipped gingersnaps festive.
Vanilla Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought ones until you taste one. They're amazing sandwiched between graham crackers for s'mores or as a topper for hot chocolate. You'll seem like a cooking genius with this easy marshmallow recipe, but rely on the horsepower of a stand mixer to make them--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
Peanut-Apple Crunch Balls

Orange Spice Molasses Cookies

Rating: Unrated
25
Dried-Fruit Bars

Chile-Lime Tortilla Chips

Rating: Unrated
2

Sage Marshmallows

Try this sage-infused marshmallow recipe on top of sweet potato casserole and you'll seem like a cooking genius. Homemade marshmallows taste so much better than traditional store-bought marshmallows--and they're easy to make. Just be sure to use a stand mixer to make them, since hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.

All Healthy Halloween Snack Recipes

Double Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chewies

Rating: Unrated
23
These soft chocolate cookies have a big peanut flavor since they use peanut butter and peanut butter chips.
By Heidi Farnworth

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
By Jim Romanoff

Lava Rocks

Rating: Unrated
5
Strategy and operations director Josh Gitlin gave this low-fat cookie three layers of chocolate flavor with cocoa powder, grated bittersweet chocolate and cocoa nibs.
By Josh Gitlin

Pumpkin Cookies

Rating: Unrated
5
Cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg add lots of flavor to these rich pumpkin cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Chocolate Chip Cookies

This awesome lacy chocolate chip cookie is given a healthful makeover with oats and whole-wheat flour, and canola oil to replace some of the butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
These popcorn balls are made with agave nectar and peanut butter and are spiked with chocolate covered pretzels and dried cherries for a special treat. Try making them for your Halloween party this year.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mulled Apple-Cranberry Cider

Orange zest and cinnamon infuse this warm apple-cranberry drink with lots of holiday flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

French Onion Dip

Rating: Unrated
9
In our homemade version of French onion dip, we simmer chopped onions in broth and use reduced-fat sour cream and yogurt for the familiar rich and creamy flavor. All told, our version has 12 grams less fat and nearly 50 percent less sodium per serving than the original.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Apple Dippers

Caramel apples are a delicious treat but can contain up to 60 grams of carbs. Satisfy your sweet craving with these lower-carb apple slices, dipped in peanut butter and sprinkled with chocolate pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kettle-Style Caramel Corn

Who knew you could make your own healthier homemade version of this craveable treat? And it tastes just as good.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Popcorn Balls

These popcorn balls are held together with a flavorful combination of agave nectar and peanut butter. Macadamia nuts and coconut give them a delightful twist. They make a fun treat for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Crisps

Rating: Unrated
3
Gingery flavor and a subtle lemon note make these crisp cookies perfect with tea. They also make great ‘‘dunking'' cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Oatmeal Bars

Rating: Unrated
5
These pretty streusel-topped bars are quick to make and easy to transport. Made with unsweetened apricot preserves, they are a good source of potassium and beta carotene.
By Susan Herr

Frogs on a Log

Rating: Unrated
1
Give this childhood treat a savory twist by swapping the peanut butter and raisins for cream cheese and olives. For a spicy snack, try chopped pickled jalapenos instead of olives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Rating: Unrated
1
Be sure to save the pumpkin seeds from your Halloween jack-o'-lantern so you can make this crunchy, healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Rating: Unrated
1
Garlic bread meets pumpkin seeds in this baked pumpkin seed recipe--and they really hit it off!
By Carolyn Casner

Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Rating: Unrated
7
Full of oats, nuts and raisins, these chewy oatmeal raisin cookies can be enjoyed any day of the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel Popcorn

Rating: Unrated
3
Homemade caramel corn isn't hard to make--whip up a batch for your Halloween party or anytime the neighborhood kids are invading your house for the night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Chile-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Salty, spicy and garlicky, these roasted pumpkin seeds are the perfect snack for any time of day. Increase the quantity of ground chile if you want 'em extra hot.
By Carolyn Casner

Brown Sugar Crackles

Rating: Unrated
6
These sweet sugar cookies have an appealing cracked top and a chewy middle.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chile-Cocoa Graham Crackers

These crunchy and crispy chocolate graham crackers have a tiny bit of spicy ancho chile on top. Oat flour makes them extra tender and tasty. Eat them plain or drizzled with a little melted chocolate. Depending on how thin you roll the dough, the crispness of the baked graham crackers will vary. If yours are not as crunchy as you like after they are completely cooled (especially the ones in the center that might be a little thicker), place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 325°F for about 15 minutes. Let cool and check again for crunch.
By Alice Medrich

Caramel-Raisin Popcorn Balls

This simple recipe for caramel popcorn balls with raisins is fun to make for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Dried Apricots

Healthful bonbons are truly a gift of love. This healthy dessert recipe for chocolate-dipped dried apricots makes a great gift or special treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Date Pumpkin Bread

This honey-sweetened, nut- and date-studded pumpkin bread gets bright taste from orange zest and juice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
