Healthy Winter Drink Recipes

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

Rating: Unrated
1
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Irish Cream

This easy homemade Irish cream recipe is rich and creamy with just enough chocolate and coffee to balance the bourbon. Enjoy it over ice, chilled for dessert or combined with coffee for an after-dinner treat. It keeps for two weeks in the fridge, so you can package up bottles to give for holiday gifts as well.
By Karen Rankin

Turmeric Latte

Rating: Unrated
2
Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Ginger-Beet Juice

Rating: Unrated
10
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Juice

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy green juice recipe combines parsley, spinach, pears and celery to make a juice packed with bone-supporting vitamin K. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this green juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Rating: Unrated
3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Red-Wine Hot Chocolate

If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey Buzz Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.
By Kara Newman

Spiked Vanilla Latte

Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
By Casey Barber

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic

Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic

Rating: Unrated
1
Immunity-boosting ingredients--ginger, lemon and rosemary--are steeped with soothing chamomile tea and honey for a homemade health tonic. While the drink may help when you're sick, it's not a quick fix. Drinking wellness tonics, like this one, regularly over time may help boost your immune system. Serve hot, room temperature or cold.
Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
Spinach-Apple Juice

Spinach-Apple Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
Spiked Vegan Eggnog

Spiked Vegan Eggnog

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
Carrot-Orange Juice

Carrot-Orange Juice

Rating: Unrated
2

Good Green Tea Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
8

This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.

All Healthy Winter Drink Recipes

Christmas Cider

Chai tea and fruit juices make this festive hot drink a must-serve at your next holiday gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
1
Making hot chocolate in quantity in a slow-cooker is an easy make-ahead drink for parties. Once the hot chocolate is ready, you can use the "keep warm" setting to keep it hot throughout the gathering. Plus, take it to the next level by setting up a hot chocolate toppings bar with bowls of mini marshmallows, crushed peppermint candies, sprinkles, whipped cream and cinnamon sticks at the ready to stir into your cocoa.
By Carolyn Casner

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

Rating: Unrated
4
For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

Rating: Unrated
1
This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
By Lisa Valente

Brandy Alexander Punch

Skip eggnog in favor of this classic holiday cocktail recipe. We even sized it up for a thirsty group of revelers.
By Kara Newman

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Rating: Unrated
3
No super-sweet sugar bombs here! Make your very own pumpkin spice latte at home with this healthy recipe that allows you to control just how much added sugar goes into your coffee drink. If you would rather have a vegan latte, use whatever nondairy milk you'd like. Real pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon and coffee—it's fall in a mug! For a grown-up version, try spiking your PSL with bourbon, dark rum or a coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa. (If using a sweetened liqueur, consider cutting down on the maple syrup in the recipe.)
By Sylvia Fountaine

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Big-Batch Hot Bourbon Cocktail with Maple & Apple Cider

Grab a mug and get all the flavors of fall—apple, maple and spices—in this warm mulled cider cocktail. And this version, with a hint of ginger liqueur for extra spice, is just as enjoyable whether you're sipping it around a bonfire or on your couch with a cozy blanket. It's like a New England autumn evening in drinkable form. If you'd like to make this alcohol-free for a family gathering and spike each glass individually, add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) bourbon and 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) ginger liqueur to each cup of mulled cider.
By Casey Barber

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.
By Breana Killeen

Pomegranate Margaritas

Rating: Unrated
1
Who says margaritas are just for summer? This pomegranate twist on a cocktail favorite is good all year long--elegant enough for the holidays and fun enough for an outdoor barbecue.
By Devon O'Brien

Berry & Flax Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Holiday Champagne Cocktails

These cocktails are quick and easy to assemble and are the perfect addition to any holiday gathering. Have a variety of garnishes available to choose from so that guests can make this cocktail their own.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mistletoe Fizz

For this bubbly punch recipe, try making a decorative ice ring: fill a Bundt pan halfway with water and set in the freezer for about an hour. Add fresh or frozen cranberries and rosemary sprigs to resemble holly. Fill the mold with water and freeze overnight.
By Kara Newman

The Ghost of Christmas Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
In this festive sparkling-wine cocktail, homemade cinnamon-honey simple syrup is the base for this delicious cranberry-topped drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear-Rum Punch

Rating: Unrated
1
Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea

Rating: Unrated
7
Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

Rating: Unrated
1
Whip up easy, sweet and satisfying smoothies with frozen fruit, almond milk and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango-Coconut Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Mango, banana and kale are blended with coconut water and protein-rich cottage cheese in this delicious smoothie recipe. Flaxseed gives this smoothie a boost of healthy omega-3 fats.
By Lisa Valente

Pomegranate Berry Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
4
This berry smoothie is made with pomegranate juice and packs lots of satisfaction from banana and cottage cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Blueberry Green Smoothie

Chia (or hemp) seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost in this healthy smoothie recipe. Look for chia seeds near whole-grain flours and/or nuts and seeds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Spiced Hot Chocolate

The warm, spicy notes of cinnamon add interest to this made-from-scratch hot chocolate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
