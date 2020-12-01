Healthy Mexican Breakfast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
By Susanne A. Davis

Mexican Potato Omelet

Whip up this simple, tasty omelet on those nights when it seems the refrigerator is bare. Frozen hash browns are perfect for such occasions--just look for a brand with little or no fat. And while the cheese adds some fat, it also provides almost a third of your daily calcium needs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos

Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Huevos Rancheros Verdes

Huevos rancheros or “ranch eggs” is a classic Mexican dish that is great for a quick dinner. Traditionally, it's made with a red tomato-based sauce. Here we use tart and tangy green salsa instead. Serve with: brown rice and slices of avocado.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Creme Fraiche

If you love breakfast burritos or huevos rancheros, you'll love this tostada with seasoned black beans on crispy tortillas with scrambled eggs on top. Pass salsa or hot sauce to go with it.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Salsa Cornbread

EatingWell reader Chuck Allen of Dana Point, California, contributed this moist vegetable-studded cornbread. It makes a fine accompaniment to stews, chilis and breakfast eggs.
By Chuck Allen

Pinto Bean Chilaquiles

This Mexican chilaquiles recipe is a one-skillet dish made with corn tortillas and eggs. Making chilaquiles is a great way to use stale tortillas, as they are crisped in the oven before being simmered in a flavorful garlicky sauce. Unless you want a very spicy sauce, make sure to use regular (not hot) chili powder.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salsa-Tofu Breakfast Burrito

Even though this healthy breakfast burrito comes together in just 5 minutes, you can make this burrito even faster by skipping the skillet and combining the tofu, salsa, salt and pepper in a bowl and microwaving until hot, about 1 minute. Use soy cheese to make it a vegan burrito.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scrambled Egg Burritos with Black Bean Salsa

This protein-packed Southwestern egg burrito recipe is always a hit, whether you're serving it for breakfast, brunch, lunch or a casual dinner. The homemade black bean salsa recipe adds a special touch and takes just 10 minutes, but you can also use your favorite prepared salsa to make this faster.
By Marie Simmons

Mexican Vegetarian Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, Jack cheese and caramelized onions, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Vegan Migas

Crumbled soft tofu is often used to make satisfying, egg-free scrambles so it's a natural for a vegan interpretation of migas, a traditional Tex-Mex dish made with eggs and strips of corn tortillas. In this version, fresh chiles, chipotle and cilantro balance the neutrality of the tofu. Serve with a side of black beans.
By Deborah Madison

Huevos Rancheros

As the name implies, this dish makes a breakfast suitable for any cowboy, but for those with a less physically demanding occupation, it is perfect for brunch or a simple dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Southwestern Scrambled Eggs

Sick of plain scrambled eggs? Cilantro, scallions and salsa to the rescue! Serve with warm corn tortillas and black beans.
Southwestern Omelet Wrap

Folding a flat omelet in a whole-wheat wrapper makes a high-protein breakfast (or lunch) that is totable and fun. If you want to start the day with a hot egg breakfast, but don't want to fuss with cooking in the morning, you can make this wrap the night before. In the morning, just microwave and go.
Quick & Spicy Refried Beans

Breakfast Burritos

Chile, Potato & Cheese Omelet

