Healthy Winter Dessert Recipes

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies
Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
Mini Gingerbread House Cookies
Holiday cookies don't get any cuter than these mini gingerbread houses that kids and adults alike will love. Use a mini gingerbread house cookie cutter to cut out all the parts (the kids will love helping with this part), then build the houses and let the kids go to town decorating. Line up your finished creations to make a gingerbread house village, eat them up or prop them up on mugs of cocoa for dipping and munching.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Vanilla Candy Cane Peppermint Bars
These festive bars are easy to make for a cookie swap or holiday treats for friends and family.
Soft Sugar Cookies
These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies
Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars
Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
Vegan Gingerbread Cookies
Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
Gingerbread Cookies
Molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves flavor these holiday cookies which have just 73 calories each.
Christmas Strawberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies
This healthy strawberry jam thumbprint cookie recipe is festive for the holidays with a red center and a green sugar coating. If you want to skip making your own naturally dyed sugar, look for green sparkling or decorating sugar prepared with botanical ingredients. For sources for natural dyes and sugars, see Tips.
Black Forest Cake Roll
This diabetes-friendly take on a classic black forest cake boasts a thick cream-cheese filling mixed with antioxidant-rich cherries and is drizzled in decadent hot fudge topping.