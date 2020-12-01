Healthy Halloween Drink Recipes

Carrot-Orange Juice

In this vibrant, healthy carrot-orange juice recipe, we jazz up plain orange juice by adding a yellow tomato, apple and carrots to pack in immune-boosting vitamins A and C. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this carrot-orange juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thick & Rich Drinking Chocolate

Rich, creamy and thick enough that you may want to scoop it with a spoon, this European-style drinking chocolate is something different from the usual hot cocoa. Serve it in a demitasse or espresso cup for an elegant treat.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Chocolate

Our hot cocoa is rich and chocolaty without the overly sweet taste of some packaged mixes. We give it a luxurious froth with a whisk or blender--or use a cappuccino frother if you have one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sleigh Driver

This scrumptious nonalcoholic punch adds pear, cranberries and vanilla to the traditional hot cider.
By A.J. Rathbun

Big-Batch Hot Bourbon Cocktail with Maple & Apple Cider

Grab a mug and get all the flavors of fall—apple, maple and spices—in this warm mulled cider cocktail. And this version, with a hint of ginger liqueur for extra spice, is just as enjoyable whether you're sipping it around a bonfire or on your couch with a cozy blanket. It's like a New England autumn evening in drinkable form. If you'd like to make this alcohol-free for a family gathering and spike each glass individually, add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) bourbon and 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) ginger liqueur to each cup of mulled cider.
By Casey Barber

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Pear-Rum Punch

Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chaos Ladder

In this whiskey cocktail recipe, sweet vermouth, lemon, orange and raspberries balance the bitters.
By Dave Shenaut

Mulled Wine

For midwinter cheer, pull up a mug of something warm and spirited.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sparkling Cran Razzy

Enjoy your fruit juice but keep calories in check by mixing it with seltzer. Make a pretty garnish by freezing big, plump fresh raspberries (already-frozen ones don't look as nice.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Hot Cider

For a nonalcoholic version, omit the applejack and schnapps and add 2 tablespoons cinnamon-flavored syrup, such as Torani brand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Very Merry Punch

There was a time when every household had its own recipe for spiced hot-wine punch. Folks would roam from house to house testing each one. With the blend of flavors in this punch, revelers might never move on to other houses on the block.
By A.J. Rathbun

Spiced Hot Chocolate

This spiced hot chocolate warms you from within.
By Mariana Velasquez

Fresh Grape Soda

Make your own grape juice by pureeing and straining fresh grapes for this sweet and tangy sparkling drink. If you have very sweet grapes, you might not need the full amount of honey. Taste as you go. For a special treat, freeze extra whole grapes ahead of time and float them in the drink along with the ice cubes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Apple Cider

Throw cinnamon, cloves, apple cider, and cranberry-raspberry juice into a slow cooker to make this easy and tasty berry-apple cider.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato-Jalapeño Bloody Mary

Make this garden-fresh Bloody Mary when summer tomatoes and peppers are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Vanilla Bean Milkshake

So thick you'll need a straw and a long spoon to enjoy this frosty cherry-vanilla milkshake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Cocoa

Satisfy your chocolate craving with this quick low-carb hot cocoa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Witch Smoothie Bowl

Have a little Halloween fun at breakfast or snack time with this healthy fruit smoothie bowl that's topped with chia seeds and strawberry to look like a witch.
By Melissa Fallon

Billy Mack Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

For this festive sparkling-wine cocktail recipe, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with sparkling wine and homemade green tea-cinnamon simple syrup. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiderweb Smoothie Bowl

This spooky smoothie makes for a fun, healthy Halloween snack or breakfast. The spiderweb design is much easier than it looks--a perfect task for the kids!
By Melissa Fallon

Cauldron Smoothie Bowl

Here's an easy way to serve up some Halloween fun at breakfast or as an after-school snack. And it's way healthier than all the candy lying around this time of year.
By Melissa Fallon

Lemon Zinger Cider

Lemon zinger tea adds oomph to plain apple cider.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jack-o'-Lantern Smoothie Bowl

Make an easier, tastier jack-o'-lantern this year--no scooping or sawing required. This delicious, creamy mango smoothie bowl gets topped with chia to make a healthy Halloween-themed snack or breakfast your kids will love.
By Melissa Fallon
