Christmas Drink Recipes

Rosemary-Ginger French 75
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
Eggnog Cocktail
Making a healthier version of this holiday classic that still tastes unbelievably luscious all comes down to choosing the right ingredients (see Tips).
Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail
With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!
Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail
A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
Bourbon Hot Cocoa
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup
This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
Cranberry-Orange Punch
This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
Christmas-Tree Jello Shots
These jiggly Christmas trees, which contain matcha tea, gin, prosecco, honey and lime, are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Honey Buzz Cocktail
While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
Spiked Vanilla Latte
Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
Coquito
The origins of coquito, a Puerto Rican creamy coconut- and rum-based cocktail, are not fully known. Some say it comes from Spain, and others say it comes from the United States. However, one thing is certain: coquito is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. But there's no reason you can't serve this as an indulgent after-dinner drink year-round. Most families have their unique coquito recipes, passed on from generation to generation. For best results, make the coquito one day ahead in order for the flavors to come together. For a nonalcoholic coquito, simply skip the rum. ¡Salud!
Spiked Vegan Eggnog
This vegan take on classic holiday eggnog (nicknamed "vegnog") uses premade nog as a shortcut. Mix in a splash of liquor and add-ins of your choice for a festive holiday drink. Try cinnamon sticks, freshly grated nutmeg, orange zest or a dollop of vegan whipped cream.