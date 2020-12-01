Healthy Spanish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Spanish recipes including paella, tapas, empanadas, soups, salads, desserts and sangria. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

Rating: Unrated
33
This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Couscous Paella

Rating: Unrated
12
Whole-wheat couscous soaks up this savory saffron-infused broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salty Chihuahua

Rating: Unrated
2
This is a Mexican-inspired take on the Salty Dog (usually made with grapefruit juice, vodka and salt).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Arroz con Pollo

Rating: Unrated
10
Arroz con pollo, or chicken cooked with rice, is a common dish in Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean. We use quick-cooking brown rice here to help you get this on the table in just 40 minutes. Serve with a mixed green salad tossed with cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Spanish Chickpea Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy soup recipe is inspired by cocido, the hearty stew of assorted meats, chickpeas and vegetables considered a national dish of Spain. Each region, family and restaurant has its own variation, but this slow-cooker soup has enough meat to satisfy the carnivores and enough vegetables to make it healthy. Ask for a 4-ounce slab of Serrano ham or prosciutto at your deli counter instead of buying slices. If you don't have a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker, opt for the stovetop variation instead.
By Bruce Aidells

Pork, White Bean & Kale Soup

Rating: Unrated
47
Kale is matched up here with white beans and chunks of lean pork tenderloin to create a soup that's satisfying and quick to make. Smoked paprika gives the soup a Spanish flair so some warm bread and sliced Manchego cheese would go well on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catalan Spinach Sauté

Rating: Unrated
1
In this quick and easy sautéed spinach recipe, a handful of standard pantry items transform frozen spinach into a satisfying side dish or omelet filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Spanish Almonds

Rating: Unrated
4
Salty, sweet and laced with smoke--the perfect kind of almond for a party. If any remain the next day, savor them over a salad topped with sliced ripe pears and shaved Manchego cheese.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Chickpea, Chorizo & Spinach Soup

Rating: Unrated
9
Chorizo lends this Mediterranean-inspired spinach soup recipe a smoky paprika flavor, and since the chorizo is sautéed first, much of the fat is drained away. Be sure to buy dry-cured, salami-style Spanish chorizo, not soft, Mexican-style sausage by the same name.
By Ivy Manning

Pinto Bean & Andouille Sausage Stew

Rating: Unrated
12
An adaptation of the Andalusian dish fabada, this pinto bean stew is seasoned with andouille sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers and smoked paprika. Fans of spicy beans should use the full amount of minced chile pepper (or more). Serve with brown rice and sour cream.
By Perla Meyers

Basque Chicken Stew

Straddling the coastal border between Northern Spain and Southern France, the people of the Basque region have a deep affection for fork-tender chicken stewed in a vibrant tomato-pepper sauce. Briny green olives stuffed with Spain's pimiento peppers root the dish even further.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basque Vegetable Rice

Rating: Unrated
9
Zucchini, onion, tomatoes and bell peppers stud this paella-inspired rice dish. You may add other vegetables, such as mushrooms and peas, or if you like something heartier, some slightly spicy Italian sausage is a good choice.
By Perla Meyers

Inspiration and Ideas

Paprika Shrimp & Green Bean Saute

Paprika Shrimp & Green Bean Saute

Rating: Unrated
36
Green beans add snap and color to the garlicky shrimp and butter beans in this Spanish-inspired sauté. Slightly pricier prepeeled shrimp are worth it, given the amount of time they save on a harried weeknight. Serve with quinoa or brown rice.
Spanish Rub

Spanish Rub

Rating: Unrated
1
Two kinds of paprika, cilantro and lemon give Spanish flair to pork chops, tenderloin or shrimp.
Spanish Seasoning Blend

Spanish Seasoning Blend

Mississippi Spiced Pecans

Mississippi Spiced Pecans

Rating: Unrated
6
Spanish Tortilla

Spanish Tortilla

Rating: Unrated
18
Iberian-Style Sausage & Chicken Ragu

Iberian-Style Sausage & Chicken Ragu

Rating: Unrated
12

Sherried Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
2

Tapas are not always fancy--usually they're just a few simple ingredients prepared well, like these tender, juicy mushrooms. Just place a dish of toothpicks next to the serving dish and let guests help themselves.

All Healthy Spanish Recipes

Catalan Sauteed Polenta & Butter Beans

Rating: Unrated
35
This dish is a satisfying vegetarian meal complete with spinach, beans and polenta, inspired by classic Spanish flavors. Note: Look for smoked paprika with other specialty spices; it's available in three varieties: sweet, bittersweet and hot. Sweet is the most versatile, but if you like a little bit of heat, choose the hot variety. You can find Spanish products in specialty-foods stores or online at tienda.com. Make it a Meal: Enjoy with a green salad tossed with sherry vinaigrette and a glass of Jean-Luc Colombo Côtes du Rhône.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Marbella

Rating: Unrated
1
Prunes, olives and capers jazz up chicken breasts in a simple dinner that's elegant enough to serve when company's coming. Serve this saucy dish over brown basmati rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanish-Inspired Tomato Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This simple salad, topped with crunchy garlicky breadcrumbs, is the perfect vehicle to showcase a unique, colorful mix of tomatoes--any size, shape or color will be delicious. While sherry vinegar adds a special touch, red-wine vinegar works too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Sangria

Rating: Unrated
1
In this red, white and blue sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used a slightly sparkling white wine, sweet dessert wine and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Flan

Making restaurant-quality flan at home is easier than you think, and our version is healthier, too! With just a few ingredients, you'll have a satisfying dessert that's sure to impress.
By Carolyn Casner

Stovetop Fideos

Rating: Unrated
10
Our vegetarian version of fideos, a toasted pasta dish served in both Mexico and Spain, is packed with green beans, corn and tomatoes. Omit the cheese to make it vegan. Serve with a crisp romaine, red onion and avocado salad tossed with red-wine vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Serrano Ham with Crusty Tomato Bread

For this classic tapas morsel, sweet and garlicky tomato spread is the perfect companion for thin slices of salty, dry-cured Spanish ham. Plum tomatoes are called for because they contain less water and therefore have a more intense flavor when they are slow-roasted.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Chickpea & Chorizo Fideos

Rating: Unrated
12
This quick, one-pot version of fideos, a toasted pasta recipe served in Spain, gets a smoky flavor from delicious chorizo. If you can't find Spanish chorizo, pepperoni works well in its place. Serve with a green salad drizzled with sherry vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugar Snap Pea Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet, crisp and snappy, this healthy pea salad recipe is all about the sugar snaps, plus a little Aleppo pepper for some heat. The creamy sheep- or goat's-milk cheese adds a touch of richness and the edible flowers give it a gorgeous pop of color. Serve this beautiful salad alongside lemon-grilled chicken or fish.
By Seamus Mullen

Sizzled Citrus Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
5
This quick Spanish-inspired saute is a lesson in simplicity. All shrimp really needs to dazzle is lots of garlic and a splash of lemon. Serve as a main dish or as a tapa (appetizer).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Chock-full of vegetables, thick with kidney beans and gently seasoned with garlic and anise, this soup typifies the Portuguese way of cooking. It needs only about 30 minutes to simmer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Sangria

In this classic red sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity red wine, orange-flavored liqueur and fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanish-Style Brunch Stuffed Portabellos

Portabello mushrooms are commonly served as a main dish--either as a replacement for a burger, or baked and stuffed. In this recipe the mushroom caps hold a delicious mixture of potatoes, onions, sweet peppers and chorizo sausage, as well as a cheesy-egg omelet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon & Zucchini with Red Pepper Sauce

Rating: Unrated
13
Jazz up simply grilled salmon and summer vegetables with a zesty sauce based on the classic Spanish romesco. Made with roasted red peppers, tomatoes and almonds, this sauce is a great match for any seafood, poultry or vegetables. Using smoked paprika brings out the flavors from the grill. Serve with: Grilled baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanish Eggs

Anaheim chile pepper, cilantro and queso fresco combine to give a Spanish twist to a simple egg dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumber-Almond Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
1
Not all gazpachos are red. In this healthy white gazpacho recipe, we use cucumbers, yellow bell pepper and unsweetened almond milk for more savory results.
By Breana Killeen

White Sangria

Rating: Unrated
1
OK, so it's kind of a contradiction for a sangria, which is named for its blood-red color, to be made with white wine, but once you've tasted this festive thirst quencher it won't matter a bit. Pieces of mixed summer melons are the perfect match for a crisp Sauvignon Blanc.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Spanish Pork Burgers

Rating: Unrated
5
This Spanish-themed burger is boldly flavored with sautéed onions (which keep it moist), paprika, garlic and green olives. The creamy mayonnaise spread is tangy with lemon and a hint of earthy saffron.
By Bruce Aidells

Spicy Lamb Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
These succulent meatballs can be served on little plates with plenty of bread for sopping up the rich tomato sauce or simply with toothpicks (and a napkin!). They are best served warm.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Easy Tomato Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
1
Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this one uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving.
By Carolyn Casner

Spanish Tapas-Inspired Mussels

Rating: Unrated
1
When you think “mussels” you may not instantly think “chickpeas,” but the two are joined in tasteful union in this delicious, bistro-style dish. You'll want some crusty bread to sop up the sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Chicken and Shrimp Paella

The Spanish favorite pairs saffron-flavored rice with shrimp, chicken, and vegetables for an impressive skillet supper you can make in less than an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach with Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
12
Enjoy this vegetable-rich nibble as they do in Spain, spooned onto small rounds of fresh or lightly toasted bread.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Frozen Horchata

A summery take on a popular Spanish and Mexican rice-based drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com