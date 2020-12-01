Healthy Halloween Candy & Treat Recipes

Caramel Apples
These fall treats have just enough caramel to give a nice hit of salty-sweet flavor in each bite.
Gingerbread Marshmallows
This gingerbread-flavored homemade marshmallow recipe is a fun, naturally gluten-free alternative to holiday cookies--and you won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought marshmallows until you taste one. Use a stand mixer to make them, though--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
Sesame-Ginger Popcorn Balls
Caramel popcorn balls made with crystallized ginger and sesame seeds are a fun twist on the original recipe. They're sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party.
Papaya & Chile Chocolate Bark
With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir dried papaya, pepitas and chile powder into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
Cherry Marshmallows
These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles
These peanut butter-pretzel truffles satisfy your craving for something sweet and salty.
Chocolate-Dipped Apricots
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
Chocolate-Dipped Gingersnaps
A sprinkling of crystallized ginger and dried cranberries makes these easy, chocolate-dipped gingersnaps festive.
Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries
With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.
Vanilla Marshmallows
You won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought ones until you taste one. They're amazing sandwiched between graham crackers for s'mores or as a topper for hot chocolate. You'll seem like a cooking genius with this easy marshmallow recipe, but rely on the horsepower of a stand mixer to make them--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
Sage Marshmallows
Try this sage-infused marshmallow recipe on top of sweet potato casserole and you'll seem like a cooking genius. Homemade marshmallows taste so much better than traditional store-bought marshmallows--and they're easy to make. Just be sure to use a stand mixer to make them, since hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
Apple-Cinnamon Mini Doughnuts
These bite-size baked apple doughnuts have all the flavor of their fried counterparts with fewer calories. Serve plain for breakfast, with an afternoon cup of coffee or alongside whipped cream for an after-dinner treat.