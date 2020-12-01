Healthy Natural Easter Egg & Egg Dye Recipes

Find natural Easter egg and egg dye recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Violet Natural Egg Dye & Egg Coloring

Try this easy egg dye recipe to make a natural dye for coloring Easter eggs. Egg coloring made with beets dyes white eggs a gorgeous shade of soft violet. For best results, be sure to soak your eggs in the dye for at least 4 hours, but not longer than 24 hours.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange Natural Egg Dye & Egg Coloring

Try this easy egg dye recipe to make a natural dye for coloring Easter eggs. Egg coloring made from yellow onion skins dyes white eggs an amazing shade of orange. For best results, be sure to soak your eggs in the dye for at least 4 hours, but not longer than 24 hours.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Natural Egg Dye & Egg Coloring

Try this easy egg dye recipe to make a natural dye for coloring Easter eggs. Egg coloring made from red cabbage dyes white eggs a gorgeous shade of blue. For best results, be sure to soak your eggs in the dye for at least 4 hours, but not longer than 24 hours.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Khaki Green Natural Egg Dye & Egg Coloring

Try this easy egg dye recipe to make a natural dye for coloring Easter eggs. Egg coloring made from red onion skin dyes white eggs a gorgeous khaki green, which deepens in color as it dries. For best results, be sure to soak your eggs in the dye for at least 4 hours, but not longer than 24 hours.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Yellow Natural Egg Dye & Egg Coloring

Try this easy egg dye recipe to make a natural dye for coloring Easter eggs. Egg coloring made from turmeric dyes white eggs a beautifully vibrant yellow. For best results, be sure to soak your eggs in the dye for at least 4 hours, but not longer than 24 hours.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

