Healthy Spring Casserole Recipes

Find healthy, delicious spring casserole recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

10
10
This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken Tetrazzini

14
14
This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
By Ruth Cousineau

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast

3
3
Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

5
5
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

2
2
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce

8
8
Slow-roasting the tomatoes gives the tomato sauce for this lasagna recipe an intense depth of flavor--which is then enhanced by the umami in onions, Parmesan and spinach. The lasagna noodles are layered into the lasagna uncooked; the moisture from the fresh spinach cooks them perfectly as the lasagna bakes in the oven.
By David Bonom

Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole

5
5
Homemade mushroom sauce kicks the can of soup out of the picture in this veggie-centric, healthy riff on a classic tuna-noodle casserole recipe. Serve with steamed green beans.
By Breana Killeen

Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

5
5
Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Shells

9
9
Our stuffed shells are filled with spinach, sautéed onions and part-skim ricotta and topped with prepared marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. The shells hold and reheat well, which makes them great for entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

11
11
Fancy up regular mashed potatoes with a layer of mushroom duxelle--a sauté of finely chopped mushrooms and shallots. We omitted the traditional butter in the duxelle and added chard for a nutritional boost. Serve this hearty side in place of mashed potatoes at any holiday feast or enjoy it as a vegetarian main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Parsnip Gratin

Make this creamy carrot-and-parsnip casserole for your next holiday meal--everyone will beg you for the recipe! Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey & Leek Shepherd's Pie

10
10
The mashed potato-covered shepherd's pie was originally created to use up the leftovers from a festive roast. This version blends peas, leeks and carrots with diced turkey, all in a creamy herb sauce. The dish is a perfect way to create a second meal with the holiday turkey but if you like, use leftover roast chicken, duck or goose.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole

39
39
Known as Tuna-Pea Wiggle to some, this family-friendly tuna noodle casserole tends to be made with canned soup and whole milk, which means high fat and sodium. We remedy this by making our own creamy mushroom sauce with nonfat milk thickened with a bit of flour. Look for whole-wheat egg noodles--they have more fiber than regular egg noodles (but this dish will work well and taste great with either).
Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese

17
17
Fiber-rich sweet potato is used as the base for the cheese sauce in this healthy, homemade macaroni and cheese recipe. The bright orange color tricks your eyes into thinking this healthy macaroni and cheese recipe is loaded with cheese, but there's actually only about half as much cheese as compared to a traditional recipe.
Quinoa Lasagna

26
26
Baked Mac & Cheese

72
72
Vegetarian Quinoa & Squash Casserole

10
10
Rice, Cheddar & Spinach Pie

29
29

Spiralized Zucchini & Summer Squash Casserole

5
5

If you don't have a spiralizer to make this healthy zucchini noodle casserole (aka zoodles), use a vegetable peeler to make long thin strips of the squash and zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center. Just a few minutes under the broiler gives these ricotta-and-basil-filled nests a light golden top.

All Healthy Spring Casserole Recipes

Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

7
7
Eggplant soaks up the flavors of ginger, garlic and tamari in this Asian-inspired casserole recipe. A hot pepper in the topping adds a bit of heat, but opt for sweet if you prefer.
By Hilary Meyer

Spinach & Goat Cheese Chicken Tortilla Casserole

10
10
Layers of tortillas, chicken and vegetables with a creamy goat-cheese sauce create a lasagna-like Mexican casserole dish for an easy, healthy dinner the whole family will love.
By Breana Killeen

Polenta & Vegetable Bake

18
18
This healthful and comforting vegetarian casserole is perfect on a cool night--or any time of year when you want to remember clear, brisk October evenings. Make It a Meal: Enjoy with a glass of Zinfandel and for dessert, Ida's Mandelbrot dipped in a fresh-brewed cup of coffee.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Chicken Thighs with Buttery Croutons

16
16
These saucy curried chicken thighs makes a great dish for a big easy family supper. There's plenty of curry sauce, so serve with brown rice or whole-wheat egg noodles. We call for boneless, skinless chicken thighs here, but we've also tried it with bone-in thighs and it worked wonderfully.
By Jessie Price

Tomato & Spinach Dinner Strata

5
5
This yummy lasagna-inspired casserole has cheese, vegetables, eggs and marinara sauce but uses sturdy whole-grain bread instead of noodles, which makes it even easier to make. Its hearty look hides the fact that it's made with all low-fat, healthful ingredients. Of course, it makes a great brunch entree as well--don't let the name fool you.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamed Spinach Gratin

5
5
This healthy creamed spinach gratin calls for frozen spinach so it's a quick and easy side dish that's sure to become a dinnertime staple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Spinach Enchiladas

8
8
This vegetarian enchilada recipe is weeknight-fast when you skip the step of filling and rolling the enchiladas and make a stacked enchilada casserole instead. Just layer the tortillas, sauce and cheesy spinach filling the way you would lasagna and have the casserole in the oven in 20 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gruyere, Asparagus & Pea Baked Pasta

3
3
This healthy casserole recipe contains tons of veggies alongside whole-wheat pasta for a satisfying dinner kids and adults will enjoy.
By Katie Workman

Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups

5
5
Think portion control with these individual lasagna roll-ups. Leftovers are great for lunch the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meatball Lasagna

1
1
Whole-wheat noodles, low-fat cheeses and light pasta sauce make this beef and pasta casserole healthy but still deliciously satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage & Lentil Casserole

6
6
Requiring 45 minutes from start to finish, this casserole classic is one of the longer recipes in this book; however, it takes only about 10 minutes to assemble. While it bakes, you can put together a salad, or simply enjoy a glass of wine. If you want to make it vegetarian, substitute soy “sausage” for the Italian sausage and vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Arugula & Chicken Sausage Bread Pudding

3
3
Chicken sausage comes in a variety of flavors these days. The flavor you pick will have a big impact, so make sure you pick one you like. We tried and liked sweet Italian, apple and Chardonnay sausage and sun-dried tomato and spinach sausage in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Potato Packets

These easy, cheesy potatoes cook in a foil packet perfect for throwing over the coals of a campfire for a delicious, healthy side dish while camping.
By Carolyn Casner

Eggplant, Lamb & Rice Casserole

1
1
Cinnamon and a hint of cloves bring out the flavor of the lamb. Serve with crusty bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke & Tomato Gratin

3
3
Looking for another way to use summer-fresh tomatoes? Layer them with high-fiber artichokes for a quick and satisfying side dish. Make it a meal: Serve alongside grilled chicken and steamed new potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lentil-Sausage Casserole

3
3
Lentil soup is the base for this sausage and spinach casserole. Make it a meal: Serve with a simple green salad tossed with red-wine vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Risotto with Fennel & Peas

1
1
Two methods are included here for this subtly flavored risotto. For the conventional method, chicken broth is added a little at a time and the rice is stirred between additions. The microwave technique does not need constant stirring. It also uses less chicken stock because there is less evaporation during cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke & Potato Gratin

1
1
Fresh artichokes and potatoes combine in this tasty gratin. Serve with Pan-Roasted Chicken & Gravy and Brussels Sprouts with Walnut-Lemon Vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham & Cheese Breakfast Casserole

9
9
This healthy update of a traditionally rich ham-and-cheese breakfast strata is made lighter primarily by losing a few egg yolks and using nonfat milk. Gruyère cheese has a delicious, nutty aroma and flavor, which means that with the relatively small amount in this recipe you still get a big impact. To finish the makeover use nutritious, fiber-rich, whole-grain bread instead of white. The results: plenty of flavor, half the calories and one-third the fat of the original.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Meat and Potato Casserole

Plan ahead to make extra pork chops (see associated recipe, below) for this easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rigatoni, Cheese & Pea Casserole (Pasticcio di Rigatoni e Piselli)

Rich and cheesy, this pasta dish is sure to please the whole family.
By G. Franco Romagnoli
