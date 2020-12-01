Healthy Greek Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Greek recipes including Greek desserts, salads, soups, chicken, moussaka and pasta. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lemon & Dill Chicken

Rating: Unrated
46
Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Feta & Spinach Couscous Patties

Rating: Unrated
5
Feta, spinach and dill flavor these tofu patties. Slice some lemon wedges and pick up some whole-wheat pita bread to serve with this Greek-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)

The meat sauce in this healthy pasta recipe is a Greek take on a red chili. This recipe calls for ground lamb but you could easily use ground beef or ground turkey instead.
By Robb Walsh

Greek Salad with Sardines

Rating: Unrated
16
The fresh, tangy elements of a Greek salad--tomato, cucumber, feta, olives and lemony vinaigrette--pair well with rich-tasting sardines. Look for sardines with skin and bones (which are edible) as they have more than four times the amount of calcium as skinless, boneless sardines. If you're lucky enough to have fresh sardines available in your supermarket, try them in place of the canned sardines. Lightly dredge them in salt-and-pepper-seasoned flour and sauté them in a little olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Salad with Peaches, Feta & Mint Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy side salad recipe follows one of the essential formulas for great salads: tossing bitter greens with sweet fruit, crunchy toasted nuts and salty cheese. Melons are a good alternative to the stone fruit later in the summer, or try dried apricots during the winter months.
By Joyce Goldstein

Greek Walnut Spice Cake

Rating: Unrated
2
A rich, flavorful syrup infuses this Mediterranean-inspired walnut coffee cake with the bright aroma of oranges and cloves. Heart-healthy olive oil and whole-grain barley flour add subtle complexity and texture to this nutty treat.
By Maria Speck

Quesadillas al Greco

Rating: Unrated
3
Surprise your taste buds with this Greek twist on the Mexican staple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
45
Chicken turns this Greek-inspired salad into a substantial main course. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Revival Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This attractive, full-bodied dish celebrates the Greek flavors of feta, black olives and plenty of oregano.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Saganaki

Rating: Unrated
8
Shrimp top a delicious saute of fennel, scallions and feta in this version of saganaki. A saganaki is a shallow, two-handled skillet that is one of the most traditional cooking vessels in Greece. Saganaki is also the fried cheese, made in the pan, that is one of Greece's most famous appetizers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Feta cheese and chickpeas lend a Mediterranean flair to this satisfying side salad. The Creamy Dill Ranch is great with it, but would also be good with a tangy vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Orzo Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
27
We steam brightly colored bell peppers in the microwave to save time and then stuff them with orzo, spinach and feta. This basic recipe will work with almost any filling--try substituting different types of cheese, herbs or beans. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and cucumber salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Weeknight-Friendly Greek-Inspired Dinners

Weeknight-Friendly Greek-Inspired Dinners

Juicy tomatoes, salty feta, fresh seafood, warm pita, good olive oil... Greek food *always* hits the spot! With an emphasis on fresh produce and seafood, not only is this cuisine delicious, it's incredibly healthy, too! These straight-from-the-Mediterranean dinner recipes are all weeknight-friendly—ready in just 45 minutes or less.
28 Greek Recipes Perfect for Sunday Dinner

28 Greek Recipes Perfect for Sunday Dinner

19 Greek-Inspired Vegetarian Recipes Perfect for Any Meal

19 Greek-Inspired Vegetarian Recipes Perfect for Any Meal

11 Authentic Recipes That Will Transport You to Greece

11 Authentic Recipes That Will Transport You to Greece

18 Greek-Inspired Dinners in 30 Minutes

18 Greek-Inspired Dinners in 30 Minutes

Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta

Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta

Rating: Unrated
7

Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

Lamb loin chops are a healthy alternative to the more popular and more fatty lamb shoulder chops. The loin chops have quite enough flavor to stand up to this herbaceous couscous.

All Healthy Greek Recipes

Traditional Greek Tahini Dip

Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
By Jen Rose Smith

Greek Omelet

Rating: Unrated
4
With flavors reminiscent of the classic Greek spanakopita, this easy omelet is just right for a light dinner or brunch. Frozen leaf spinach makes it ultra-quick.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
This quick, healthy Greek pasta salad recipe is tossed with all the elements of a Greek salad--plus chickpeas for added protein. This pasta salad holds well in the refrigerator or a cooler and tastes even better as the pasta absorbs the tomato-infused vinaigrette. Serve with pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Rating: Unrated
18
An easy salad to serve with grilled chicken or steak for supper or on a bed of greens for a satisfying lunch. Substitute white beans or chickpeas for the black-eyed peas if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Braised Chicken Legs

Rating: Unrated
1
Slowly braising chicken legs in your slow cooker leaves them falling-off-the-bone tender-making them the perfect vehicle for the Greek spices recommended here.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Lemon Rice Soup

Rating: Unrated
7
Smooth silken tofu replaces the eggs in our version of the classic Greek soup. Add an extra drizzle of olive oil on top of each portion to give it an extra-luxurious taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Lima Beans

Rating: Unrated
1
Canned tomatoes and frozen chopped onions and lima beans make this hearty side dish a cinch. If you like, make it more substantial with the addition of crumbled feta cheese or chopped Greek olives.
By Sarah Fritschner

Skillet Moussaka

Rating: Unrated
3
In Greece, moussaka is made with beef or lamb, layers of sliced eggplant and a creamy béchamel sauce all baked together in the oven. This variation takes plenty of liberties to make it easy, quick and healthful. Serve over whole-wheat pasta or with potatoes.
By Sheilah Kaufman

Falafel Pita Sandwiches with Tzatziki

This delightful vegetarian sandwich boasts tons of flavor from the yogurt sauce and quick-pickled veggies, and it's only 400 calories! You can make the pickled vegetables, falafel mixture and tzatziki sauce ahead of time for easy meal-prep lunches or dinner later in the week.
By Hilary Meyer

Broccoli Salad with Creamy Feta Dressing

Rating: Unrated
16
Finely chopped raw broccoli is tender and mild--here it's tossed with a creamy dressing, meaty chickpeas and sweet bell pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butternut Squash Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
4
Grated butternut squash adds color and nutrients to this brown rice pilaf. This is a riff on a traditional Greek dish that calls for Greek pilaf rice and pumpkin; here we've substituted instant brown rice and butternut squash.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Halloumi Cheese with Blueberry-Balsamic Jam

Halloumi, a firm Greek cheese, can be cooked on the grill or in a skillet without melting all over the place. In this healthy appetizer recipe, it's paired with tangy and sweet blueberry jam. The berry jam recipe makes enough so you'll have leftovers for your morning toast or for a spectacular peanut butter and jelly.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chard & Feta Tart

Rating: Unrated
6
Fragrant lemon zest, briny olives and salty feta balance the bitterness of the dark leafy greens in this Greek-inspired tart. The crackerlike crust is quite sturdy so you can serve this as finger food at your next party or alongside a mixed green salad for a light supper.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Greek Bison Burgers

Rating: Unrated
8
Feta and spinach not only add great flavor to these Greek-inspired burgers, but also provide moisture and texture to lean ground bison. The yogurt sauce is a perfect condiment, with much less fat than regular mayonnaise.
By Bruce Aidells

Lamb Broth

Homemade broths are easy to whip up with leftover bones and freeze well.
By Susie Jacobs

Greek Chicken & Vegetable Ragout

Rating: Unrated
43
Chicken thighs stay moist and succulent during slow cooking, infusing the accompanying vegetables with superb flavor. This easy braise has a luxurious finish of avgolémono, a versatile Greek sauce made with egg, lemon and fresh dill.
By Patsy Jamieson

Greek Salad with Sardines for Two

Rating: Unrated
3
The fresh, tangy elements of a Greek salad--tomato, cucumber, feta, olives and lemony vinaigrette--pair well with rich-tasting sardines. Look for sardines with skin and bones (which are edible) as they have more than four times the amount of calcium as skinless, boneless sardines. If you're lucky enough to have fresh sardines available in your supermarket, try them in place of the canned sardines. Lightly dredge them in salt-and-pepper-seasoned flour and sauté them in a little olive oil. Serve with: Warm pita bread and a cold beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken for Two

Rating: Unrated
12
Have a warm-weather supper on the table quickly with this Greek-inspired chicken salad. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Bean Salad with Feta Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
Briny feta, tangy buttermilk and fresh herbs combine in a yummy dressing for steamed green beans in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve with grilled chicken, pork or steak for an easy dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grapefruit Rounds with Halloumi Cheese

Rating: Unrated
1
In this beautiful grapefruit salad recipe we pair the salty flavor of halloumi cheese with sweet-tart ruby grapefruit and aromatic mint. Halloumi cheese has a texture similar to mozzarella, but it browns rather than melts when it is heated. Look for halloumi in tubs or airtight packs near other imported cheese in large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Beets, Beans & Feta

Rating: Unrated
2
Salty feta, briny olives and earthy beets give a Greek feel to this vegetarian spinach dinner salad recipe. We prefer the taste and texture of freshly cooked white beans, but you can skip that step and use 2 cups rinsed canned white beans instead. If you have a special olive oil, now's the time to break it out.
By Joyce Goldstein

Greek Iced Coffee

Rating: Unrated
27
This frothy delight is a great summer treat when the summer heat makes hot coffee less appealing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Greek Pizza Muffins

Rating: Unrated
12
All the flavors of a Greek pizza make these savory muffins bite-size treats for adults and kids alike.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb & Eggplant Ragu

Rating: Unrated
3
Lamb and eggplant are combined in dishes throughout the Mediterranean. Together they deliver a complex, hearty, earthy flavor that's truly satisfying. In this dish, toasted pine nuts and tangy feta cheese are excellent accents.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com