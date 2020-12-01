Healthy Easter Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Easter appetizer recipes including dips and deviled egg appetizer recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Quinoa Cakes with Smoked Salmon

5
These crisp quinoa cakes spiked with smoked salmon and topped with lemony sour cream make a lovely appetizer.
By Maria Speck

Roasted Beet Crostini

5
The entire beet plant--roots, stems and greens--can be used in this stunning appetizer. The beets are roasted then pureed with goat cheese for a creamy ruby-red spread. The greens and stems are sautéed with olive oil and garlic for the topping.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette

15
In this roasted cabbage recipe, cabbage wedges are roasted at a high temperature, creating an amazing texture and sweet flavor. Serve the roasted cabbage wedges drizzled with the chive-mustard vinaigrette as a side dish for roast poultry, meat or fish, or alone with crusty bread.
By Kathy Gunst

Roasted Vegetable Antipasto

3
A zesty vinaigrette makes these roasted Brussels sprouts, fennel, carrots and beets pop. If you can't find small carrots, halve larger ones crosswise then quarter lengthwise. Serve this vegetable antipasto as a side dish or appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp

16
Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dandelion Greens with Toasted Garlic & Almonds

1
This salad recipe works for just about any green, but we especially love it with the light bite of assertive greens like dandelion or escarole. If you want to make it with mellower greens like chard or spinach, skip the blanching (Step 1), which is included to tame the bitter flavor.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Roasted Pears with Brie & Pistachios

6
Roasted pears with Brie and pistachios is delicious as a first course or a side with roast pork or lamb. Leave the stems on for the prettiest presentation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Date Wraps

1
Sweet dates and salty prosciutto combine in a tasty bite.
By Mariana Velasquez

Scandinavian Pickled Herring Bites

1
This Scandinavian-style appetizer is a good way to try pickled herring if you've never had it. The potent flavor of the herring is balanced by a dollop of sour cream and the potato slice it's served on.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Endive with Goat Cheese, Strawberries & Walnuts

2
Vary this quick-to-assemble vegetarian appetizer recipe with the season. Try sliced nectarines in place of the strawberries in the summer and halved grapes in the fall. Chopped pecans, pistachios and macadamia nuts are all delicious in place of the walnuts as well.
By Seamus Mullen

Nutty Pimiento Cheese Balls

1
These bite-size pimiento cheese balls from Jamie and Bobby Deen are a huge hit with kids (of all ages). They're the perfect appetizer to bring to a summer picnic. Jamie and Bobby share a passion for great home-cooked food with a Southern flair with their celebrity-chef mom, Paula Deen. These brothers are following in their mom's footsteps with their own TV shows, books and website. Our favorite part of what they're up to: healthy makeovers of some of Paula's recipes! Recipe adapted from The Deen Bros. Get Fired Up, by Jamie & Bobby Deen and Melissa Clark (Ballantine Books, 2011).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise

1
A simple lemon-dill mayonnaise adds a touch of sophistication to smoked trout on crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ranch Dip & Crunchy Vegetables

6

Adults and kids alike love the tanginess of this ranch-style dip. By using nonfat buttermilk and low-fat mayonnaise for the creamy base we've cut the fat substantially and eliminated the saturated fat. It only takes 15 minutes to make and keeps for 3 days so it's perfect for a healthy snack in a pinch.

All Healthy Easter Appetizer Recipes

Avocado Tea Sandwiches

3
Avocado Tea Sandwiches
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom & Leek Galette

3
Patsy Jamieson totes this savory tart to potlucks and holiday gatherings. It makes perfect party food because it is easy to eat while you are balancing a glass and grazing at a buffet. Serve as an appetizer or as a vegetarian main dish.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mississippi Spiced Pecans

6
Make plenty of these mildly sweet and salty nuts--they are great to have on hand over the holidays.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Classic Deviled Eggs

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Greek Spanakopita

1
This savory Greek "pie" has a creamy spinach and feta cheese filling layered between sheets of crispy phyllo dough. While phyllo dough seems intimidating, it's very easy to work with when you get the hang of it! This recipe would make a welcome addition to any party or potluck.
By Lisa Cassell-Arms

Apricot Canapes

11
These sweet and savory bites are like a cheese course in a bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber Cups with Deviled Ham Salad

Swap crostini for cucumber cups to hold ham salad in this easy appetizer recipe. Bring these healthy, crunchy bites to your next potluck or serve them at brunch and watch them disappear.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Deviled Eggs with Relish

10
Deviled eggs are a perennial potluck favorite. Our recipe replaces some of the egg yolks with nonfat cottage cheese--keeping the filling velvety and rich while reducing some of the fat. No one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom Risotto

4
Although traditional risottos use refined arborio rice and require constant stirring, you can achieve excellent results with this oven-baked version using short-grain brown rice, taking advantage of its whole-grain benefits.
By Wendy Kalen

Mixed Greens with Grapes & Feta

5
Contrasting sweet grapes with savory feta cheese and crisp, colorful greens, this salad makes an elegant first course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Bake Apricot-Almond Balls

These peanut butter, dried apricot, and toasted almond balls make an easy on-the-go snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach-&-Brie-Topped Artichoke Hearts

8
In this deconstructed version of hot spinach-artichoke dip, we stuff artichoke hearts with lightly seasoned cooked spinach and melt Brie on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

2
Roasting tomatoes brings out their inherent sweetness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Cream Cheese

2
Make your own flavored cream cheese by stirring in fresh, in-season cherries. We like the flavor of black cherries, but any kind will work. Spread this on your morning bagel or sandwich it between graham crackers for a cherry cheesecake-inspired snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Clams Casino

Lean Canadian bacon, Parmesan cheese and an aromatic blend of chopped vegetables and herbs give our baked, stuffed clams so much flavor and crunch that you won't even miss the 6 tablespoons of butter that typically goes into this classic appetizer. They make a fabulous starter for a dinner party or a light summer entree with a fresh salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Tartare

1
Smoked salmon gets an added crunch when served on radish slices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tiny Broccoli Quiches

Piecrust mix helps cut the preparation time for these tiny cheese-and-broccoli tarts. Substituting liquid egg product for the whole eggs means less fat and cholesterol.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Country-Style Chicken Liver Mousse

1
What makes this chicken liver mousse so special is its coarse texture and use of very little fat. Most recipes for liver mousse made from cooked chicken livers contain copious amounts of butter or other fats for a moist and creamy texture. This version gets moisture, flavor and texture from onions, shallots and apple. For best results, do not overcook the chicken livers, which should be pink on the interior. Serve with mustard and crackers or toasted bread.
By Bruce Aidells

Salmon & Cucumber Mini Smorrebrod (Smorrebrod med Roget Laks og Agurker)

Crunchy cucumber, fresh dill and gravlax top thinly sliced rye bread for a delightful Danish appetizer. Smørrebrød--which translates in Danish to "buttered bread"--are endlessly creative open-face sandwiches, meant to be eaten with a knife and fork as a light meal. Here we make appetizer-size smørrebrød, perfect for entertaining.
By Joyce Hendley

Shrimp & Avocado Canapes

3
Precooked shimp make this pretty appetizer a snap to prepare.
By Mariana Velasquez

Smoked Salmon Bites

1
Wasabi mayonnaise really sets off the smoked salmon in these rice-cracker treats. If desired, you can set out the spread, salmon, ginger and rice crackers separately and let your guests build their own (but have plenty of extra salmon on hand if you do).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Trout Spread

Creamy smoked trout spread on thin whole-grain crackers is a delicious appetizer, but serve it with an array of artfully arranged nibbles--ripe tomatoes, crunchy cucumber slices and red onion--and you have an easy summer dinner. Pack it up and take it outdoors for a weeknight picnic. Serve with a baby arugula salad tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and a generous grinding of pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New World Gravlax

This gravlax is a play on the traditional Scandinavian recipe. Thinly slice the finished salmon for canapés or layer it on warm grilled flatbread with a scattering of sliced sweet red onions, fresh salmon caviar and a dollop of good sour cream or crème fraîche. This salmon is also delicious used to make those wonderful old-fashioned tea sandwiches with fresh herb butter and thinly sliced cucumbers.
By John Ash

Goat Cheese Kisses

2
Each of these bite-size savory treats has a bit of dried fruit tucked inside for a slightly sweet surprise. They make wonderful holiday gifts as well as elegant little hors d'oeuvres.
By Jim Romanoff
