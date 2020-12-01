Healthy Taco Recipes

Find healthy, delicious taco recipes including beef, chicken, fish and pork tacos. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Loosely translated as "minced meat," the traditional texture of carne picada ranges from finely chopped to ground. Here we start with brisket, which becomes nice and tender in the slow cooker, then shred and chop the meat before serving. The seasoning is flavorful but not too spicy. Blistered jalapeños added at the end will satisfy the heat-lovers in the family. Pile the brisket into warmed corn tortillas, with lettuce, the jalapeños, cheese and avocado salsa for a healthy dinner that'll wake up your taco night routine.
By Liana Krissoff

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

These spicy shrimp tacos owe their kick to a smoky chipotle shrimp seasoning blend. Cooling avocado and tangy pico de gallo round out the flavor. This vibrant, easy dinner comes together in a flash, making it perfect for busy weeknights.
By Robin Bashinsky

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa

These healthy fish tacos can be made with cod or any other firm white fish. A lively kiwi salsa and red cabbage brighten up the colors and flavors of the crispy tacos and complete this easy dinner recipe. The key to perfectly golden, crunchy fish is patience--let your oil get nice and hot before you add in the battered pieces. Dip an instant-read thermometer into the oil to make sure it's up to temp before you get cooking.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Beefless Vegan Tacos

Take taco night in a new direction with these healthy vegan tacos. We've swapped crumbled tofu for the ground beef, without sacrificing any of the savory seasonings you expect in a taco. You can also use the filling in burritos, bowls, taco salads and to top nachos.
By Breana Killeen

Vegan Walnut Tacos with Avocado Cream

A savory blend of walnuts and mushrooms stands in for meat in these tasty vegan Tex-Mex tacos. Creamy avocado sauce and crunchy cabbage provide just the right combination of flavors and textures. These tacos get a nice kick from chili powder, but feel free to reduce the amount if you prefer a less spicy taco. Add a side of beans to round out the meal. The filling and avocado cream would also be great in a rice bowl, on nachos or in a burrito.
By Carolyn Casner

Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.
By Katie Webster

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos

In this vegetarian taco recipe, cauliflower is tossed with a smoky-tangy sauce made with honey, lime juice and chipotles in adobo sauce before being roasted. Serve with more hot sauce, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner

Bean & Beef Taco Soup

This taco soup is filled with quintessential taco ingredients and flavors--from two types of hearty beans, to corn and ground beef--but it's the toppings that really make this soup stand out. Better yet, this healthy soup is easy to make and leftovers freeze beautifully for later.
By Julia Levy

Crispy Oven-Fried Fish Tacos

Fish tacos make a satisfying meal the entire family will love. Many restaurant versions are deep-fried, but our technique includes coating the fish in a seasoned whole-grain breading and spritzing it lightly with cooking spray before baking on a rack until golden brown. The result is a crispy exterior with moist and flaky fish inside.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Fish Tacos

Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.
By Bruce Aidells

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Homemade Taco Bowls

This chicken taco bowl recipe uses the underside of a muffin tin as a mold to bake cute little homemade "tortilla bowls."
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Take taco salad to the next level with grilled chicken, veggies, creamy avocado and a tangy lime vinaigrette.
Beer-Battered Fish Tacos

Best Healthy Vegan Tacos

10 Slow-Cooker Taco Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners

Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.

All Healthy Taco Recipes

Taco Lettuce Wraps

Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean Tacos

Mixing mashed canned beans with whole beans and seasonings makes an incredibly simple taco filling from your pantry. Top these speedy 5-ingredient tacos with lettuce, tomato and salsa or any of your favorite taco toppings.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Shrimp Posole Tacos

Literally translated, "posole" means "hominy." Traditional posole dishes are soups or stews made with hominy along with pork, chicken or seafood. In these slow-cooker shrimp tacos, the hominy, cumin, oregano and shrimp render classic posole flavors that are amplified by the addition of typical posole toppings: cabbage, radishes, cilantro and lime. Toast the corn tortillas for extra crunch, if desired (see Tip).
By Cooking Light

Taco Stuffed Avocados

Here we ditch the taco shell and use a hollowed-out avocado to hold a spicy turkey and black bean taco filling. The flesh of the avocado gets mashed with lime juice and cilantro for a quick and easy guacamole topping.
By Hilary Meyer

High-Protein Breakfast Tacos

In this high-protein breakfast taco recipe, black beans, eggs and cheese are folded into corn tortillas and topped with your favorite salsa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Beef Tacos with Tomato-Avocado Pico de Gallo

These spicy chipotle tacos are the perfect choice for your next taco night. You can substitute ground turkey for the beef if you'd like, but either way, you'll want to make sure each bite includes a bit of the homemade pico de gallo.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

The EatingWell Taco

Building the perfect taco is a very personal task--cheese under meat, cheese on top, no cheese at all? This is just our recommendation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos

In this mahi-mahi fish taco recipe, chili-coated fish gets a lovely crust from the hot pan. The creaminess of the avocado sauce complements the crisp crunch of the jicama, and it's all pulled together in 20 minutes.
By Liv Dansky

Spicy Chicken Tacos

While many North Americans think of tacos as having crisp, fried shells, authentic Mexican tacos are made with soft, fresh corn tortillas. The traditional preparation is the smart choice, as unfried corn tortillas are low in fat and made with whole grains.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Tacos with Spicy Cabbage Slaw

These delicious fish tacos are paired with a spicy cabbage slaw. Served on warmed corn tortillas and topped with ripe avocado slices, this Mexican-inspired meal is perfect for a summer dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lean & Spicy Taco Meat

A combination of lean ground beef and ultra-lean ground turkey breast makes a less-greasy filling. Bypass taco-seasoning packets in favor of making your own full-flavored filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tofu Tacos

These quick vegan tacos, filled with a spicy tofu filling, make a perfect weeknight dinner. To keep them vegan, top them with shredded cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole. For vegetarians, add crumbled queso fresco.
By Carolyn Casner

Taco Soup

We gave the plain old taco an easy, one-bowl makeover by turning it into soup! We garnish this zippy dish with pickled jalapeños, Cheddar cheese and tortilla chips, but feel free to mix it up with any of your favorite taco toppers.
By Hilary Meyer

Crispy Fish Taco Bowls

The adobo sauce in a can of chipotles lends earthy heat to the crema that tops these bowls. Don't toss out the unused peppers! Freeze them in an airtight container and pull them out to add to sauces, marinades or chili.
By Adam Dolge

Quick Breakfast Taco

A smaller cousin of the breakfast burrito, the breakfast taco made with reduced-fat Cheddar and egg substitute is a satisfying and healthy breakfast option.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Pork Tacos with Chipotle Aioli

Follow this pork taco recipe as is to serve four and you'll have enough shredded pork leftover to make it again next week. It's so good, however, that we recommend doubling the rest of the ingredients and inviting over four more friends to enjoy everything right away!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Shrimp Tacos

These easy shrimp tacos are inspired by the seafood tacos in Baja California.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Chicken Tacos with Brussels Sprouts

To add a variety of textures to these chicken tacos, we poach the chicken to keep it super-tender and moist while broiling the Brussels for a crisp mix-in. The creamy sauce rounds out the combo.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pork & Pineapple Tacos

Plan ahead so you can use your slow cooker to prepare the pulled pork for these tacos. This recipe is a better-for-you twist on the classic tacos al pastor. Pork loin is a lean cut that's a healthier option than traditional pork shoulder, which has more fat.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Grilled Salmon Soft Tacos

Fish tacos have become all the rage in recent years and are a specialty of the Pacific coast of Southern California and Mexico. This is a simple recipe: all the components can be made ahead of time and the fish grilled at the last moment. You can also use halibut, sea bass or tilapia in place of the salmon.
By John Ash

Slow-Cooker Mahi-Mahi Tacos

These slow-cooker fish tacos require only 15 minutes of hands-on prep to whip together, making them a home cook's hero. The balance of cooked fish, tomatoes and onions with the raw cabbage and cilantro gives the dish a light, fresh feel. If desired, lightly toast the tortillas (see Tip) before filling and garnish the tacos with crushed red pepper. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

The avocado and ranch help soften the spiciness of the roasted Buffalo cauliflower, which is perfectly tender and flavorful in these vegetarian tacos. The roasted corn adds some sweetness and the romaine some fresh, crisp, crunch.
By Julia Levy

Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa

Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.
By Stacy Fraser

Celeriac & Walnut Tacos

Fake out your meat-loving family and friends with this fast plant-based taco dinner recipe. Ground toasted nuts and chopped sautéed celeriac yield a texture similar to ground beef, then classic taco seasoning does the rest. If you want a little heat, sprinkle these healthy vegetarian tacos with some minced jalapeño.
By Carolyn Malcoun
