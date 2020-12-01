Healthy Enchilada Recipes

Find healthy, delicious enchilada recipes including cheese, chicken and low-fat enchiladas. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas

These chicken enchiladas are great for using up any veggies you have lingering in your fridge. Our chicken enchilada recipe calls for zucchini, squash and onion, but you could easily swap in spinach, onions or potatoes.
By Cooking Light

Firehouse Enchiladas

Our take on this popular Mexican dish certainly does not disappoint. Packed with protein and easy to make, this recipe is the perfect dinner solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cabbage Roll Chicken Enchiladas

This 5-ingredient dinner recipe uses two genius hacks to make dinner healthy and get it on the table in under an hour. First, swap in cabbage leaves for tortillas to cut the carbs and get an extra serving of vegetables. Second, use prepared ingredients--spicy refried beans and enchilada sauce--to add tons of flavor without a long ingredient list.
By Joy Howard

Quick Shrimp Enchilada Bake

Shrimp enchiladas offer a taste of coastal Mexican cuisine but some versions contain so much cheese, butter and sour cream that they can pack a whopping 50 grams of fat per serving. Our version has vibrant flavor and only half the calories and 6 grams of fat per serving, plus we use precooked peeled shrimp so you can get the dish on your table fast enough for a weeknight supper. The addition of refried beans helps makes these enchiladas an excellent source of fiber as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole

This 45-minute enchilada recipe is bursting with chicken, tomatoes, tomatillos, chile peppers, and cheese, and because it's a one-skillet casserole, cleanup is a breeze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quinoa Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Protein-rich quinoa makes a satisfying layer in this easy Mexican casserole recipe. If you want to make this dish vegetarian, beans are a nice swap for the chicken. Serve with a green salad tossed with an oregano vinaigrette.
By Breana Killeen

Easy Chicken Enchiladas

These easy Mexican enchiladas are filled with flavorful, shredded slow-cooked shredded chicken. Placed on a bed of fresh lettuce, this delicious recipe is sure to be the hit of any dinner occasion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas

Put out your favorite toppings for these quick and healthy layered enchiladas. We like cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
By Breana Killeen

Seafood Enchiladas

Seafood enchiladas are topped with a creamy but light sauce for rich flavor without all the extra calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Enchiladas

Using thinly sliced zucchini in place of tortillas is a great way to cut back on carbs and still enjoy cheesy chicken enchiladas. If you like the heat, opt for a spicy enchilada sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegetarian Enchiladas

The secret to this creamy enchilada sauce is pureed toasted corn, enriched with roasted garlic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Tomatillo Enchiladas

Roasting tomatillos before pureeing them into a green enchilada sauce adds another dimension of flavor and a little sweetness. Put out plenty of toppings so everyone can add what they like.
By Devon O'Brien

Inspiration and Ideas

Beans & Greens Enchiladas

Any type of canned bean will work in these easy layered enchiladas, but our favorite combination is a mix of black and pinto beans. Serve as a vegetarian main dish or as a tasty side for roasted pork or chicken.
Turkey & Bean Enchiladas

A lively salsa made from fresh or canned tomatillos tops this simple casserole. You can substitute tomatoes for tomatillos, but they don't have the same tangy bite.
Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas with Red Chile Sauce

Chicken Enchiladas with White Sauce

Vegetarian Spinach Enchiladas

This vegetarian enchilada recipe is weeknight-fast when you skip the step of filling and rolling the enchiladas and make a stacked enchilada casserole instead. Just layer the tortillas, sauce and cheesy spinach filling the way you would lasagna and have the casserole in the oven in 20 minutes.

All Healthy Enchilada Recipes

Zucchini & Corn Enchiladas

Skip rolling and just layer these quick and easy enchiladas. This recipe uses a quick blender sauce, but if you're short on time, pick up a can of your favorite red enchilada sauce in the international aisle of your grocery store--you'll need about 3 cups.
By Breana Killeen
