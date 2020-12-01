Healthy Mexican Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican salad recipes including bean, corn, taco and green salads. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Vegetarian Taco Salad

Rating: Unrated
48
Nobody will miss the meat in this colorful, zesty vegetarian taco salad. The rice and bean mixture can be made ahead and the salad quickly assembled at mealtime. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Pasta Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Rating: Unrated
8
Everyone will love this Mexican-inspired pasta salad recipe. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.
By Breana Killeen

8-Layer Taco Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
This gorgeous and colorful 8-layer taco salad recipe is made healthier by using ground turkey in place of beef, adding Greek yogurt and bumping up the amount of vegetables. Serve this salad in a clear glass bowl and you'll have an eye-catching party-worthy dinner or potluck side in just 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
Peppery arugula, grilled corn and a tangy lime vinaigrette give this healthy taco salad recipe a serious upgrade. This recipe is the perfect vehicle for using the crushed-up tortilla chips at the bottom of the bag.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Coleslaw

Rating: Unrated
19
Enjoy this crunchy, refreshing alternative to mayonnaise-based coleslaw on a taco or on the side.
By Stacy Fraser

Taco Salad

Rating: Unrated
20
A super-quick blend of reduced-fat sour cream and salsa serves double duty as salad dressing and seasoning for the meat in our updated version of Tex-Mex taco salad. Depending on the type of salsa you use, the salad will vary in heat. We keep this version light with lean turkey, but lean ground beef (about 95%-lean) would also keep the nutrition marks reasonable. Just hold the deep-fried tortilla bowl and instead serve this salad with baked tortilla chips and wedges of fresh lime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwestern Corn & Black Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
22
Here's a great make-ahead dinner--and leftovers are welcome for lunch the next day. If you make it ahead, don't add the salt and pepper until just before serving. That way, the salt won't render the vegetables soggy and the pepper won't lose its bite. Make It a Meal: Scoop up this salad with warm corn tortillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tex-Mex Taco Salad

Rating: Unrated
11
This version of the chain-restaurant favorite has fresh flavors and a healthy nutritional profile. Vary the heat by varying the type of salsa you use. Baked corn tortilla chips and lime wedges are natural accompaniments.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zesty Shrimp & Black Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
19
Loaded with fresh tomatoes, peppers and cilantro and seasoned with cumin and chile, this shrimp and black bean salad recipe has all the flavors of a great fresh salsa and is a quick and easy no-cook recipe. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh corn tortillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Potato Salad with Smoky Chipotle

Rating: Unrated
11
In central Mexico, this salad is a standard--served as an appetizer, main dish or taco filling. Serve it with lime wedges, warm tortillas or tortilla chips. (Recipe from Fiesta at Rick's by Rick Bayless; W.W. Norton and Company, July 2010.)
By Rick Bayless

Southwestern Rice & Pinto Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
The slightly chewy texture of ruddy-red Wehani rice makes it perfect for salads. Serve it mounded on a bed of Boston lettuce or curly frisée.
By Susan Herr

Inspiration and Ideas

Spinach Salad with Avocado-Ranch Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy spinach salad recipe uses one avocado two ways: half goes into a healthy creamy ranch dressing and the other half of the avocado gets chopped to top the spinach salad.
Sweet Corn Salad

Freshly harvested corn, charred green chiles and roasted tomatoes make this corn salad recipe a must-make for any summer potluck. Serve with grilled steak or chicken, as a taco topping or with tortilla chips as a dip.
Roasted Pear & Arugula Salad with Pomegranate-Chipotle Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Chicken, Black Bean, Corn & Tomato Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Grilled Corn Salad with Black Beans & Rice

Rating: Unrated
4
Jicama Slaw

Rating: Unrated
1

Jicama-Apple Slaw

Rating: Unrated
3

Crunchy jicama and apple plus oranges and avocado combine in this crisp and refreshing dairy-free slaw.

