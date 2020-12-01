Healthy 4th of July Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious 4th of July appetizer recipes including buffalo wings, shrimp cocktail and deviled eggs recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

Rating: Unrated
26
Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Southern Appetizer Board

Rating: Unrated
1
Treat your party guests to a classic Southern spread with deviled eggs, spiced pecans, ham, cheese and fresh fruit with this festive party board. We've included a combination of homemade and store-bought ingredients for an abundant board that doesn't take too long to assemble. A note on nutrition: This board is hearty enough to stand in for dinner or lunch, but if you're planning on serving it as an appetizer before the main meal, go light on things like nuts, crackers and cheese dip to keep sodium and calories in check.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Pimiento Cheese Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
Aleppo pepper, a mild and fruity chile, is unusual yet a good fit for pimiento cheese in this easy twist on the classic Southern cheese dip. Ancho chile or even hot sauce works as well.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Nutty Pimiento Cheese Balls

Rating: Unrated
1
These bite-size pimiento cheese balls from Jamie and Bobby Deen are a huge hit with kids (of all ages). They're the perfect appetizer to bring to a summer picnic. Jamie and Bobby share a passion for great home-cooked food with a Southern flair with their celebrity-chef mom, Paula Deen. These brothers are following in their mom's footsteps with their own TV shows, books and website. Our favorite part of what they're up to: healthy makeovers of some of Paula's recipes! Recipe adapted from The Deen Bros. Get Fired Up, by Jamie & Bobby Deen and Melissa Clark (Ballantine Books, 2011).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Hummus

Rating: Unrated
4
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Eggs

These tangy hard-boiled eggs are a snap to make. Sliced in half, the fuchsia “white” surrounding the bright yellow yolk is dazzling. Wrap some egg slices and onions in a flatbread for an impromptu snack.
By Susan Herr

Soy Sauce Eggs

Rating: Unrated
2
Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.
By Kathy Gunst

Skinny Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
2
This delicious guacamole recipe replaces half the amount of high-calorie avocado in a traditional guacamole recipe with a stealth, low-calorie vegetable--zucchini--to cut 100 calories and 6 grams of fat so we can eat more guacamole with fewer calories. We use the microwave to cook the zucchini until it's very tender, but you can steam it on the stovetop if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom & Leek Galette

Rating: Unrated
3
Patsy Jamieson totes this savory tart to potlucks and holiday gatherings. It makes perfect party food because it is easy to eat while you are balancing a glass and grazing at a buffet. Serve as an appetizer or as a vegetarian main dish.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mississippi Spiced Pecans

Rating: Unrated
6
Make plenty of these mildly sweet and salty nuts--they are great to have on hand over the holidays.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Creamy Spinach Dip

Rating: Unrated
6
Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Giardiniera

This quickly pickled, spicy Italian salad of mixed sliced vegetables is great for an antipasto platter, served with grilled meat or chopped up and put on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry & Blue Cheese Bruschetta

In this healthy bruschetta recipe, the bold, salty, tangy flavor of blue cheese makes an unexpected but delicious match with sweet juicy strawberries.
How to Make Guacamole in a Bag

Try this super-easy hack for making guacamole in a bag. You can make it ahead and store it in the fridge until you're ready to snack.
Tomato & Green Olive Salsa

Nordic Appetizer Board

Chile-Lime Tortilla Chips

Rating: Unrated
2
Classic Margarita

Middle Eastern Layered Dip

This healthy dip recipe has a Middle Eastern twist--cucumbers, tomatoes, feta and olives are layered on top of a creamy base of hummus and a touch of tangy yogurt. A sprinkle of ground sumac adds a fruity, sour flavor. Look for this bright red spice (made from the tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush) in Middle Eastern markets, specialty food shops and online at penzeys.com. Serve the dip with pita chips.

All Healthy 4th of July Appetizer Recipes

Roasted Eggplant & Feta Dip

Rating: Unrated
25
This roasted eggplant and feta dip gets a kick from a fresh chile pepper and cayenne pepper. There are countless variations on this classic Greek dip. Out-of-season eggplant or eggplant that has been heavily watered often has an abundance of seeds, which make the vegetable bitter. Be sure to taste the dip before you serve it; if it's a touch bitter, you can remedy that with a little sugar. Serve with toasted pita crisps or as a sandwich spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Corn & Edamame Succotash

Rating: Unrated
6
Fresh green soybeans, called edamame or sweet beans, are a great addition to this classic American dish, where they stand in for the traditional lima beans. The succotash is wonderful as it is or topped with grilled shrimp, salmon or chicken.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Classic Deviled Eggs

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwestern Layered Bean Dip

Rating: Unrated
21
Plenty of black beans, salsa and chopped fresh vegetables mean a healthy amount of dietary fiber in this Tex-Mex layered dip. We use reduced-fat sour cream along with full-fat (and full-flavored) cheese to make the dip lighter without compromising great taste. Be sure to have lots of baked tortilla chips on hand when you serve it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-&-Olive-Stuffed Portobello Caps

Rating: Unrated
7
Portobello caps make excellent mini casseroles. Here, they hold a tomato, cheese and olive stuffing that grills up to a smoky perfection. Serve them with whole-wheat couscous and a mixed green salad for an easy meal.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Deviled Eggs with Relish

Rating: Unrated
10
Deviled eggs are a perennial potluck favorite. Our recipe replaces some of the egg yolks with nonfat cottage cheese--keeping the filling velvety and rich while reducing some of the fat. No one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Corn Cheese Dip

Rating: Unrated
4
Inspired by queso fundido--melted Mexican cheese dip--this corn and warm Cheddar cheese dip is great with toasted baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Melon & Cheese Board

Serve this pretty appetizer board for summer parties when watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe are at their juiciest and tastiest. The sweetness of the melon plays wonderfully against the salty cheese and prosciutto, while a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of fresh herbs add bright flavors and colors to the board.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Spicy Avocado Hummus

Guacamole meets chickpeas for a Cali-Middle East mashup in this healthy avocado hummus recipe. Jalapeños can be hot or not so much--taste and adjust for your palate.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Ranch Dip & Crunchy Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
6
Adults and kids alike love the tanginess of this ranch-style dip. By using nonfat buttermilk and low-fat mayonnaise for the creamy base we've cut the fat substantially and eliminated the saturated fat. It only takes 15 minutes to make and keeps for 3 days so it's perfect for a healthy snack in a pinch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Olives

Rating: Unrated
1
Dried herbs and crushed garlic dress up your favorite olives.
By Mariana Velasquez

Baba Ganouj

Rating: Unrated
2
Grilled eggplant is pureed along with garlic, lemon juice and tahini to make a lighter version of the classic Middle Eastern dip. If you can't find ground sumac for the garnish, chopped pistachios are traditional as well. Serve with pita wedges or use as a spread for sandwiches.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pickled Beets

Tangy pickled beets are a summertime favorite. Try them as a garnish for a Greek salad or as part of a relish tray at your next summer barbecue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Basil Skewers

Rating: Unrated
4
Skewering mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes makes them easy to nosh at a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asparagus & Salmon Spring Rolls

Rating: Unrated
2
These spring rolls are filled with smoked salmon, tender-crisp asparagus and plenty of fresh herbs. Spring rolls look impressive when you put them out for a party, but they are actually easy to make. To simplify the process, lay out all the ingredients you need to make the rolls near your work surface before you begin.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Japanese Chicken Meatballs (Tsukune)

Rating: Unrated
2
Chicken meatballs called tsukune are a Japanese-restaurant favorite--they're essentially a chicken sausage mixture flavored with garlic and ginger. Use flat sword-shaped skewers instead of traditional round bamboo skewers to keep the meatballs from slipping when you try to turn them. Serve with bowls of steamed rice on the side.
By Bruce Aidells

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Rating: Unrated
2
Fresh and easy, this recipe yields about 5 cups of salsa--plenty to serve a crowd. If you like spicy salsa, use the full amount of jalapenos and add more cayenne pepper.
By Stacy Fraser

Tomato Phyllo Tart

Rating: Unrated
2
This colorful tomato tart will surely impress friends; no one has to know how quickly it comes together. Basil adds a fragrant finishing touch.
By Mariana Velasquez

French Onion Dip

Rating: Unrated
9
In our homemade version of French onion dip, we simmer chopped onions in broth and use reduced-fat sour cream and yogurt for the familiar rich and creamy flavor. All told, our version has 12 grams less fat and nearly 50 percent less sodium per serving than the original.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Eggplant & Baba Ghanoush

This healthy eggplant appetizer recipe pairs grilled eggplant slices with smoky eggplant dip. Serve with garlic-rubbed grilled bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Crudites & Dip

This beautiful and healthy appetizer board will be the talk of all your summer parties. Just assemble a colorful assortment of crunchy vegetables for dunking in two dips--a cooling herbed blue cheese and a spicy avocado hummus that play very nicely together.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Mexican Pickled Tomatillos

Rating: Unrated
2
Chopped pickled tomatillos make a delicious garnish for tacos and quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lady & Larder's Deviled Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
In this deviled egg recipe from the L.A.-based party board company Lady & Larder, the flavor of the creamy yolk filling is classic. Serve them alongside your favorite hot sauces so everyone can add their own custom kick to the little devils.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Grilled Mussels with Salsa Verde

Rating: Unrated
1
This is a fun little appetizer of mussels roasted with salsa verde, a bold-flavored Italian sauce made with lots of fresh herbs, garlic and anchovies. We blanch the garlic in this version to give it a more subtle flavor that doesn't overpower the mussels. The bonus in this recipe is that you get leftover mussel broth, which is a delicious base for seafood soups and sauces.
By John Ash
