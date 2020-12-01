Healthy 4th of July Drink Recipes

Watermelon Gin Fizz
This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
Salty Chihuahua
This is a Mexican-inspired take on the Salty Dog (usually made with grapefruit juice, vodka and salt).
Strawberry-Coconut Daiquiri
You'll feel like you're on a tropical getaway with this refreshing strawberry-coconut cocktail. To keep it cool in warmer weather, freeze fresh berries for 30 minutes before blending. Variation: For a nonalcoholic version, omit the rum and add 1/2 cup additional strawberries.
Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea
This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
Virgin Banana Pina Colada
This lower-calorie, nonalcoholic version of pina colada uses ripe bananas blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk. Serve it in festive tropical-drink glasses.
Fresh Cherry Lemonade
This thirst-quenching pink lemonade recipe uses fresh cherries for the pretty pink hue and light flavor. If you like, add a splash of vodka, bourbon or rum to transform this healthy lemonade recipe into a refreshing summer cocktail.
Classic Margarita
This skinny margarita recipe saves 150 calories compared to traditional margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix and gets back to the basics--fresh lime juice, tequila and Triple Sec are all you need. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea
Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
Cherry-Mint Spritzer
Celebrate the first cherries of the season with this mint-infused mocktail. Black cherry-flavored seltzer gives the drink the most cherry flavor, but plain seltzer also works well.
Bourbon-Cherry Seltzers
Homemade cherry-infused bourbon (or rum) is the base for this adult seltzer. The bourbon syrup from the cherries is sweet, but if you like a sweeter cocktail, use ginger ale in place of the seltzer.
Grape-Pineapple Mint Fizz
The sweet flavors of grape and pineapple fuse with fresh mint in this quick and tasty summer drink.
The Good Farmer Cocktail
This bourbon-spiked lemonade cocktail recipe is a spirit-lifter at the end of the day. If bourbon isn't your thing, rum, gin or vodka would all make delicious substitutions.