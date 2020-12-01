Vegan Easter Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan Easter recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Lemon Herbed Orzo Pasta

This quick and easy lemony and herb pasta dish makes a delicious side. Try adding chicken or shrimp for a more complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Coconut Peanut Butter Balls

All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier coconutty peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Carrot Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting

Classic carrot cake goes vegan in this easy recipe, and gets covered with coconut whipped cream to replace the traditional cream cheese frosting. A mixture of flax and water makes a sturdy substitute for eggs in this vegan cake. Plus, sweet crushed pineapple helps to make this cake delicious with less added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Lemon-Dill Green Beans

This lemon and dill vinaigrette is a natural complement to green beans. It's also great tossed with steamed asparagus or drizzled over sliced fresh tomatoes. To make this recipe serve 10, multiply all the ingredients by 2 1/2: Use 2 1/2 pounds green beans, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 1/2 tablespoons each shallot, oil and lemon juice, 2 1/2 teaspoons mustard and 3/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crumble Topping

This quick crumble topping is convenient to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble

Use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand to make this old-fashioned crumble. Typical crumble topping has as much as a half cup of butter--ours has just a bit of canola oil and, for richness, chopped almonds, which are full of healthy monounsaturated fats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding

This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

15 Vegan Desserts for Your Easter Celebration

Roasted Pears

Roasted pears are a simple dessert on their own, or top with lightly sweetened mascarpone for a more decadent treat.
Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Balls

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

Cinnamon Oranges

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.

All Vegan Easter Recipes

Broiled Mango

Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frosted Grapes

The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetable Antipasto

A zesty vinaigrette makes these roasted Brussels sprouts, fennel, carrots and beets pop. If you can't find small carrots, halve larger ones crosswise then quarter lengthwise. Serve this vegetable antipasto as a side dish or appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seven-Layer Fruit Salad

Layering colorful chopped fruits in a straight-sided trifle bowl gives a refreshing fruit salad a stunning presentation. It's a company-worthy brunch recipe and would also be a star at any potluck picnic.
By Carolyn Casner

Princess Tea Cakes

Working on this makeover of a classic Russian Tea Cake made Bridget Klein feel closer to her late sister, Gina, because they are “a great match for her personality: delicate and refined, pretty to look at, and yet a definite character that inspires adoration and loyalty.” Gina's middle name, Sarah, means “princess,” in Hebrew; hence the name of these confections. Klein's mom “swore these cookies couldn't be made without butter,” she says, “until she tasted them.” Klein continues: “Gina was a traditionalist, too, but I think I might have been able to fool her with these.”
By Bridget Klein

Garlicky Green Beans

We cook then cool the beans in advance so they can be heated up and seasoned moments before the meal. If you don't like tarragon, substitute dill or leave it out completely.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Mint Spritzer

Celebrate the first cherries of the season with this mint-infused mocktail. Black cherry-flavored seltzer gives the drink the most cherry flavor, but plain seltzer also works well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Citrus Fruit Cups

This colorful fruit salad features 3 citrus fruits combined with strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for a fresh, sweet treat without added sugar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Marinated Olives with Lemon, Thyme & Rosemary

Marinating olives in aromatic herbs and a touch of lemon zest is an ideal way to enhance their flavor. Throughout the Mediterranean, bowls of them are routinely set out as appetizers or as a simple lunch with bread and perhaps some cheese or fruit. While a selection of olives of varying sizes, colors and cures is the most interesting, you can also simply use the one or two kinds most readily available.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Whipped Cream

Coconut whipped cream, also known as vegan whipped cream, is the perfect topping for any dairy-free or vegan dessert. It's light, creamy and entirely plant-based. Like regular whipped cream, you can also add flavoring--citrus zest, espresso powder or a different extract--to this basic recipe to customize the flavor. Refrigerating the can of coconut milk or cream overnight allows the fat/cream to separate from the liquid and solidify.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Asparagus with Pine Nuts

Roasting is one of the easiest and tastiest ways to cook asparagus. Here we give it an extra flourish with a quick sauce of reduced balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of toasted pine nuts.
By Marcy Goldman

Wilted Spinach with Garlic

To make this easy wilted spinach recipe, simply give spinach a quick toss in hot, garlicky oil for the perfect quick and easy side dish for salmon, chicken or just about any main course. This versatile dish is ready in just 10 minutes so it's a cinch for weeknight dinners.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Cheesecake

This luscious vegan cheesecake nixes the dairy in favor of a filling made with coconut cream, tofu and cashews or macadamia nuts instead of the traditional eggs and cream. Coconut oil and nuts make for a rich-tasting and crunchy crust, so nobody will miss the butter.
By Breana Killeen

Green Beans with Caramelized Red Onions

For an attractive presentation, trim the stem ends of the beans, leaving the pointed ends intact. Most fresh beans today do not require stringing, as the fibrous string has been bred out of them.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Wild Rice Pilaf with Sweet Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts

Wild rice is intensely aromatic so it's a great match for the bold flavors of saffron and Madeira in this wild rice pilaf recipe. Roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts studded on top give it a festive look and help make it filling enough for a vegetarian main dish.
By Maria Speck

Golden Mimosa

Fruit juice and champagne make this drink recipe refreshingly tasty to serve while entertaining.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Artichokes with Lemon & Dill

These simply prepared artichokes can be served at room temperature or chilled. Serve as a first course or as a side dish with grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Olives

Dried herbs and crushed garlic dress up your favorite olives.
By Mariana Velasquez

Farro with Pistachios & Herbs

Here we stir fresh parsley and crunchy pistachios into farro for a simple side dish. Serve this simple grain right in the same dish with a rich stew. The nutty flavors of farro and pistachios are the perfect complement to the rich broth of the stew.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Raspberry Spritzer

A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Sorbet

This simple ice has a vivid, lively flavor and makes a spirited palate cleanser between courses as well as an invigorating dessert. Use more or less ginger to vary the effect. Strain for smoother texture, less fire. It's also delicious with fresh blueberries on the side.
By Ann Lovejoy

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble For Two

A fruit crumble is a sure way to satisfy the sweet tooth and add another serving of fruit to your diet. We've used blueberries here, but any fresh or frozen fruit can stand in to meet your family's taste preference. Leave small berries whole, but peel, pit and chop larger fruits, such as peaches or plums.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sparkling Cran Razzy

Enjoy your fruit juice but keep calories in check by mixing it with seltzer. Make a pretty garnish by freezing big, plump fresh raspberries (already-frozen ones don't look as nice.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
