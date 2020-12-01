Christmas Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Christmas drink recipes including alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Eggnog Cocktail

Making a healthier version of this holiday classic that still tastes unbelievably luscious all comes down to choosing the right ingredients (see Tips).
By Adam Dolge

Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail

With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup

This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
By Stephanie Olson

Cranberry-Orange Punch

This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
By Melissa Fallon

Christmas-Tree Jello Shots

These jiggly Christmas trees, which contain matcha tea, gin, prosecco, honey and lime, are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
By Dan Magro

Honey Buzz Cocktail

While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
By Kara Newman

Spiked Vanilla Latte

Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
By Casey Barber

Coquito

The origins of coquito, a Puerto Rican creamy coconut- and rum-based cocktail, are not fully known. Some say it comes from Spain, and others say it comes from the United States. However, one thing is certain: coquito is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. But there's no reason you can't serve this as an indulgent after-dinner drink year-round. Most families have their unique coquito recipes, passed on from generation to generation. For best results, make the coquito one day ahead in order for the flavors to come together. For a nonalcoholic coquito, simply skip the rum. ¡Salud!
By Jessica van Dop DeJesus

Spiked Vegan Eggnog

This vegan take on classic holiday eggnog (nicknamed "vegnog") uses premade nog as a shortcut. Mix in a splash of liquor and add-ins of your choice for a festive holiday drink. Try cinnamon sticks, freshly grated nutmeg, orange zest or a dollop of vegan whipped cream.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Thick & Rich Drinking Chocolate

Rich, creamy and thick enough that you may want to scoop it with a spoon, this European-style drinking chocolate is something different from the usual hot cocoa. Serve it in a demitasse or espresso cup for an elegant treat.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Grand Marnier Sparkler

This colorful cocktail gives a new way to use Grand Marnier liqueur that makes a festive option for holiday toasts and special occasions. Frozen cranberries make a playful garnish and also do double duty by keeping drinks cold.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Healthy Hot Chocolate

This healthier cup of hot chocolate uses low-fat milk, natural cocoa powder and just enough sugar to sweeten things up without going overboard on calories. As an added bonus, the milk provides a healthy serving of protein and calcium, which you won't get from sugar-loaded powdered hot-chocolate mixes prepared using water. Spice it up with an add-in like orange zest, cinnamon or vanilla for a delicious twist on this classic treat.
By Kerri-Ann Jennings, M.S., R.D.

Sleigh Driver

This scrumptious nonalcoholic punch adds pear, cranberries and vanilla to the traditional hot cider.
By A.J. Rathbun

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eggnog

Not kid stuff: A sophisticated and safe low-fat version of classic eggnog.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes

Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
By Stephanie Olson

Kahlua Cocoa

While regular hot cocoa is lovely and warming, sometimes something a bit more spirited is in order. Some other tasty additions to hot chocolate: bourbon, creme de menthe, Galliano, creme de cassis, Chambord.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brandy Alexander Punch

Skip eggnog in favor of this classic holiday cocktail recipe. We even sized it up for a thirsty group of revelers.
By Kara Newman

Celebration Champagne Sparkler

Sure, the lemon/maple/cayenne combo may evoke the Master Cleanse detox, but they just taste great together, especially in a glass of bubbles.
By Amber Turupin

Prosecco Kombucha Cocktail

This easy and refreshing big-batch drink is perfect for celebrations year round!
By Lauren Wicks

Elderflower Champagne Cocktail

Elderflower adds sweet and fruity notes that mingle seamlessly with mint in this refreshing Champagne cocktail.
By Stephanie Olson

Pomegranate Margaritas

Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
By Devon O'Brien

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Holiday Champagne Cocktails

These cocktails are quick and easy to assemble and are the perfect addition to any holiday gathering. Have a variety of garnishes available to choose from so that guests can make this cocktail their own.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Coffee with Cognac

Infused with cloves, cinnamon and citrus, this Cognac-spiked coffee is perfect for winter entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mistletoe Fizz

For this bubbly punch recipe, try making a decorative ice ring: fill a Bundt pan halfway with water and set in the freezer for about an hour. Add fresh or frozen cranberries and rosemary sprigs to resemble holly. Fill the mold with water and freeze overnight.
By Kara Newman

The Ghost of Christmas Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this festive sparkling-wine cocktail, homemade cinnamon-honey simple syrup is the base for this delicious cranberry-topped drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Snow Banks Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this simple sparkling-wine cocktail, lemon juice and simple syrup make a tart-and-sweet bubbly drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Rum Punch

Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bloody Mary with Shrimp

This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is eye-opening whether or not it's spiked with vodka.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Cosmos

Make the base for these pomegranate cosmopolitans ahead of time and shake individual cocktails “to order.” Or for individual drinks, combine 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) each pomegranate juice and vodka, 4 teaspoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger juice and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
