Quick & Easy Halloween Recipes

Find healthy, delicious quick and easy Halloween recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Ravioli & Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
86
Fresh or frozen ravioli cook in minutes and turn this light vegetable soup into a main course. Look for whole-wheat or whole-grain ravioli in the refrigerated or frozen section of the supermarket. Tortellini can be used instead of ravioli as well. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean Quesadillas

Rating: Unrated
64
In a hurry? These satisfying quesadillas take just 15 minutes to make. We like them with black beans, but pinto beans work well too. If you like a little heat, be sure to use pepper Jack cheese in the filling. Serve with: A little sour cream and a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Orange Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
In this vibrant, healthy carrot-orange juice recipe, we jazz up plain orange juice by adding a yellow tomato, apple and carrots to pack in immune-boosting vitamins A and C. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this carrot-orange juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

Rating: Unrated
72
This satisfying vegetarian sweet potato soup is inspired by the flavors of West African peanut soup. We like the added zip of hot green chiles, but they can sometimes be very spicy. It's best to take a small bite first and add them to taste. Try chopped peanuts and scallions for a different garnish. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.
By Nancy Baggett

Thick & Rich Drinking Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
21
Rich, creamy and thick enough that you may want to scoop it with a spoon, this European-style drinking chocolate is something different from the usual hot cocoa. Serve it in a demitasse or espresso cup for an elegant treat.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
2
Our hot cocoa is rich and chocolaty without the overly sweet taste of some packaged mixes. We give it a luxurious froth with a whisk or blender--or use a cappuccino frother if you have one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Chile-Lime Tortilla Chips

Rating: Unrated
2
These tortilla chips are baked, not fried, and a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of chili powder add flavor without tons of calories. Plus with 5 grams less fat per serving than a packaged version, they deliver all the crunch without the guilt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chaos Ladder

In this whiskey cocktail recipe, sweet vermouth, lemon, orange and raspberries balance the bitters.
By Dave Shenaut

Mixed Green Salad with Grapefruit & Cranberries

Rating: Unrated
3
Grapefruit juice is the base for the tangy vinaigrette on this salad studded with grapefruit segments and dried cranberries. It serves 12 as a starter or about 6 if you'd like a large portion per person.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

Rating: Unrated
11
Our healthier version of chile con queso will have ooey-gooey-cheese lovers celebrating. Now you can enjoy this Tex-Mex dip without all the fat and calories. We replaced some of the cheese with a low-fat white sauce and used sharp Cheddar plus a splash of beer to boost the flavor. Our version cuts the calories in half and reduces total fat and saturated fat by nearly 60 percent.
Ranch Dip & Crunchy Vegetables

Ranch Dip & Crunchy Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
6
Adults and kids alike love the tanginess of this ranch-style dip. By using nonfat buttermilk and low-fat mayonnaise for the creamy base we've cut the fat substantially and eliminated the saturated fat. It only takes 15 minutes to make and keeps for 3 days so it's perfect for a healthy snack in a pinch.
Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
Mulled Apple-Cranberry Cider

Mulled Apple-Cranberry Cider

Spiced Hot Cider

Spiced Hot Cider

Rating: Unrated
1
Very Merry Punch

Very Merry Punch

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Apple Dippers

Caramel apples are a delicious treat but can contain up to 60 grams of carbs. Satisfy your sweet craving with these lower-carb apple slices, dipped in peanut butter and sprinkled with chocolate pieces.

All Quick & Easy Halloween Recipes

Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas

Rating: Unrated
1
This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
By Romney Steele

Frogs on a Log

Rating: Unrated
1
Give this childhood treat a savory twist by swapping the peanut butter and raisins for cream cheese and olives. For a spicy snack, try chopped pickled jalapenos instead of olives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Grape Soda

Make your own grape juice by pureeing and straining fresh grapes for this sweet and tangy sparkling drink. If you have very sweet grapes, you might not need the full amount of honey. Taste as you go. For a special treat, freeze extra whole grapes ahead of time and float them in the drink along with the ice cubes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Bacon Pancakes with Cider Syrup

Rating: Unrated
8
If you like apple pancakes and you like bacon, you'll love the taste of these sweet, smoky pancakes. Any kind of apple works well. A quick cider syrup drizzled on top enhances the apple flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel-Raisin Popcorn Balls

This simple recipe for caramel popcorn balls with raisins is fun to make for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Vanilla Bean Milkshake

Rating: Unrated
5
So thick you'll need a straw and a long spoon to enjoy this frosty cherry-vanilla milkshake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Nachos

Rating: Unrated
1
In this healthy appetizer (or dessert) recipe, apples make the base for a cinnamon-honey yogurt sauce, chocolate chips, granola and blueberry topping. Feel free to swap out the toppings for whatever you have on hand-coconut, nuts and seeds all make delicious options.
By Hilary Meyer

Indoor S'Mores

Rating: Unrated
8
You don't have to sit around a fire to enjoy s'mores. Just be sure to watch them carefully under the broiler--the marshmallows can go from perfectly toasted to charcoal in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

Crisp little phyllo dough shells get a creamy pumpkin filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Cocoa

Satisfy your chocolate craving with this quick low-carb hot cocoa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Apricot Delicata Squash

Rating: Unrated
3
Slice delicata as thinly as you can, toss it in the steamer and you have an almost instant side dish. We like it tossed with dried cranberries, apricots and sliced almonds, but try it with any dried fruit and nuts you have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Bake Monster Pita Pizza

This no-bake pizza is so easy to make, and it's even more fun to eat! Kids will love the spooky monster eyes made from cucumbers, cheese and beans for this cute Halloween snack.
By Melissa Fallon

Sesame-Ginger Popcorn Balls

Caramel popcorn balls made with crystallized ginger and sesame seeds are a fun twist on the original recipe. They're sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Herb Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
A perennial favorite with kids, this all-purpose dip can also be used as a sandwich spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Custards

For the richest flavor, use maple syrup graded “Dark Amber” to make these custards.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Crisps

Rating: Unrated
3
When you need a chocolate fix, these rich-tasting morsels will do the trick.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Corn Botanita

Top blue corn tortilla chips with mango slices, cotija cheese and a squeeze of lime juice for a colorful appetizer. Blue corn tortilla chips make these Mexican-style appetizers pretty, but any variety will work. Look for cotija cheese, a type of aged Mexican cheese, near other specialty cheeses or in Mexican grocery stores. You may also find it labeled “queso añejo” or “queso añejado.” Finely crumbled Parmesan cheese can be used as a substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Witch Smoothie Bowl

Have a little Halloween fun at breakfast or snack time with this healthy fruit smoothie bowl that's topped with chia seeds and strawberry to look like a witch.
By Melissa Fallon

Devil's Food Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
If these devilishly chocolaty cookies don't get gobbled the day they are baked, store them, well-wrapped, in the freezer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Billy Mack Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

For this festive sparkling-wine cocktail recipe, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with sparkling wine and homemade green tea-cinnamon simple syrup. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiderweb Smoothie Bowl

This spooky smoothie makes for a fun, healthy Halloween snack or breakfast. The spiderweb design is much easier than it looks--a perfect task for the kids!
By Melissa Fallon

Caramel Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick caramel sauce is made lighter with evaporated fat-free milk and uses molasses to give it rich flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Pecan Apple Dippers

Caramel apples can contain up to 60 grams of carbs, but these apple dippers are a lower-carb option. These apple slices--dipped in melted butterscotch, drizzled with sweet maple syrup, and sprinkled with savory pecans--will remind you of your grandmother's pecan pie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramel-Pretzel Apple Dippers

Caramel apples can contain up to 60 grams of carbohydrate, so try this lower-carb apple dipper option. A tasty twist on the traditional recipe, apple slices are dipped in rich white chocolate, sprinkled with crushed pretzels, and topped with a sweet caramel drizzle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
