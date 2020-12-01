Healthy 4th of July Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious 4th of July drink recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salty Chihuahua

This is a Mexican-inspired take on the Salty Dog (usually made with grapefruit juice, vodka and salt).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Coconut Daiquiri

You'll feel like you're on a tropical getaway with this refreshing strawberry-coconut cocktail. To keep it cool in warmer weather, freeze fresh berries for 30 minutes before blending. Variation: For a nonalcoholic version, omit the rum and add 1/2 cup additional strawberries.
By Hilary Meyer

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Virgin Banana Pina Colada

This lower-calorie, nonalcoholic version of pina colada uses ripe bananas blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk. Serve it in festive tropical-drink glasses.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Cherry Lemonade

This thirst-quenching pink lemonade recipe uses fresh cherries for the pretty pink hue and light flavor. If you like, add a splash of vodka, bourbon or rum to transform this healthy lemonade recipe into a refreshing summer cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Margarita

This skinny margarita recipe saves 150 calories compared to traditional margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix and gets back to the basics--fresh lime juice, tequila and Triple Sec are all you need. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea

Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Mint Spritzer

Celebrate the first cherries of the season with this mint-infused mocktail. Black cherry-flavored seltzer gives the drink the most cherry flavor, but plain seltzer also works well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bourbon-Cherry Seltzers

Homemade cherry-infused bourbon (or rum) is the base for this adult seltzer. The bourbon syrup from the cherries is sweet, but if you like a sweeter cocktail, use ginger ale in place of the seltzer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grape-Pineapple Mint Fizz

The sweet flavors of grape and pineapple fuse with fresh mint in this quick and tasty summer drink.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

The Good Farmer Cocktail

This bourbon-spiked lemonade cocktail recipe is a spirit-lifter at the end of the day. If bourbon isn't your thing, rum, gin or vodka would all make delicious substitutions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Berry Sangria

In this sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and fresh fruit.
Margarita Ice Pops

These frozen cocktails will be the star of all your summer gatherings, or keep them in the freezer for any time you need an emergency sweet treat!
Fresh Cherry Lemonade

Cherry Smash

Iced Mint Green Tea

Sunrise Bellini

Raspberry Spritzer

A refreshing and low calorie alternative to sugar-laden sodas.

All Healthy 4th of July Drink Recipes

Island Limeade

Take a trip to the islands in this simple tropical cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Chile Martini

This beautiful strawberry martini cocktail recipe is an irresistible combination of sweet and spicy. Strawberries vary in sweetness and jalapeño chiles vary in heat, so once you've made this cocktail, take a sip and adjust to your taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Sangria

In this red, white and blue sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Sangria

In this classic red sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity red wine, orange-flavored liqueur and fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Sangria

OK, so it's kind of a contradiction for a sangria, which is named for its blood-red color, to be made with white wine, but once you've tasted this festive thirst quencher it won't matter a bit. Pieces of mixed summer melons are the perfect match for a crisp Sauvignon Blanc.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Passion Colada

Passion fruit juice turns a pina colada into something special.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Limeade

Pressing the raspberries through a fine-mesh sieve will get every drop of juice into this refreshing limeade while leaving those pesky seeds behind. If you want to make it ahead, don't add the seltzer until the last minute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rosemary-Infused Cucumber Lemonade

Turn fresh rosemary, cucumbers and lemons into grown-up lemonade that will keep you cool on a hot day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Rose Sangria

In this pink sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used sparkling pink wine, elderflower liqueur and tons of fresh fruit and mint to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Lime Margarita

Frozen limeade adds zing to this stellar blueberry margarita.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Grape Soda

Make your own grape juice by pureeing and straining fresh grapes for this sweet and tangy sparkling drink. If you have very sweet grapes, you might not need the full amount of honey. Taste as you go. For a special treat, freeze extra whole grapes ahead of time and float them in the drink along with the ice cubes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber & Melon White Sangria

In this refreshing white sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity white wine, zesty liquor and tons of fresh fruit and basil to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Lime Gin Rickey

Gin, seltzer, bitters, lime juice, cherries and simple syrup combine for a truly refreshing cocktail in this gin rickey recipe. For a nonalcoholic rickey, omit the gin and add a little more seltzer.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Monkeylada

If you like piña coladas, try this lower-calorie version using ripe bananas blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk. Serve it in festive tropical-drink glasses.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach Wine Cooler

Cool down with this easy homemade peach wine cooler. Serve it in a wine glass with plenty of ice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Virgin Garden-Fresh Bloody Mary

Make this zesty garden-fresh drink when summer tomatoes and peppers are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shandy

The English have been making shandys since the 1600s. If you prefer, you can substitute 1 1/2 cups ginger ale for the seltzer and frozen limeade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nonalcoholic Sangria

In this nonalcoholic sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used 100% juice and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy mocktail perfect for adults or kids.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Margarita Ice Pops

Frozen push pops get an adult makeover with this boozy frozen treat recipe. Pour lightened-up homemade margarita mix into pop molds for a dessert version of a Mexican cocktail favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey-Lemon Tea

This is a popular drink served in homes along the Yangtze during the summer. In China, honey is highly praised for its medicinal value. Some say daily doses of local honey may help ease hay fever.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Fruity-Limeade Slushy

These limeade slushies are a great thirst quencher on a hot summer day. Delivering a perfect combination of sweet and tart, they take only 10 minutes to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sangria-Style Cooler

This refreshing drink is a non-alcoholic sangria. Ginger ale and grape juice take the place of wine, and are mixed with ice and delicious fruits.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas

These simple, fruity frozen margaritas are as easy to make as they are delicious! Inspired by a mix of two summer classics: frozen margaritas and strawberry lemonade, these red, white and blue margaritas are the perfect laid-back sipper for the Fourth of July or anytime you want a colorful cocktail. This recipe serves 2 but is easily doubled to serve 4.
By Amy Traynor

Peach Cooler

This festive peach cooler uses sparkling grape juice instead of wine. Serve it in a wineglass for a lovely presentation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
