Healthy Easter Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Easter salad recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
By Carolyn Casner

Beet Salad

It's time we rescued beets from our childhood nightmares--when they were little better than bland wedges scooped out of a can. Roasted beets are delightful, sweet but very earthy and aromatic--great for a side salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Lemon-Chile Vinaigrette & Toasted Hazelnuts

Using the slicing blade of a food processor on Brussels sprouts creates a big, fluffy pile of crunchy sprout ribbons quickly. In this easy salad recipe, the shaved Brussels sprouts are dressed with a lemony vinaigrette spiked with crushed red pepper and sweetened with a bit of honey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. To make it a complete meal, top with grilled chicken or shrimp.
By Carolyn Casner

Little Gem Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese & Herb Dressing

Little Gem lettuce is like a cross between romaine and butterhead. It's perfect for making an updated take on the wedge salad in this healthy recipe. If you can't find Little Gem, use half a romaine heart for each serving. You can order Point Reyes Original blue cheese online from pointreyescheese.com or substitute another raw-milk blue cheese.
By Lisa Weiss

Nectarine & Prosciutto Salad

Sweet ripe nectarines pair with peppery arugula and a hit of salty Parmesan and prosciutto in this outstanding side salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seven-Layer Fruit Salad

Layering colorful chopped fruits in a straight-sided trifle bowl gives a refreshing fruit salad a stunning presentation. It's a company-worthy brunch recipe and would also be a star at any potluck picnic.
By Carolyn Casner

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Strawberry Fruit Salad

This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

All Healthy Easter Salad Recipes

Cucumber Cups with Deviled Ham Salad

Swap crostini for cucumber cups to hold ham salad in this easy appetizer recipe. Bring these healthy, crunchy bites to your next potluck or serve them at brunch and watch them disappear.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus Salad with Eggs & Jambon de Bayonne

This impressive-looking asparagus salad recipe is actually very easy to make. After quickly boiling the asparagus, the same water is used to soft-boil the eggs. Piment d'Espelette is a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France. While it's not essential, it does add a subtle kick to the otherwise mellow flavors of this salad. Look for this spice at specialty stores and well-stocked markets--or substitute smoked paprika.
By Seamus Mullen

Roasted New Potatoes & Green Beans

Whoever said potato salad needs to be cold? For this warm version, new potatoes are roasted right alongside green beans, then tossed in a tangy champagne vinegar and Gorgonzola dressing. If you like, you can toss in some baby arugula.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Greens with Grapes & Feta

Contrasting sweet grapes with savory feta cheese and crisp, colorful greens, this salad makes an elegant first course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Couscous & Fruit Salad

Try this fruit-and-nut-studded couscous salad alongside grilled salmon or chicken for supper or on its own for a fresh lunchbox treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Arugula & Strawberry Salad

A rich source of iron and vitamins A and C, arugula is nonetheless in desperate need of balancing--here, with aged balsamic vinegar, walnuts and strawberries, another one of springtime's jewels.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Rhubarb Salad

Rhubarb roasted for just a few minutes is a tart topping for a mixed green salad with raisins, walnuts and goat cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Very Berry Fruit Salad

This easy fruit salad recipe is a dazzler: a large bowl of colorful berries served with a cool lemon curd sauce. Use room-temperature fruit in this berry salad (or if you are taking the berries out of the refrigerator, set them in an oven that's recently been on to gently warm them). The flavor of warm or room-temperature berries is so much better, as if they're fresh-picked and still hold the warmth of the sun.
By Julee Rosso

Radish, Herb & Feta Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Sorrel, a perennial herb common in French cooking, adds bright, lemony flavor to this healthy spring salad recipe. The red-veined variety is particularly pretty but if you can't find it, try using baby arugula, pea shoots or mixed greens.
By Seamus Mullen

Strawberry, Melon & Avocado Salad

Nutty and slightly sweet sherry vinegar is a natural partner for strawberries. This composed salad makes a cool kickoff for dinner or a nutrition-packed lunch on its own.
By Susan Herr

Spring Pea Salad with Strawberries

As delicious as it is beautiful, this spring pea salad recipe is a potluck or dinner party stunner. Assemble the salad and dress just before serving--or serve the dressing next to the salad for people to drizzle. The tangy champagne vinaigrette balances the grassy sweetness of the peas and fruity pop of the berries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baby Spinach Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Spinach salad is a great way to increase your family's fruit and vegetable consumption--the challenge is getting your children (or picky eaters) to enjoy it. We've found that a simple, slightly sweet dressing like our Raspberry Vinaigrette, tossed with mild Boston lettuce or a baby spinach salad, with fruit or your family's favorite vegetables, can convince most everyone to take a bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Trout Salad with Herb & Horseradish Dressing

Smoked trout tops heart-shaped watercress and mixed greens tossed with creamy horseradish dressing in this protein-packed appetizer salad.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Baby Beet Greens with Spicy Mediterranean Vinaigrette

This unusual salad ties together earthy greens, sweet-tart cranberries, smoky cheese and crunchy croutons with a spicy-sweet dressing. Baby chard and beet greens have bright-colored ribs and veins, which give this salad a beautiful look.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Orange Crisps with Citrus Fruit Salad

These ultra-thin, crisp cookies are a snap to make and have a fortune cookie-inspired flavor. Serve alongside a homemade or purchased fruit salad to increase your fruit servings for the day while still satisfying your sweet tooth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Salad with Asparagus & Peas (Salat med Asparges og rter)

Here's a salad where we've combined two stars of the spring garden, asparagus and peas. Since the asparagus goes into the mix raw, you'll want to look for the freshest, most tender spears you can find and slice them into very thin rounds.
By Joyce Hendley

Watercress Salad with Sesame-Garlic Dressing

Avocados, radishes and scallions top this watercress and radicchio salad recipe with a fish-sauce-spiked dressing to make a vibrant spring salad. Consider shaking up some extra dressing to toss with your salads throughout the week.
By Grace Young

Asparagus Salad Topped with Poached Eggs

This asparagus salad topped with poached eggs is satisfying yet light, making it a nice option for lunch, brunch or even dinner with some crusty bread. Roasting brings out a toasty flavor in the asparagus. We like this salad with medium-set poached eggs so the yolks are still a little runny, but poach your eggs for the full 8 minutes if you prefer hard-set yolks.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Roasted Garlic & Asparagus Salad

The dressing for this roasted asparagus salad recipe uses fresh garlic scapes--available in spring from farmers' markets or gardeners. Use chopped fresh garlic in the dressing if you can't find garlic scapes.
By Kathy Gunst

Green Salad with Tropical Fruit

In this healthy side salad recipe, hearts of palm bring balance to the flavors of this pleasantly sweet tropical fruit salad with pineapple, grapefruit and bananas. Serve alongside grilled chicken or coconut-crusted fish.
By Kathy Gunst

Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp with Arugula Salad

This recipe for jumbo shrimp wrapped in thin strips of prosciutto and served on a lemony bed of arugula is a practically effortless dish that's sure to impress your guests. Wrap your shrimp and make the dressing ahead of time, and you'll have dinner on the table even faster. Serve with toasted whole-wheat baguette sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb Fruit Salad

Rhubarb cooked with a little honey and orange liqueur makes a bright, tangy “sauce” to toss with grapes, melon, mango and strawberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Radish, Celery & Snap Pea Salad

This stunning spring salad, full of peppery radishes, sliced celery, celery leaves and crunchy snap peas, is perfect for entertaining. If you grow your own celery, you'll have plenty of leaves to work with. But we found that most store-bought celery yielded enough leaves for this recipe if you combine the dark outer leaves with the pale yellow inner leaves at the heart. If you can't collect enough celery leaves, make up the difference with extra parsley. The results will still be delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus & New Potatoes with Creamy Za'atar Dressing

Za'atar and yogurt pair magically to create a healthy and full-flavored dressing in this easy asparagus recipe. A spice blend of sumac, sesame and herbs, za'atar is a Middle Eastern staple available in Middle Eastern markets and where other specialty spices are sold. To make your own: Blend 1 teaspoon each ground sumac, sesame seeds and dried thyme with 1/4 teaspoon salt.
By Hugh Acheson
