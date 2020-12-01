Healthy Fall Crockpot & Slow Cooker Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fall crockpot and slow-cooker recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

Now here's a healthy beef short ribs slow-cooker recipe you can serve to company--even on a holiday. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes, steamed green beans and a bold Italian red wine that has a touch of sweetness (think amarone or brunello).
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
By Adam Dolge

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hungarian Beef Goulash

This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Jambalaya

This hearty jambalaya is bursting with chicken, smoked turkey sausage, and shrimp. It takes just 25 minutes to prep in the morning and then your slow cooker will work its magic and deliver a tasty meal at the end of the day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hearty Beef Chili

For a fall open house, make this beef chili in the slow cooker. As guests arrive, set out chips and cheese and let them help themselves to a bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta

This rustic stew cooks all day in the slow cooker so you can come home to a comforting, hot dinner. Not a fan of polenta? Try this healthy chicken dinner over pasta instead.
By Meredith Butcher

Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo (Chicken & Rice)

This one-pot chicken dinner, inspired by the traditional dish of Spain and Latin America, comes together easily in the crock pot. The instant brown rice is added near the end, to keep it from overcooking.
By Laura Walsh

Squash, Chickpea & Red Lentil Stew

Modeled on North African stews, this aromatic vegetarian main course can be served over brown rice or steamed spinach.

All Healthy Fall Crockpot & Slow Cooker Recipes

Slow-Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken Drumsticks

This slow-cooker chicken recipe makes a perfect alternative to standard tomato-based barbecued chicken. Both kids and adults will devour these drumsticks, doused in a honey-sweetened sauce spiked with orange, ginger and garlic.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew

Chicken thighs can take plenty of cooking without getting tough or drying out, which makes them perfect for the slow cooker. Here we braise them in Guinness stout along with hearty vegetables, with just the right amount of bacon for added savoriness.
By Jim Romanoff

Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew

The slow cooker makes this veggie-packed beef stew super-easy and extra-savory.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna

Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
By Carolyn Casner

It’s officially fall and we’re celebrating with these slow-cooker soup recipes. A bowl of these hearty, veggie-packed soups will keep you warm against the cooler temperatures. Plus, you can easily freeze these soups to enjoy all season long. Recipes like Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry and Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew are healthy, delicious and perfect for fall.

Get ready for an easy fall meal with these vegetarian slow-cooker soup recipes. Just add your ingredients into your slow-cooker and like magic, you’ll have a delicious soup. These soups are packed with tons of vegetables and proteins like beans and tofu. Recipes like Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry and Lentil & Root Veggie Soup are hearty, warm and perfect for the fall season.

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho, a classic Vietnamese soup, is a perfect recipe for a slow cooker. The chicken and seasonings of star anise, cloves and ginger simmer all day in the crock pot, welcoming you home with an alluring aroma. Serve with the essential garnishes for pho soup--fresh herbs, bean sprouts, chiles and lime--and let everyone top their own. Serve chile-garlic sauce for those who want more heat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cheesy Vegetable Pasta Alfredo

This cheesy pasta recipe is made in a slow cooker but is relatively quick taking just 2 1/2 hours from start-to-finish. It's full of vegetables, whole-grain linguine and of course, lots of cheese!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Clam Chowder

Plan to make this slow-cooker chowder recipe when you have a busy day at work. Put in just a few minutes of prep in the morning and you'll be rewarded with a hearty clam chowder come dinnertime.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Squash and Lentil Soup

After some quick prep, your slow cooker will do the rest of the work. This Indian-inspired, high-protein soup has sweet butternut squash, earthy brown lentils and garam masala, and will delight the whole family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hungarian Goulash

Layer the vegetables, meat and tomato mixture in your slow cooker in the morning and let it cook it until dinner. All you'll need to do is prepare the noodles and this beef stew will be ready to serve.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate

Making hot chocolate in quantity in a slow-cooker is an easy make-ahead drink for parties. Once the hot chocolate is ready, you can use the "keep warm" setting to keep it hot throughout the gathering. Plus, take it to the next level by setting up a hot chocolate toppings bar with bowls of mini marshmallows, crushed peppermint candies, sprinkles, whipped cream and cinnamon sticks at the ready to stir into your cocoa.
By Carolyn Casner

Classic Beef Stroganoff

A twist on a classic! This beef stroganoff is cooked in a slow cooker and served over zucchini noodles with onions and mushrooms in a mouthwatering gravy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy White Chili

Top this spicy chili with hot sauce if you love the heat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing

This sausage and apple stuffing is extra-moist and full of classic fall flavors. Using a slow cooker makes this side dish even easier and saves on oven space.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry-Citrus Meatballs

Mix chopped dried cranberries together with your meatball mixture to add a hit of sweetness in every bite. These meatballs start in the skillet but finish in the slow-cooker, making them an easy make-ahead meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wine & Tomato Braised Chicken

Here chicken thighs cook in a simple herb-infused tomato-and-wine sauce. The bone-in thighs give it plenty of hearty flavor, and since you cook them without the skin, it keeps the dish healthy. There's plenty of sauce, so serve it over pappardelle or brown rice. Steamed broccoli or sautéed broccoli rabe tossed with olive oil and a splash of lemon juice complete the meal.
By Judith Finlayson

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.
By Carolyn Casner

Sauerkrat, Pork, and Potatoes

Sauerkraut is at the heart of this simple German-style slow-cooker pork stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef & Barley Soup

There's something so satisfying about a hearty bowl of beef and barley soup--especially when it's one you've made from scratch with reduced-sodium broth and chunks of delicious sirloin steak. This slow-cooker recipe is simple to prepare, serves six, and is a great alternative to canned soup!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Pork with Mashed Sweet Potatoes

This simple Italian-inspired recipe combines pork shoulder with aromatic fennel. As the pork cooks, its juices drip down to flavor the sweet potatoes that are nestled in the bottom of the slow cooker. Serve with steamed green beans for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Split Pea Soup with Chorizo

For this easy slow-cooker split pea soup, look for raw smoky, spicy chorizo. If you can't find raw chorizo, Italian sausage or merguez makes a fine substitute.
By Carolyn Malcoun
