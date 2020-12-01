Healthy Halloween Dessert Recipes

Apple Cupcakes with Cinnamon-Marshmallow Frosting
Shredded apple replaces some of the oil and keeps the cake moist in these cinnamon-spiked cupcakes. There is a generous amount of fluffy marshmallow frosting to mound or pipe on top for a festive look. Be sure to frost them right after you make the frosting--it stiffens as it stands and becomes more difficult to spread.
Apple Cider Doughnuts
These doughnut-shaped cakes are flavored with apple cider and glazed with maple syrup. If you do not have a mini Bundt pan, you can use a regular Bundt pan and make a coffee cake; bake it in a 375°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
Holiday Pumpkin Pie
This lighter pumpkin pie has the rich, subtle spices of the classic and a delicate, faintly sweet crust.
Chile-Cocoa Graham Crackers
These crunchy and crispy chocolate graham crackers have a tiny bit of spicy ancho chile on top. Oat flour makes them extra tender and tasty. Eat them plain or drizzled with a little melted chocolate. Depending on how thin you roll the dough, the crispness of the baked graham crackers will vary. If yours are not as crunchy as you like after they are completely cooled (especially the ones in the center that might be a little thicker), place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 325°F for about 15 minutes. Let cool and check again for crunch.
Dried-Fruit Bars
Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
Double Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chewies
These soft chocolate cookies have a big peanut flavor since they use peanut butter and peanut butter chips.
EatingWell Chocolate Chip Cookies
This awesome lacy chocolate chip cookie is given a healthful makeover with oats and whole-wheat flour, and canola oil to replace some of the butter.
Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Full of oats, nuts and raisins, these chewy oatmeal raisin cookies can be enjoyed any day of the week.
Cherry-Vanilla Bean Milkshake
So thick you'll need a straw and a long spoon to enjoy this frosty cherry-vanilla milkshake.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Here we use reduced-fat cream cheese in place of some of the butter to lower the fat in this version of the classic chocolate chip cookie.
Pumpkin Crème Brûlée
Get your pumpkin flavor fix with this diabetic-friendly crème brûlée recipe! Allow for ample time for this recipe to chill and set before adding the melted sugar topping.