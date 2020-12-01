Healthy Winter Dinner Recipes

19 Winter Dinners for Weight Loss in 30 Minutes

In just 30 minutes, you can have a healthy and filling dinner on the table. These recipes are low in calories and high in fiber, which is an important combination if you’re looking to slim down. Fiber makes you feel fuller for longer periods of time and helps you maintain a healthy weight over time. Recipes like Lentil Vegetable Dal with Chicken and Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa are nutritious and delicious.