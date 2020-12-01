Healthy Russian Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Russian recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Hungarian Beef Goulash

This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Turkish Spice Mix

Make a big batch of this Turkish spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. Or try it as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Mushroom-soup lovers, this soup is for you! Russet potatoes make it hearty, and dill and paprika add plenty of flavor. We skip the generous amount of full-fat sour cream and butter typically used in creamy mushroom soups. Serve with a green salad and warm pumpernickel bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Sour Beef-Cabbage Soup

This wholesome sweet-and-sour soup combines beef, caraway seeds, sweet paprika and cabbage--ingredients that star in a number of German dishes. It is particularly nice served with crusty rye bread. For an even heartier soup, add diced cooked potatoes along with the cabbage. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hungarian Apple Soup

This savory apple soup for two gets body from Yukon Gold potatoes and a touch of heat from paprika. Float some cocktail shrimp or a mound of lump crabmeat in each bowl to make it a main course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Borscht

Borscht is a simple beet soup typically made with beef broth and garnished with sour cream. We give it a kick with horseradish. For a vegetarian soup, use vegetable broth instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Circassian Chicken (Çerkez Tavugu)

Circassian cooking is from the North Caucasus, which was at different times part of the Ottoman and Persian empires. This chicken stew recipe is made with a creamy walnut sauce and was originally served as a main dish, but became a mezze somewhere along the way. Serve at room temp along with some bread for dipping.
By Anya von Bremzen

Pickled Eggs

These tangy hard-boiled eggs are a snap to make. Sliced in half, the fuchsia “white” surrounding the bright yellow yolk is dazzling. Wrap some egg slices and onions in a flatbread for an impromptu snack.
By Susan Herr

Russian Tortellini Soup

Many cultures have a version of dumplings; for Russians, they're called pelmeni. One of the ways they're often served is in a cabbage soup. We substitute easier-to-find tortellini in this healthy soup recipe with great results, but if you can find pelmeni, go ahead and use them.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Borscht with Beef

Even people who think they don't like beets love this vibrantly colored, vegetable-packed borscht soup recipe, inspired by the legendary borscht soup served at New York's Russian Tea Room. Plenty of mushrooms, cabbage and carrots along with a judicious amount of beef make this healthy borscht recipe special.
By Joyce Hendley

Princess Tea Cakes

Working on this makeover of a classic Russian Tea Cake made Bridget Klein feel closer to her late sister, Gina, because they are “a great match for her personality: delicate and refined, pretty to look at, and yet a definite character that inspires adoration and loyalty.” Gina's middle name, Sarah, means “princess,” in Hebrew; hence the name of these confections. Klein's mom “swore these cookies couldn't be made without butter,” she says, “until she tasted them.” Klein continues: “Gina was a traditionalist, too, but I think I might have been able to fool her with these.”
By Bridget Klein

Serbian Chicken & Eggplant Soup

This healthy eggplant and chicken soup recipe, inspired by traditional Serbian cuisine, is seasoned with lemon, herbs, turmeric and two types of paprika. It's packed with vegetables, so the only side you'll need is crusty bread to sop up the delicious broth.
By Bruce Aidells

Inspiration and Ideas

Sun-Dried Tomato, Thyme & Asiago Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory sun-dried tomato-and-Asiago scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your dinner salad.
Cucumber-Dill Sauce

Yogurt replaces sour cream in a sauce recipe that pays tribute to Alaska's Russian heritage. Serve with fish or chicken, or set out as a dip with crackers and vegetables.
Triple Layer Pavlova

Quick Pickles

Sofia's Chicken Paprikash

Turkey Tenderloin with Whiskey-Cherry Sauce

Spiced Hot Cider

For a nonalcoholic version, omit the applejack and schnapps and add 2 tablespoons cinnamon-flavored syrup, such as Torani brand.

All Healthy Russian Recipes

Chicken Paprikash

When you are craving a creamy chicken dish, try this streamlined version of a Hungarian classic. Instead of egg noodles, serve it over Steamed Vegetable Ribbons.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Horseradish-Dill Cream

This tangy and piquant sour-cream sauce is also a great accompaniment to steaks or baked potatoes.
By Katie Webster

Caviar-Stuffed New Potatoes

Caviar lovers agree that the best presentations are the simplest.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Beet Salad

Precooked baby beets make this healthy vegetable side dish come together in a flash. If horseradish is too spicy for your taste, try stirring in chopped dill pickles instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parsnip-Celery Root Pancakes with Pancetta

This crispy, savory vegetable pancake recipe is the perfect appetizer for a dinner party or creative side dish to serve alongside a roast. Skip the pancetta to make these a hearty vegetarian main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Russian Eggs

Topped with caviar, these deviled eggs become a sophisticated appetizer for any fete.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Hungarian Hash

Paprika, caraway and cayenne add intense flavor to this turkey kielbasa and potato hash.
By Susanne A. Davis

Blueberry Ginger Bellini

Muddling is is a traditional bartending technique where herbs and/or fruit are crushed, releasing their full flavor into a cocktail. Here we muddle blueberries and ginger with sugar and lemon to add another dimension to our take on a bellini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato Pierogis

Cheesy mashed potato filling enclosed in a tender dumpling dough, potato pierogis are the ultimate in comfort food. And because this recipe uses wonton wrappers rather than homemade dumpling dough, they take much less time to make.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lahmahjoon Pizza

Spiced ground lamb, feta and pine nuts top this Armenian-flavored pizza. Beer pairing: ?Break out the stout--the rich, sweet flavors from the lamb and pomegranate molasses yearn for an equally rich, sweet beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Paprika-Spiced Stuffed Peppers

Plenty of paprika lends a lightly pungent flavor and vibrant red color to the creamy sauce and the pork, beef and rice filling in this Hungarian-inspired stuffed peppers recipe.
By Bruce Aidells

Linzer Cake

Linzer Tart (or Linzer Torte) is an Austrian specialty: an almond pastry topped with raspberry jam. Here it is reinvented as an American cake: almond-rich layers divided by raspberry jam. It's even better when prepared a day in advance, giving the jam time to soak into the cake. If you like, buck tradition by using strawberry jam and garnishing with fresh strawberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Yogurt-Rice Soup

The grains of rice disappear into the yogurt as it's simmered and stirred, thickening the soup and giving it substance. Serve warm or chilled, depending on the weather.
By Naomi Duguid

Cherry Vanilla Blintzes

This Cherry Vanilla version of a blintz is filled with Greek Yogurt instead of the traditional cheese filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Pork Kebabs

Pork tenderloin is great for grilling. It is flavorful, tender and has half the fat of pork chops.
By Melanie Barnard

Caviar Baked Potatoes

Try these caviar-topped baked potatoes alongside roasted salmon and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
