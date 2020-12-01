Healthy Enchilada Recipes

25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas
These chicken enchiladas are great for using up any veggies you have lingering in your fridge. Our chicken enchilada recipe calls for zucchini, squash and onion, but you could easily swap in spinach, onions or potatoes.
Firehouse Enchiladas
Our take on this popular Mexican dish certainly does not disappoint. Packed with protein and easy to make, this recipe is the perfect dinner solution.
Cabbage Roll Chicken Enchiladas
This 5-ingredient dinner recipe uses two genius hacks to make dinner healthy and get it on the table in under an hour. First, swap in cabbage leaves for tortillas to cut the carbs and get an extra serving of vegetables. Second, use prepared ingredients--spicy refried beans and enchilada sauce--to add tons of flavor without a long ingredient list.
Quick Shrimp Enchilada Bake
Shrimp enchiladas offer a taste of coastal Mexican cuisine but some versions contain so much cheese, butter and sour cream that they can pack a whopping 50 grams of fat per serving. Our version has vibrant flavor and only half the calories and 6 grams of fat per serving, plus we use precooked peeled shrimp so you can get the dish on your table fast enough for a weeknight supper. The addition of refried beans helps makes these enchiladas an excellent source of fiber as well.
Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole
This 45-minute enchilada recipe is bursting with chicken, tomatoes, tomatillos, chile peppers, and cheese, and because it's a one-skillet casserole, cleanup is a breeze.
Quinoa Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Protein-rich quinoa makes a satisfying layer in this easy Mexican casserole recipe. If you want to make this dish vegetarian, beans are a nice swap for the chicken. Serve with a green salad tossed with an oregano vinaigrette.
Easy Chicken Enchiladas
These easy Mexican enchiladas are filled with flavorful, shredded slow-cooked shredded chicken. Placed on a bed of fresh lettuce, this delicious recipe is sure to be the hit of any dinner occasion.
Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas
Put out your favorite toppings for these quick and healthy layered enchiladas. We like cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
Seafood Enchiladas
Seafood enchiladas are topped with a creamy but light sauce for rich flavor without all the extra calories.
Zucchini Enchiladas
Using thinly sliced zucchini in place of tortillas is a great way to cut back on carbs and still enjoy cheesy chicken enchiladas. If you like the heat, opt for a spicy enchilada sauce.
Vegetarian Enchiladas
The secret to this creamy enchilada sauce is pureed toasted corn, enriched with roasted garlic.
Chicken & Tomatillo Enchiladas
Roasting tomatillos before pureeing them into a green enchilada sauce adds another dimension of flavor and a little sweetness. Put out plenty of toppings so everyone can add what they like.