Healthy 4th of July Dinner Recipes

Find healthy, delicious 4th of July dinner recipes including hamburgers, BBQ chicken, fajitas and kabobs. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Italian Vegetable Hoagies

Rating: Unrated
25
This delightfully easy, and somewhat messy, sandwich packs a punch with sweet balsamic vinegar, artichoke hearts, red onion, provolone cheese and zesty pepperoncini. We love it for dinner as well as lunch. If you're packing the hoagies to take along, keep the ingredients separate and assemble right before eating to avoid soggy bread. Serve with tomato and cucumber salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Black Bean Quesadillas

Rating: Unrated
64
In a hurry? These satisfying quesadillas take just 15 minutes to make. We like them with black beans, but pinto beans work well too. If you like a little heat, be sure to use pepper Jack cheese in the filling. Serve with: A little sour cream and a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crab Roll

Rating: Unrated
10
This healthier take on a lobster roll uses crab because it's usually easier (and less expensive) to buy. But by all means use lobster if you prefer. Serve with coleslaw and an ice-cold beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean Grilled Mackerel

Rating: Unrated
3
Oily fish, such as mackerel, are strong-flavored and pair well with boldly seasoned glazes made from gochujang chile paste. The red, rich paste is so common in Korea that it is sold in virtually every supermarket in plastic containers ranging in size from about 2 cups to about 2 quarts. Normally the main ingredients are fermented soybeans ground with red chiles and powdered rice, plus a little salt and sweetener.
By Jamie Purviance

Teriyaki Marinated Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
Soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, garlic and ginger combine in this teriyaki-inspired marinade for grilled chicken. Try it with pork chops if you prefer. Grill fresh pineapple slices and asparagus alongside for simple side dishes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Fish Tacos

Rating: Unrated
28
Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.
By Bruce Aidells

Cucumber & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing.
By Julia Levy

Buttermilk-Brined Chicken

This healthy buttermilk chicken recipe has all the flavor of buttermilk fried chicken without the frying. Using salt in the brine to draw moisture into the chicken, buttermilk to tenderize and a heap of herbs for fresh flavor, this easy chicken marinade creates unbelievably delicious fried chicken.
By David Bonom

Classic Hamburger

Rating: Unrated
5
Slow-cooked onions add moisture and flavor to these lean beef burgers. A quick blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, relish and vinegar makes a perfect tangy, sweet and creamy “special sauce” for this burger. We love the dill relish here, but use sweet relish if you prefer it. Serve with sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

This super-simple recipe covers beef tenderloin in a blend of cracked black, white and green peppercorns. Though it takes moments to prepare, since it's beef tenderloin it's perfect for a special occasion. Look for peppercorns in the bulk spice section so you can buy just what you need. The recipe will also work with black ones only.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

BBQ Carrot Dogs

BBQ Carrot Dogs

Shock everyone with this recipe for veggie dogs that actually taste like hot dogs. They're an amazing vegan alternative to traditional meat hot dogs.
Antipasti Pasta Salad

Antipasti Pasta Salad

This Italian pasta salad recipe has all the flavors of antipasto—salami, Provolone and pepperoncini— tossed with a tangy vinaigrette.
How to Make Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

How to Make Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

Our Top 50 Grilling Recipes

Our Top 50 Grilling Recipes

Roasted Vegetable Sandwiches

Roasted Vegetable Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
3
Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad

Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad

Rating: Unrated
4

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.

All Healthy 4th of July Dinner Recipes

Picnic Oven-Fried Chicken

Rating: Unrated
29
This oven-fried chicken recipe gives you all the deep-fried flavor and crunch without all the oil. Removing the skin and using our tried-and-true “oven frying” method, where we bread the chicken and then coat it with cooking spray before baking at high heat, eliminates 92 calories and 2 g of saturated fat per serving.
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pulled Pork with Caramelized Onions

Rating: Unrated
22
Traditional pulled pork is barbecued, which gives it a smoky flavor. But the slow cooker happens to be the absolute easiest way to cook pulled pork--and you can get a hint of smoke by adding chipotle chile. Serve the pulled pork with potato salad, collard greens and grits. Or make it into a sandwich and serve it on a bun with coleslaw.
By Judith Finlayson

Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.
By Pam Lolley

Flank Steak Pinwheels

Rating: Unrated
6
These festive wheels of steak, Boursin cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes look fancy, but they're quite easy to make. For a party, arrange them on a platter atop a bed of spinach.
By Jessie Price

Paprika-Herb Rubbed Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
A simple combination of herbes de Provence, paprika, salt and pepper makes a flavorful rub for chicken, or try it with steak or tofu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato & Smoked Mozzarella Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
2
Take a classic combination like fresh tomatoes and mozzarella, add a couple flavor-packed ingredients like olives and sun-dried tomatoes, put it between two pieces of crusty bread and you'll have a satisfying weekend lunch or an easy warm-weather supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Filet Mignon with Herb Butter & Texas Toasts

Rating: Unrated
7
This dish is simply luxurious: grilled beef tenderloin smothered in a vibrant herb butter served on top of a garlicky slab of whole-grain toast. And yes, with only about 303 calories and 14 grams of fat total, this steakhouse-worthy entree can be part of a healthy diet. If you like, make extra herb butter to top chicken, fish or even a grilled pork chop.
By Jessie Price

Oven Barbecued Brisket

Rating: Unrated
7
A relatively inexpensive cut of meat, a brisket needs to tenderize overnight before it's baked. Here we use a full-flavored, smoky barbecue dry rub, then it's slowly baked and basted. Brisket cuts are notoriously fatty, but the flat “first-cut” section is a far better choice for healthy eating than the fattier “point cut.” It may be worth calling ahead to make sure your supermarket or butcher has one on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
55
We pack extra vegetables into this cheesy baked rice casserole. Plus we substitute brown rice for white, reduce the cheese by half and swap turkey sausage for pork sausage. If you're bringing it to a potluck, plan to reheat it before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Barbecued Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
17
Need a little summertime flavor? Try this swift recipe and enjoy a “barbecue” indoors. Make it a meal: Serve with coleslaw and cornbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indonesian Beef Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Popular throughout Southeast Asia and Indonesia, satay is strips of skewered, grilled meat eaten with a fragrant dipping sauce. Here we serve seasoned marinated steak with a spicy peanut sauce for dipping. A simple cucumber salad is a cooling counterpoint to the beef satay.
By Bruce Aidells

Chicken & Farro Herb Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
With tons of fresh herbs, arugula, olives and farro, this healthy chicken salad recipe makes a wonderful potluck platter or healthy dinner. We love the nutty flavor and quick cooking time of farro but other whole grains, such as freekeh, bulgur or couscous, are also good choices.
By Joyce Goldstein

Chickpea Burgers & Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
48
Rather than a heavy, fried falafel, here's a lighter version of the pocket sandwich: a chickpea patty served in a whole-wheat pita with a flavorful and lower-in-fat tahini sauce. Make it a Meal: Serve with a tomato-&-feta salad or Parsley Tabbouleh. Wash it down with an organic Wit Bier from Wolaver's.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
10
Though vegetarian BBQ may be an oxymoron, once you take a bite of this delicious tofu sandwich topped with coleslaw and dill pickles you won't mind the contradiction. Serve with: Baked beans and corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Mustard Baked Chicken

Rating: Unrated
35
Enjoy this crunchy chicken at home for a family supper or take it along on a picnic to eat cold-no forks and knives required! For best flavor, shop for locally raised natural chicken and real maple syrup.
By Molly Stevens

Summer Corn & Scallop Pasta

Rating: Unrated
2
The naturally sweet taste of scallops partners beautifully with summer corn at its peak in this corn and scallop pasta recipe. To get the most corn flavor into the creamy pasta sauce for this summer pasta recipe, we use the dull side of a knife to remove the extra bit of the corn kernels and the sweet corn “milk” from the ear after cutting off the fresh kernels. Try this technique anytime you are adding fresh corn to sauces or soups.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.
By Carolyn Casner

Vertically Grilled Whole Chicken

In this whole grilled chicken recipe, a vertical grilling rack allows the heat of the grill to flow inside the bird, which means it cooks from both the inside and outside. Season with just salt, pepper and olive oil or use your favorite rub or marinade. You could also use a basting sauce during the last 10 minutes of cooking for extra flavor.
By David Bonom

Elise's Sesame Noodles

Rating: Unrated
45
Whole-wheat pasta bolsters fiber and nutrients in this popular Asian noodle salad. The recipe is from Annelise Stuart of Germantown, New York.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Virgin Banana Pina Colada

Rating: Unrated
1
This lower-calorie, nonalcoholic version of pina colada uses ripe bananas blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk. Serve it in festive tropical-drink glasses.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Salmon with Tomatoes & Basil

Rating: Unrated
18
This recipe is so beautiful and yet so simple to prepare--it's perfect for entertaining. You just spread a side of salmon with minced garlic, sprinkle with fresh basil, then layer sliced tomatoes on top. Put it on the grill for 10 minutes and you're done!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Burgers

Rating: Unrated
36
These tasty turkey burgers, served on toasted focaccia and dressed with marinara sauce, are reminiscent of a sausage pizza. Shredded mozzarella combined with fresh basil melts beautifully inside these gems.
By Bruce Aidells

Korean Turkey Burgers with Kimchi

Rating: Unrated
8
Korean chile paste (also known as gochujang) blended into the ground turkey makes this turkey burger recipe incredibly moist and flavorful. Top these healthy turkey burgers with kimchi--a fermented mixture of cabbage and other vegetables--which can be found near other refrigerated Asian ingredients or near sauerkraut or pickles in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com