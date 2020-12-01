Healthy Mexican Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican soup recipes including tortilla, chicken and meatball soup. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mexican Cabbage Soup

Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.
By Breana Killeen

Bean & Beef Taco Soup

This taco soup is filled with quintessential taco ingredients and flavors--from two types of hearty beans, to corn and ground beef--but it's the toppings that really make this soup stand out. Better yet, this healthy soup is easy to make and leftovers freeze beautifully for later.
By Julia Levy

Turkey Albondigas Soup

Albondigas, Spanish for “meatballs,” star in the traditional broth-based Mexican soup. Our version uses turkey rather than beef or pork for the meatballs, and we've pumped up the volume of fresh vegetables in the mix.
By Jessie Price

Chicken Enchilada Soup

Corn tortillas thicken this chicken enchilada soup, but Cheddar and cream cheese give it the richness you'd expect from an enchilada. Serve it with something fresh and crunchy like a jicama slaw dressed with a little olive oil and lime juice for a healthy dinner that will appeal to the whole family.
By Annie Peterson

Caldo Tlalpeño (Mexican Chicken Soup)

Chipotle-laced broth and thick chunks of corn on the cob are featured in this healthy, smoky chicken soup recipe. The secret to the great flavor is cooking the vegetables in the broth that's made from cooking the chicken. Serve the soup with warm corn tortillas.
By Lesley Téllez

Creamy Green Chile Chicken Soup

Here's a favorite Southwestern chicken soup recipe featuring the exquisite New Mexican green chile (but poblano peppers work well too). Traditional versions of this creamy green chile chicken soup recipe are made with heavy cream or half-and-half, but our recipe for this healthy chicken soup is made creamy with thickened low-fat milk.
By Dave DeWitt

Caldo Tlalpeno

Although there are many variations of this Mexican chicken soup, spicy chipotle chiles are always part of the broth. Make it a meal: Serve with a Mexican beer and cheese quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sopa de Fideos (Chicken Noodle Soup with Sofrito)

Sofrito is a flavor base made by sautéing onions and garlic in oil. In Latin America, each region has its own variation that incorporates native ingredients; the tomato-based sofrito here is common in Mexico. The key to the color and flavor of this soup is to fry the sofrito in the oil: it’s imperative that it sizzles as soon as it hits the pot. (Stand back and use a long spoon!)
By Sandra Gutierrez

Mexican-Style Turkey Soup

Red sweet pepper, winter squash and cilantro brighten up this spicy soup, making this Mexican-inspired one-dish meal the perfect family dinner. Accompany with a fresh fruit salad and warm crusty bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pressure-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

This easy soup flavored with chili powder and a splash of lime is quick enough to prepare for a warming weeknight meal thanks to an electric pressure cooker like the Instant Pot. Lean chicken breast is easy to prep, but boneless, skinless chicken thighs would make a great substitute.
By Hilary Meyer

Tortilla Soup

Here's a version of chicken tortilla soup that's both super-easy and delicious. To make it even quicker, use crumbled baked tortilla chips in place of the homemade tortilla strips and skip Steps 1-2. Serve with vinegary coleslaw, lime wedges and hot sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Butternut Squash Soup

This silky-smooth butternut soup gets a hit of spice from chipotle, cloves and cumin. Adapted from Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta at Rancho La Puerta.
By Jesús González

Inspiration and Ideas

Yucatan-Style Turkey & Vegetable Soup

Leftover turkey is not just for sandwiches! This hearty soup recipe is full of shredded turkey and vegetables and the tasty toppings--cilantro, avocado and queso fresco--are what may just have you coming back for that second dish. Queso fresco is a mild Mexican cheese with a crumbly texture, similar to that of feta or farmer's cheese. Look for it at Hispanic food markets or larger grocery stores.
Taco Soup

We gave the plain old taco an easy, one-bowl makeover by turning it into soup! We garnish this zippy dish with pickled jalapeños, Cheddar cheese and tortilla chips, but feel free to mix it up with any of your favorite taco toppers.
Beef Fajita Soup

Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup

White Chili

Rating: Unrated
Mexican Shredded Beef Soup with Stuffed Mini Peppers

Baja Butternut Squash Soup

All Healthy Mexican Soup Recipes

Aztec Corn Chowder

Use your slow cooker to create this tasty vegetarian soup. If you like a little kick, a few drops of hot sauce does the trick.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Posole

Hominy, onion, garlic and chile peppers are hallmark ingredients in this soup from Mexico. Posole is often made with pork or chicken, but this version uses flavorful turkey breast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yucatan Lemon Soup

Although it's traditionally made with limes (and you could certainly make it that way), Meyer lemons add a gentler, subtle twist to this classic Mexican soup with shrimp, garlic and lots of fresh cilantro. Meyer lemons are usually available only during the winter months; they are rounder and smoother than common lemons. Serve as a light entree with a big salad or as a special starter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Corn Soup

Chicken shares the spotlight with corn in this well-seasoned soup. Blending part of the corn with the chicken broth is an easy way to thicken the soup and boost the flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Using a slow cooker makes this flavorful soup an easy meal for any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork and Hominy Soup

Hominy is an excellent source of Vitamin B and fiber, and has about half the calories of white rice. In this satisfying, one-pot posole recipe it's cooked with tomatoes and pork tenderloin and is ready in under an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Corn & Red Pepper Bisque

Use the freshest and sweetest ears you can find for this corn and red pepper bisque. We use just a bit of reduced-fat sour cream in this soup to give it a creamy body, without the heavy cream usually used in a bisque.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

New Mexican Posole

Posole, originally from Jalisco, Mexico, is traditionally served around Christmastime. It's so tasty and--with a few convenience items like canned hominy and chili powder--easy to make that we like it any time of year. Shredded cheese, cilantro or thinly sliced radishes are traditional toppings for this stew.
By Andrew Silva

Mexican Soup

Try this thick main-dish soup--full of chickpeas, tomatoes, lean ground beef and spices--with cornbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomatillo Gazpacho

This tomatillo-based gazpacho is gorgeously green with a tart flavor that complements the sweet shrimp and salty olives. Make this meatless by substituting ricotta salata or feta for the shrimp. Serve with: Cheese quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Corn Tortilla Soup

Take advantage of local fresh corn and whip up this 40-minute Mexican-inspired summer soup recipe. It's topped with creamy avocado slices and crispy corn tortillas, but you can make it next-level by adding a dollop of nonfat plain yogurt, a bit of grated Cheddar, and/or chopped scallions.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Posole

In New Mexico and Arizona, posole is usually made with homemade pork stock and served at celebrations. For a quick weeknight meal, choose chicken and spice it with ground red chile and toasted oregano.
By Andrew Silva

Corn Tortilla Soup

This quick soup is a great use for leftover corn tortillas. Serve as a light starter for any Mexican meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sopa de Lima

This lime-infused chicken soup hails from Mexico's Yucatan region. Feel free to adjust the amount of chiles to your taste. Make it a meal: Cook up some Quesadillas con Frijoles Refritos to serve alongside.
By Natalie Danford

Chilled Tomato Soup with Cilantro-Yogurt Swirl

This fresh take on gazpacho--a chilled tomato soup--is spiked with chopped chipotle peppers, which add a deep, smoky heat to the dish. The cilantro-yogurt swirl balances the heat from the chiles and makes a beautiful garnish. Serve this soup as a starter for dinner on a warm summer evening..
By Marie Simmons

Citrus-Scented Black Bean Soup with Chipotle Cream

Fresh orange and lime juices provide a citrus tang that balances the earthy, rich black beans and the light spice of smoky chipotle (actually dried and smoked jalapenos). To serve alongside, doctor up your favorite cornbread recipe with added corn kernels and Cheddar cheese baked in.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Soup

Avocado is the star of this light, flavorful soup served chilled to take away summer's heat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
