Healthy Halloween Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Halloween dessert recipes including cakes and cupcake Halloween recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Apple Cupcakes with Cinnamon-Marshmallow Frosting

Rating: Unrated
15
Shredded apple replaces some of the oil and keeps the cake moist in these cinnamon-spiked cupcakes. There is a generous amount of fluffy marshmallow frosting to mound or pipe on top for a festive look. Be sure to frost them right after you make the frosting--it stiffens as it stands and becomes more difficult to spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Rating: Unrated
4
These doughnut-shaped cakes are flavored with apple cider and glazed with maple syrup. If you do not have a mini Bundt pan, you can use a regular Bundt pan and make a coffee cake; bake it in a 375°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated
7
This lighter pumpkin pie has the rich, subtle spices of the classic and a delicate, faintly sweet crust.
By Jessie Price

Chile-Cocoa Graham Crackers

These crunchy and crispy chocolate graham crackers have a tiny bit of spicy ancho chile on top. Oat flour makes them extra tender and tasty. Eat them plain or drizzled with a little melted chocolate. Depending on how thin you roll the dough, the crispness of the baked graham crackers will vary. If yours are not as crunchy as you like after they are completely cooled (especially the ones in the center that might be a little thicker), place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 325°F for about 15 minutes. Let cool and check again for crunch.
By Alice Medrich

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chewies

Rating: Unrated
23
These soft chocolate cookies have a big peanut flavor since they use peanut butter and peanut butter chips.
By Heidi Farnworth

EatingWell Chocolate Chip Cookies

This awesome lacy chocolate chip cookie is given a healthful makeover with oats and whole-wheat flour, and canola oil to replace some of the butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Rating: Unrated
7
Full of oats, nuts and raisins, these chewy oatmeal raisin cookies can be enjoyed any day of the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hermits

Rating: Unrated
1
The bars will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
By Susan Herr

Cherry-Vanilla Bean Milkshake

Rating: Unrated
5
So thick you'll need a straw and a long spoon to enjoy this frosty cherry-vanilla milkshake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
9
Here we use reduced-fat cream cheese in place of some of the butter to lower the fat in this version of the classic chocolate chip cookie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée

Get your pumpkin flavor fix with this diabetic-friendly crème brûlée recipe! Allow for ample time for this recipe to chill and set before adding the melted sugar topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Sweet Potato Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl

Sweet Potato Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl

This creamy sweet potato pie recipe is seasoned like a pumpkin pie with plenty of cinnamon and nutmeg and gets nice ginger flavor from the gingersnap crust.
Ginger Baked Apples with Oats & Pecans

Ginger Baked Apples with Oats & Pecans

Try serving it with a splash of dark rum and a dollop of fat-free Greek-style yogurt.
Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas

Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas

13 Vintage Halloween Treats just like Grandma Used to Make

13 Vintage Halloween Treats Just like Grandma Used to Make

Luscious Lemon Squares

Luscious Lemon Squares

Rating: Unrated
2
Carrot-Date Cookies

Carrot-Date Cookies

All Healthy Halloween Dessert Recipes

Carrot-Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
These chewy oatmeal cookies are full of shredded carrots and raisins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Walnut Pralines

Maple syrup gives new inspiration to this Louisiana classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Devil's Food Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
If these devilishly chocolaty cookies don't get gobbled the day they are baked, store them, well-wrapped, in the freezer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ghost Meringue Cookies

These lightened-up ghostly Halloween cookies are scary cute! Serve these meringue cookies as-is for a fun Halloween treat, or use them to top a Halloween cake. When making meringues, make sure that your bowl and beaters are clean and that there is not a trace of yolk in the egg white; the smallest amount of fat will prevent the egg whites from forming meringue. Depending on the humidity in your kitchen, the baking time might vary considerably. Check to make sure your cookies are crisp throughout before removing them from the oven.
By Carolyn Casner
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com