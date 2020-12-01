Healthy Winter Drink Recipes

Pineapple Green Smoothie
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
Bourbon Hot Cocoa
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
Homemade Irish Cream
This easy homemade Irish cream recipe is rich and creamy with just enough chocolate and coffee to balance the bourbon. Enjoy it over ice, chilled for dessert or combined with coffee for an after-dinner treat. It keeps for two weeks in the fridge, so you can package up bottles to give for holiday gifts as well.
Turmeric Latte
Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
Ginger-Beet Juice
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
Green Juice
This healthy green juice recipe combines parsley, spinach, pears and celery to make a juice packed with bone-supporting vitamin K. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this green juice recipe in a blender.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
Red-Wine Hot Chocolate
If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.
Honey Buzz Cocktail
While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
Spiked Vanilla Latte
Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
Carrot Smoothie
This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.