Healthy Summer Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious summer appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter

Rating: Unrated
2
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Rating: Unrated
3
Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Sausage Balls

These homemade sausage balls are a healthy riff on the original--we add riced cauliflower for moisture and a veggie boost, whole-wheat flour stands in for prepared biscuit mix, and sharp Cheddar adds flavor. Serve these sausage balls for brunch, as an appetizer, or mix them with your favorite marinara for dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Salad Nachos

Rating: Unrated
2
This vegetarian nacho recipe is a fun combination of two favorites--nachos and Greek salad. It uses whole-grain pita chips instead of the tortilla chips used in traditional nacho recipes, and it's loaded with the classic fresh vegetables in Greek salad as well as creamy hummus and salty feta cheese. And it doesn't even need the oven! Easily doubled, this makes a great appetizer or light dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

Rating: Unrated
26
Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Rating: Unrated
2
Bump up the vitamin A and fiber when you swap tortilla chips for sweet potatoes in this healthy recipe. Serve as an appetizer at your next party or turn it into dinner by adding chicken, tofu, shrimp or more beans for protein.
By Hilary Meyer

Thai Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
10
Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these Thai-marinated grilled chicken strips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango Fruit Leather

Rating: Unrated
1
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

Rating: Unrated
1
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Endive with Goat Cheese, Strawberries & Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
2
Vary this quick-to-assemble vegetarian appetizer recipe with the season. Try sliced nectarines in place of the strawberries in the summer and halved grapes in the fall. Chopped pecans, pistachios and macadamia nuts are all delicious in place of the walnuts as well.
By Seamus Mullen

Middle Eastern Zucchini Dip

Rating: Unrated
7
This creamy and tangy Middle Eastern zucchini dip recipe, also known as Koosa Ma Laban, is best served with baked pita chips or crunchy vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skinny Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
2

This delicious guacamole recipe replaces half the amount of high-calorie avocado in a traditional guacamole recipe with a stealth, low-calorie vegetable--zucchini--to cut 100 calories and 6 grams of fat so we can eat more guacamole with fewer calories. We use the microwave to cook the zucchini until it's very tender, but you can steam it on the stovetop if you prefer.

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Baked Chicken Taquitos

You only need 5 ingredients to make this quick and easy chicken taquitos dish for two.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing

Rating: Unrated
3
Romaine lettuce takes on a nice charred, smoky flavor with a quick trip to the grill in this healthy wedge salad recipe. Avocado makes the dressing extra-creamy without any cream. Serve alongside grilled chicken or fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Eggplant & Feta Dip

Rating: Unrated
25
This roasted eggplant and feta dip gets a kick from a fresh chile pepper and cayenne pepper. There are countless variations on this classic Greek dip. Out-of-season eggplant or eggplant that has been heavily watered often has an abundance of seeds, which make the vegetable bitter. Be sure to taste the dip before you serve it; if it's a touch bitter, you can remedy that with a little sugar. Serve with toasted pita crisps or as a sandwich spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Corn & Edamame Succotash

Rating: Unrated
6
Fresh green soybeans, called edamame or sweet beans, are a great addition to this classic American dish, where they stand in for the traditional lima beans. The succotash is wonderful as it is or topped with grilled shrimp, salmon or chicken.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Crunchy Popcorn Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated
1
A cunchy, savory pretzel-pecan coating turns roasted, caramelized cauliflower into an irresistible appetizer or kids' snack that mimics flavored popcorn. Serve this popcorn cauliflower straight from the oven with a dipping sauce and watch these tasty little bites disappear.
By Hilary Meyer

Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Rating: Unrated
18
Our oven-baked zucchini sticks taste every bit as good as their deep-fried brethren with only a fraction of the fat and calories. Serve with a side of your favorite marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Bean Burgers with Spicy Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
26
These bean burgers will even please carnivores. The cornmeal coating gives a pleasant crunch and smoked paprika, cumin, cilantro and guacamole add Southwestern flavor.
By Vanessa Barrington

Edamame & Salmon Stir-Fry with Miso Butter

Rating: Unrated
3
One bite of this healthy stir-fry recipe and you'll start thinking about what else you can stir miso butter into. Spread the miso butter on roast chicken or toss it with steamed vegetables. Serve with rice noodles or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pizza Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Summer Rolls

This sophisticated-looking shrimp summer roll recipe is surprisingly easy to make and makes a great party appetizer or first course. Look for rice-paper wrappers--translucent round sheets made from rice flour--in the Asian section of large supermarkets or at Asian food stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Middle Eastern Layered Dip

This healthy dip recipe has a Middle Eastern twist--cucumbers, tomatoes, feta and olives are layered on top of a creamy base of hummus and a touch of tangy yogurt. A sprinkle of ground sumac adds a fruity, sour flavor. Look for this bright red spice (made from the tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush) in Middle Eastern markets, specialty food shops and online at penzeys.com. Serve the dip with pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Stacks

Rating: Unrated
13
You can grill the eggplant rounds up to a day in advance, then assemble the eggplant, tomato and mozzarella “stacks” at the last minute. To make the eggplant and tomato stacks look symmetrical, use eggplant and tomatoes with approximately the same diameter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tahini Ranch Dip

Fresh spinach and herbs blended with tahini and garlic make this tahini dip recipe perfect for crudités--or try it as a vegan alternative to regular ranch dressing.
By Julia Clancy

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
Make a snack-sized pizza fast and easy with corn tortillas instead of a traditional dough or crust. This snack recipe is so easy, the kids will like helping make it as much as they'll love to eat it.
By Carolyn Casner

Herb & Cheddar Gougères

Don't let the fancy French name for these cheese puffs mislead you--this is an easy appetizer recipe. They're traditionally made with Gruyère or Comté; we couldn't resist turning to our Vermont roots and using good old Cheddar instead.
By Katie Webster

Cucumber Cups with Deviled Ham Salad

Swap crostini for cucumber cups to hold ham salad in this easy appetizer recipe. Bring these healthy, crunchy bites to your next potluck or serve them at brunch and watch them disappear.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean Beef Lettuce Rolls

Crisp and crunchy lettuce rolls keep this delicious meal diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Energy Bars

Rating: Unrated
8
Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Ranch Dressing with Veggies

Make a big batch of homemade ranch dressing to keep on hand for dipping crisp, raw vegetables anytime for a healthy snack both kids and adults will enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Pear & Camembert Crostini

Rating: Unrated
1
Up your appetizer game with this fruit-topped cheese crostini recipe. Warm preserves give the pears a shiny glaze and prevent them from browning.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
