Healthy Fajitas Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fajitas recipes including pork, chicken and steak fajitas. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty chicken fajitas. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Fajita Bowls

These satisfying bowls are chock full of protein and fiber, thanks to chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes and bulgur--a versatile grain that has about 15 g fewer carbs (and more than twice the fiber) per cup than brown rice.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Chicken & Veggie Fajitas

Time to clean out the fridge? These versatile skillet chicken fajitas are designed to work with whatever vegetables you happen to have on hand. The key is to slice all the veggies to approximately the same size so they cook evenly.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Steak Fajitas

These flank steak fajitas make for a tasty, healthy dinner in a pinch. Preheated sheet pans sizzle the meat and vegetables just like in a skillet, but with a whole lot more hands-off time.
By Devon O'Brien

South Texas Steak Fajitas

This steak fajita recipe uses bottled Italian salad dressing as part of the steak marinade to make it quick and convenient. For a healthy choice, pick dressing with a short and simple ingredient list including canola or olive oil. Serve the steak fajitas with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and cold beer.
By Dave DeWitt

Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa

This healthy chicken fajita recipe gets a fresh spin with a sweet, tart and spicy grapefruit salsa. If you like, skip the fajitas altogether and serve the salsa on fish, steak or even with a bowl of chips. Adjust the amount of jalapeño to tailor the heat level.
By Robb Walsh

"Fajita" Burgers

This healthy burger recipe features a spicy fajita burger slathered with a spicy chipotle mayonnaise and topped with roasted Anaheim peppers and a delicious slaw. Serve it on an oblong bun.
By Bruce Aidells

Poblano & Skirt Steak Fajitas

This variation on fajitas pairs fresh poblanos with steak and scallions. Skirt steak has fabulous flavor but tends to be chewy, so slice it thinly across the grain.
By Jessie Price

Chicken Fajita Wraps

Sliced chicken, tenderized in lime juice, combines with a spicy sour-cream sauce in this tasty wrap. Serve with Vinegary Coleslaw and Spiced Pinto Beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Fajita Kebabs

These grilled kebabs have all the makings of a classic fajita--seasoned chicken, onions and peppers. Warm a stack of tortillas in a foil packet on the side of the grill to turn the kebabs into an easy fajita dinner. Or serve with lime-and-cilantro coleslaw for a grain-free alternative.
By Katie Webster

Pork Fajitas with Smoky Cherry Salsa

This pork fajitas recipe with grilled pork tenderloin, onions and peppers gets a sweet-smoky aroma and flavor when topped with chipotle-infused cherry salsa. Manchego cheese, though untraditional for fajitas, pairs nicely.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Inspiration and Ideas

