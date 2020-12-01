Healthy Mexican Casserole Recipes

Shrimp Tamale Casserole with Three Sisters Black Mole

Rating: Unrated 7

This version of tamales, made into a casserole rather than little cornhusk-wrapped bundles, can be whipped up in minutes and has the same great taste and texture of traditional tamales. It's filled with shrimp here, but this is a forgiving recipe that works well stuffed with whatever you like. Quick-cooking seafood, such as scallops, cheese or even some of the mole also make great fillings. Serve the casserole topped with Three Sisters Black Mole or your favorite salsa. Adapted from Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta at Rancho La Puerta.