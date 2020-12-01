Healthy Mexican Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican dessert recipes including Mexican cake, flan and shortbread. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan

This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Churros

Skip the greasy mess and bake these healthier churros rather than frying them in oil. The cinnamon-sugar-dusted classic Mexican dessert comes out of the oven crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside.
By Carolyn Casner

Mexican Chocolate Cutouts

These spicy chocolate cutout cookies are delicious and fun to make. You can decorate them with chocolate or vanilla icing--or both!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broiled Mango

Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)

These melt-in-your-mouth polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies) get a chocolate makeover by replacing all the nuts in the traditional version with ground chocolate. Addictive just as they are, you can also grate a little cinnamon stick over them before serving.
By Alice Medrich

Tres Leches Cake

Translating to three milks cake, Tres Leches Cake is a traditional Mexican sponge cake that's soaked in, you guessed it, three kinds of milk, for the ultimate moist, decadent cake. Think of it as a poke cake that we've lightened up with this easy recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado Ice Cream

This is a creamy, refreshing dairy-free dessert Rick Bayless has served in his restaurant Frontera Grill for years.
By Rick Bayless

Classic Flan

Making restaurant-quality flan at home is easier than you think, and our version is healthier, too! With just a few ingredients, you'll have a satisfying dessert that's sure to impress.
By Carolyn Casner

Frozen Margarita Pie

Your favorite drink gets turned into dessert with this festive creamy lime pie spiked with tequila. Instead of a salted rim, our margarita pie gets a kick of saltiness from a pretzel crust. This refreshing pie is easy to make and freezes well, too. Cheers!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lime-Mango Sorbet

It couldn't be any easier to make sorbet. Just combine fruit, sugar and juice and escape to the tropics with this mango sorbet recipe flavored with lime. For a fun presentation, sprinkle with toasted coconut before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cinnamon Sheet Cake with Almond Cream

Sheet cakes are a potluck dream: the baking pan holds the cake and makes it wonderfully portable. This one is accompanied by an almond “cream” made from heavy cream and reduced-fat sour cream. Together, the cake and cream replicate the taste of Mexican chocolate with its undertones of almond and cinnamon. Or make cream cheese frosting and add 1/4 teaspoon almond extract.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Bean Flans with Agave Syrup & Caramelized Walnuts

This melt-in-your-mouth custard is delicately flavored with vanilla bean and lightly sweetened with agave syrup. Crunchy caramelized walnuts are an addictively delicious topping. Adapted from Cooking with the Seasons at Rancho La Puerta: Recipes from the World-Famous Spa (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2008) by Deborah Szekely and Deborah M. Schneider with Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta.
By Jesús González

All Healthy Mexican Dessert Recipes

Mexican Chocolate Meringues

The first time I spent Christmas far away from home I was working in Texas. The combination of newfound friends and cinnamon-flavored Mexican chocolate warmed my heart and kept the homesickness at bay. For these meringues, use Dutch-process cocoa, which has a mellower flavor than American-style.
By Melanie Barnard

Melon Dessert Nachos

With only 121 calories and 5 grams of fat per serving, these citrus-accented treats are healthy and fun to eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Margarita Ice

This refreshing ice has all the flavors of a margarita. Whirling frozen fruits in a food processor is one of our favorite tricks for an instant dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
