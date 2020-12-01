Healthy Winter Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious winter dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini Gingerbread House Cookies

Holiday cookies don't get any cuter than these mini gingerbread houses that kids and adults alike will love. Use a mini gingerbread house cookie cutter to cut out all the parts (the kids will love helping with this part), then build the houses and let the kids go to town decorating. Line up your finished creations to make a gingerbread house village, eat them up or prop them up on mugs of cocoa for dipping and munching.
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Vanilla Candy Cane Peppermint Bars

These festive bars are easy to make for a cookie swap or holiday treats for friends and family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Soft Sugar Cookies

These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Gingerbread Cookies

Molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves flavor these holiday cookies which have just 73 calories each.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Christmas Strawberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

This healthy strawberry jam thumbprint cookie recipe is festive for the holidays with a red center and a green sugar coating. If you want to skip making your own naturally dyed sugar, look for green sparkling or decorating sugar prepared with botanical ingredients. For sources for natural dyes and sugars, see Tips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Forest Cake Roll

This diabetes-friendly take on a classic black forest cake boasts a thick cream-cheese filling mixed with antioxidant-rich cherries and is drizzled in decadent hot fudge topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

These classic treats can be made ahead and frozen for holidays and bake sales.
Gingerbread Tea Cake

Gingerbread Tea Cake

This low-calorie cake gets its festive flavor from molasses, cinnamon, ginger and ground cloves. Serve it for dessert at the holidays.
Cranberry Cheesecake Bars

Cranberry Cheesecake Bars

Pecan Pie Bars

Pecan Pie Bars

Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies

Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

One-Bowl Monster Cookies

If you thought it wasn't possible to make healthier monster cookies, think again. These peanut butter, oatmeal, chocolate chip and M&M cookies have less butter and sugar than traditional recipes, but they have just as much flavor and tenderness, thanks to more peanut butter. Even better, they're made in one bowl for easy cleanup.

All Healthy Winter Dessert Recipes

Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

Gluten-free flour stands in for regular flour in these crisp, festive cut-out cookies that taste amazing. To decorate, dust cookies with sanding sugar before you bake them or drizzle and pipe on royal icing once they've cooled.
By Hilary Meyer

Caramelized Oranges with Cardamom Syrup

Turbinado sugar has a rich, molasses-like flavor that plays nicely with sweet-tart oranges in this easy healthy dessert recipe.
By Julia Clancy

Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate

Our classic oatmeal cookie recipe gets a flavor twist with coconut, white chocolate chips (which have a more delicate flavor than milk or dark chocolate) and tart dried cranberries. The result is a chewy, sweet treat that's sure to leave you coming back for more.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Gingerbread-Pumpkin Yule Log

The flavors for this beautiful, light dessert might not be the traditional chocolate, but they're plenty festive!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Soft and satisfying, this chocolate chip cookie recipe incorporates toasted whole-grain oats and low-fat yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato Pudding Cake

This cake was inspired by the one of the most popular Jamaican desserts, sweet potato pudding. Traditionally, raw shredded sweet potatoes are used, but we found that sweet potatoes sold in the U.S. don't provide the same texture as those in Jamaica. Instead, we mix mashed sweet potato with eggs and flour to get a slightly different, but equally delicious, cheesecake-like result.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon Oranges

This simple dessert works any time of the year, but its flavors will be the best and brightest in the winter when oranges are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

We gave no-bake cookies a healthy makeover, bumping up the peanut butter and cutting back on added sugar and butter. The result is a chewy, peanut buttery, oat-packed delicious cookie. It's easy to whip up a batch of these--only a few simple ingredients are needed to make these chewy peanut butter cookies and there's no baking required.
By Carolyn Casner

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

While orange adds an exotic note, much of the flavor of these simple yet sophisticated candies comes from the chocolate, so choose a semisweet or bittersweet with a flavor and level of sweetness you enjoy. The recipe makes a big batch of truffles--plenty for gift-giving. Although they should be stored in the refrigerator, they're best served after sitting at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Champagne Coconut Snowballs

These cranberry-coconut snowball treats are a yummy, holiday-inspired dessert that call for sparkling wine as an ingredient, which adds a fruity flavor to baked goods.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Brownies

Two kinds of chocolate make these diabetic-friendly, health-minded brownies hard to resist. Enjoy them for a snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Here's your new cookie jar staple. This recipe for classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookies gets a healthy boost with whole-wheat flour and uses less sugar and butter than traditional recipes. Don't hesitate to make a double batch--they're so satisfying they'll be gone fast.
By Carolyn Casner

Orange Spice Molasses Cookies

These spiced molasses cookies have added applesauce to help keep the cookies moist, and whole-wheat flour and oats to incorporate whole grains.
By Shyla Huber

Pomegranate Masghati Dessert

This beautiful pomegranate dessert is served to celebrate Yalda, the Iranian celebration of the winter solstice. Think of masghati as a cross between Jell-O and panna cotta. It's infinitely more refined and delicate than Jell-O and not quite as wobbly as panna cotta. Prepare pomegranate masghati a few hours in advance, and serve chilled out of the fridge for a light and refreshing dessert.
By Naz Deravian

No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

This luscious swirled cheesecake dessert is a no bake, mix-and-chill recipe. Plus, each slice is under 200 calories!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Beet Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

These healthy chocolate cupcakes get a soft, moist texture from their not-so-secret ingredient: beets. The beets act as a natural red food dye, plus they bump up the fiber. Use red beets to give the cream cheese frosting a vibrant pink hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Orange Compote

These juicy spiced oranges go beautifully with angel food cake or serve them on their own. This flavor of this compote improves with time so make it a day ahead or the morning of your party. Serve chilled in a clear bowl so the colors show through.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Red and White Wreaths

Suit your taste by using your choice of almond or mint extract for these crisp cookies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Dark Chocolate "Puppy Chow"

Crunchy, sweet, salty ... healthy?! Yes, indeed. We gave this classic sweet treat, also called muddy buddies, a grown-up makeover using whole-grain cereal and dark chocolate. Dig in!
By Hilary Meyer

Tangerine Upside-Down Cake

Deliciously caramelized tangerines make a beautiful topping for the “up side” on this healthy vanilla cake. Serve dolloped with vanilla whipped cream.
By Laraine Perri

Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie

Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
