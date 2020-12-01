Healthy Mexican Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl recipe is even better than takeout and just as fast. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthy dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Usually made by layering creamy chicken and tortillas (lasagna-style), this classic Tex-Mex chicken casserole gets speedier for an easy weeknight dinner when we mix everything together in a skillet, then pop the whole pan under the broiler to make the cheese topping gooey.
By Julia Levy

Chicken with Quick Mole Sauce

Rich, dark and delicious, mole is a signature sauce in Mexican cooking. There are many variations, but the basic ingredients include plenty of chiles and nuts along with a touch of chocolate to tame the heat of the chiles. Traditional recipes can take several hours to prepare--this quick version takes a few shortcuts by using chili powder, nut butter and chocolate chips. Serve with rice and a medley of sautéed zucchini, pepper and onion.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Protein-rich quinoa makes a satisfying layer in this easy Mexican casserole recipe. If you want to make this dish vegetarian, beans are a nice swap for the chicken. Serve with a green salad tossed with an oregano vinaigrette.
By Breana Killeen

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is a satisfying low-carb alternative to taco night. If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 2 and stir 2 1/2 cups into the filling. Look for an enchilada sauce with less than 300 mg of sodium per serving, such as Hatch brand.
By Breana Killeen

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con pollo, or chicken cooked with rice, is a common dish in Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean. We use quick-cooking brown rice here to help you get this on the table in just 40 minutes. Serve with a mixed green salad tossed with cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caldo Tlalpeño (Mexican Chicken Soup)

Chipotle-laced broth and thick chunks of corn on the cob are featured in this healthy, smoky chicken soup recipe. The secret to the great flavor is cooking the vegetables in the broth that's made from cooking the chicken. Serve the soup with warm corn tortillas.
By Lesley Téllez

Creamy Green Chile Chicken Soup

Here's a favorite Southwestern chicken soup recipe featuring the exquisite New Mexican green chile (but poblano peppers work well too). Traditional versions of this creamy green chile chicken soup recipe are made with heavy cream or half-and-half, but our recipe for this healthy chicken soup is made creamy with thickened low-fat milk.
By Dave DeWitt

Caldo Tlalpeno

Although there are many variations of this Mexican chicken soup, spicy chipotle chiles are always part of the broth. Make it a meal: Serve with a Mexican beer and cheese quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tortilla Soup

Here's a version of chicken tortilla soup that's both super-easy and delicious. To make it even quicker, use crumbled baked tortilla chips in place of the homemade tortilla strips and skip Steps 1-2. Serve with vinegary coleslaw, lime wedges and hot sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Chicken Tacos

While many North Americans think of tacos as having crisp, fried shells, authentic Mexican tacos are made with soft, fresh corn tortillas. The traditional preparation is the smart choice, as unfried corn tortillas are low in fat and made with whole grains.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Taco Bowls

This chicken taco bowl recipe uses the underside of a muffin tin as a mold to bake cute little homemade “tortilla bowls.” The “tortilla bowls” are filled with a zesty chicken filling and topped like nachos. If you have 2 large muffin tins, you can make all 8 “bowls” at once. Bake them in the upper and lower thirds of the oven, rotating top to bottom about halfway through baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Peppery arugula, grilled corn and a tangy lime vinaigrette give this healthy taco salad recipe a serious upgrade. This recipe is the perfect vehicle for using the crushed-up tortilla chips at the bottom of the bag.
Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup

Lime-Jalapeño Chicken

Jalapeño-Popper Stuffed Chicken

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Stir-Fried Spicy Chicken Tenders

A bag of frozen peppers and onions can be a quick start to a stir-fry; here, it's combined with almost fat-free chicken tenders for a speedy dinner. Serve this dish with warm polenta rounds or brown rice.

All Healthy Mexican Chicken Recipes

Chicken Fajita Wraps

Sliced chicken, tenderized in lime juice, combines with a spicy sour-cream sauce in this tasty wrap. Serve with Vinegary Coleslaw and Spiced Pinto Beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Mole Tacos

This easy slow-cooker chicken recipe with mole poblano gets plenty of complex flavor from anchos (dried poblanos). Beer is an unconventional ingredient, but makes a nice bittersweet companion for the chiles. For more ways to serve this healthy mole, try these ideas: leave the chicken on the bone and serve with the sauce over brown rice; serve the shredded chicken on buns with creamy coleslaw; or stir vegetables and a can of rinsed beans into the saucy shredded chicken to make chili.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle-&-Orange Grilled Chicken

Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce contribute a rich smokiness to this quick orange-infused barbecue sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New Mexican Posole

Posole, originally from Jalisco, Mexico, is traditionally served around Christmastime. It's so tasty and--with a few convenience items like canned hominy and chili powder--easy to make that we like it any time of year. Shredded cheese, cilantro or thinly sliced radishes are traditional toppings for this stew.
By Andrew Silva

Grilled Chicken with Chipotle-Orange Glaze

Smoky chipotle peppers make this quick, citrusy barbecue sauce special. Try this recipe with shrimp or pork chops on the grill as well. Serve with Quinoa & Black Beans and fruit sorbet for dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chiles Rellenos with Chicken

These pan-fried chiles rellenos are stuffed with a skinny chicken-and-corn filling. Serve with salsa or your favorite enchilada sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken, Black Bean, Corn & Tomato Salad

Sherry vinegar deepens the lively flavors of this Southwestern salad, and beans and fresh tomatoes keep it moist. Make it a meal: Strawberry-Mango Margarita Compote is a cool finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Charred Tomato & Chicken Tacos

Charring tomatoes in a cast-iron skillet yields smoky results.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Posole

In New Mexico and Arizona, posole is usually made with homemade pork stock and served at celebrations. For a quick weeknight meal, choose chicken and spice it with ground red chile and toasted oregano.
By Andrew Silva

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken with Pepin Sauce

Tomatillos and pepitas form the basis for pepian sauce--one version of Mexican mole. Make it a meal: Serve with beans and rice and shredded cabbage tossed with Creamy Lime-Chile Dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spice-Crusted Chicken with Citrus Salsa

While this recipe calls for oranges, grapefruit would work equally well. This salsa would also be terrific tucked into fish tacos.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sopa de Lima

This lime-infused chicken soup hails from Mexico's Yucatan region. Feel free to adjust the amount of chiles to your taste. Make it a meal: Cook up some Quesadillas con Frijoles Refritos to serve alongside.
By Natalie Danford

Rustic Mexican Stew

A fiesta-in-a-bowl, this stew gets vibrant colors and flavor from scallions, carrots, jalapenos, tomatoes, cilantro and a whole ear of corn. Top it with diced avocado, hot sauce or salsa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Fajitas

Here, tender broiled chicken is combined with a spicy, creamy sauce and plenty of vegetables in this quick rolled sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Tomatillo Filling

Tomatillo-sauced chicken is a tasty filling for tamales, tacos or enchiladas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
