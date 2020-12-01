Healthy Halloween Candy & Treat Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Halloween candy and treat recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Caramel Apples

Rating: Unrated
2
These fall treats have just enough caramel to give a nice hit of salty-sweet flavor in each bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingerbread Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
This gingerbread-flavored homemade marshmallow recipe is a fun, naturally gluten-free alternative to holiday cookies--and you won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought marshmallows until you taste one. Use a stand mixer to make them, though--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Sesame-Ginger Popcorn Balls

Caramel popcorn balls made with crystallized ginger and sesame seeds are a fun twist on the original recipe. They're sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Papaya & Chile Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir dried papaya, pepitas and chile powder into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Marshmallows

These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles

Rating: Unrated
42
These peanut butter-pretzel truffles satisfy your craving for something sweet and salty.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Gingersnaps

A sprinkling of crystallized ginger and dried cranberries makes these easy, chocolate-dipped gingersnaps festive.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

Rating: Unrated
8
With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought ones until you taste one. They're amazing sandwiched between graham crackers for s'mores or as a topper for hot chocolate. You'll seem like a cooking genius with this easy marshmallow recipe, but rely on the horsepower of a stand mixer to make them--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Sage Marshmallows

Try this sage-infused marshmallow recipe on top of sweet potato casserole and you'll seem like a cooking genius. Homemade marshmallows taste so much better than traditional store-bought marshmallows--and they're easy to make. Just be sure to use a stand mixer to make them, since hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Apple-Cinnamon Mini Doughnuts

Rating: Unrated
2
These bite-size baked apple doughnuts have all the flavor of their fried counterparts with fewer calories. Serve plain for breakfast, with an afternoon cup of coffee or alongside whipped cream for an after-dinner treat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Healthy Popcorn Ball

How to Make Healthy Popcorn Ball

This isn't your grandma's popcorn ball recipe! Studded with dark chocolate-covered pretzels and dried cherries, this healthy treat takes homemade popcorn candy to the next level.
Halloween Snacks without the Sugar Crash

Halloween Snacks without the Sugar Crash

The only thing scarier than the haunted house at Halloween is a spooky little ghoul on a sugar crash. Check out our 5 latest (and healthier!) Halloween snack hacks using naturally colored ingredients.
Cranberry-Raspberry Jellies

Cranberry-Raspberry Jellies

13 Vintage Halloween Treats just like Grandma Used to Make

13 Vintage Halloween Treats Just like Grandma Used to Make

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
Tropical Popcorn Balls

Tropical Popcorn Balls

Candied Grapefruit Peels

Rating: Unrated
1

A fine cup of coffee and two or three of these bittersweet confections make a fitting conclusion to a holiday meal. The peels remain soft and full of flavor because they are made with the entire peel, including the white pith. The same technique can be applied to navel oranges.

All Healthy Halloween Candy & Treat Recipes

Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas

Rating: Unrated
11
Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Rating: Unrated
4
These doughnut-shaped cakes are flavored with apple cider and glazed with maple syrup. If you do not have a mini Bundt pan, you can use a regular Bundt pan and make a coffee cake; bake it in a 375°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cashew & 3-Seed Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir cashews, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and aniseed into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Burnt Sugar Lollipops

Rating: Unrated
4
No special equipment or fancy molds are needed for these gorgeous jewels--just a little patience and steady hand to pour out the hot sugar syrup. Wrap the lollipops individually in large, clear lollipop bags and seal with a silver twist-tie or a piece of ribbon. Affix them individually to the bows of your holiday presents or hang them on your tree and offer them to guests as they leave.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel Popcorn

Rating: Unrated
3
Homemade caramel corn isn't hard to make--whip up a batch for your Halloween party or anytime the neighborhood kids are invading your house for the night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel-Raisin Popcorn Balls

This simple recipe for caramel popcorn balls with raisins is fun to make for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Dried Apricots

Healthful bonbons are truly a gift of love. This healthy dessert recipe for chocolate-dipped dried apricots makes a great gift or special treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Baked Apples with Oats & Pecans

Rating: Unrated
1
Think of these baked apples as individual apple crisps. Use apples that get nice and soft when they're cooked. Try serving it with a splash of dark rum and a dollop of fat-free Greek-style yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter "Candy" Apples

Turn an applesauce cup into a healthier candied apple with this easy snack idea. Just top the cup with half an apple and a drizzle of peanut butter for a cute snack kids will love.
By Melissa Fallon

Frankenstein Kiwi Pops

Kids will go crazy for these cute snacks that turn kiwi slices into Frankenstein's monster and bride. Plus, you'll feel great serving them a treat that's healthier than all that Halloween candy.
By Melissa Fallon
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com