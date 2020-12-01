Healthy German Recipes

Find healthy, delicious German recipes including German desserts, appetizers, potato salad, pork and sausage. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Almond Linzer Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
In this almond cookie recipe, star-shaped cutters give these classic jam-filled sandwich Linzer cookies holiday sparkle, but you can also use a more traditional round or scalloped cookie cutter. Almond flour adds crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Look for it near other specialty flours in natural-foods markets.
By Virginia Willis

Sweet & Sour Beef-Cabbage Soup

Rating: Unrated
37
This wholesome sweet-and-sour soup combines beef, caraway seeds, sweet paprika and cabbage--ingredients that star in a number of German dishes. It is particularly nice served with crusty rye bread. For an even heartier soup, add diced cooked potatoes along with the cabbage. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

German Apple Pancake

Rating: Unrated
2
A judicious use of butter and sugar gives this classic German apple pancake--also known as a Dutch baby--less than a third of the fat and considerably fewer calories than the original breakfast treat. The topping--sautéed apples glazed with apple-cider syrup--is wonderful on oatmeal, waffles and frozen yogurt too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kielbasa-&-Swiss Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
Zesty sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and rye bread add Reuben-esque flavor to this surprisingly addictive spaghetti squash skillet recipe. If you can't find seeded rye bread, add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon caraway seeds to the mixture in Step 2. Serve with a green salad tossed with red-wine vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauerkraut & Sausage Casserole

Rating: Unrated
9
One bite of this hearty sausage casserole recipe--full of sauerkraut, apples and kielbasa--and you'll be transported to a tiny pub in the Alsace region of northern France. Serve with extra mustard if you like.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Warm Red Cabbage Salad

Rating: Unrated
18
In this quick German-inspired side dish, red cabbage is cooked until just tender and combined with sweet apples, caraway and a tangy vinaigrette. Serve with roasted pork loin or turkey kielbasa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sauerkrat, Pork, and Potatoes

Sauerkraut is at the heart of this simple German-style slow-cooker pork stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage

Rating: Unrated
6
Butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one sheet pan in this super-easy dinner. We're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple sausage, but you can pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pretzel-Crusted Pork Cutlets with Mustard Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
Pretzels are an unexpectedly delicious crunchy coating for baked pork chops. To crush the pretzels, place in a large sealable plastic bag and pound with the smooth side of a meat mallet or the bottom of a small skillet or pulse in a food processor until coarsely chopped.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Chops with Red Cabbage and Pears

The sweet-and-sour cabbage pairs deliciously with braised chops and juicy pears in this German-inspired dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick-Bread Stollen

Rating: Unrated
1
Traditional stollens are leavened with yeast, but using baking powder speeds up preparation time. Pureed cottage cheese is a wonderful stand-in for most of the butter in the traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Chicken Schnitzel with Herb-Brown Butter

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy recipe for crispy chicken schnitzel involves coating the chicken breasts with fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs and oven “frying” using a mist of olive oil cooking spray instead of frying in lots of oil. Serve on a bed of mixed greens or with mashed potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

21 Oktoberfest Recipes for an at-Home Celebration

Celebrate Oktoberfest from the comfort of your home with these German-inspired recipes. These dishes feature classic ingredients like apples, pretzels, sauerkraut and sausage. Whether it’s dinner or dessert, these recipes will put you in a celebratory mood. Recipes like Rye Soft Pretzels and Chicken Sausage with Quick Sauerkraut are healthy, delicious and pair well with your favorite beer.
Apple-Cherry Strudel with Cider Whipped Cream

Strudel may look fussy and complicated, but the multiple layers of phyllo actually make this dessert very forgiving and earn you baking-genius points. Plus, this recipe makes three strudel, so you can eat one now and freeze the other two for a quick, impressive dessert.
Spaetzle

Quick Pickles

Rating: Unrated
5
Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

Rating: Unrated
6
Creamy Chopped Cauliflower Salad

Rating: Unrated
14

Chicken Sausage with Quick Sauerkraut

Rating: Unrated
1

This colorful cabbage sauté is the best of both sauerkraut and slaw--a mix of textures and bright, tangy flavor. Serve with assorted mustards and some toasted rye bread.

Sauerbraten

Sauerbraten, a classic German recipe, is the ultimate make-ahead entree. First you brine it, then you braise it, then it marinates for a day before you serve it--sauerbraten literally means “pickled roast beef.” Serve this sauerbraten with the traditional German dumplings called spaetzle, or mashed potatoes or buttered noodles, and roasted green beans.
By Ivy Manning

Apricot Bavarian Cream Cake

A silky-smooth Bavarian-style apricot cream envelops the golden sponge cake in this truly spectacular healthy cake recipe. The cream is set with gelatin to make it firm enough to hold its shape when unmolded, but the texture is more like a delicate mousse.
By Nick Malgieri

Apple Bavarian Torte

Rating: Unrated
2
In this gorgeous apple torte dessert recipe, whole-wheat flour and almonds make a cookie-like crust that is topped with a lighter cream cheese filling and cinnamon-sugar apples.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Sausage with Fennel Sauerkraut & Potatoes

Inspired by the Alsatian classic choucroute garni, this comforting, one-pot meal takes a shortcut with bagged shredded cabbage. Serve topped with additional brown mustard, if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear & Dried Cranberry Strudel

Rating: Unrated
2
All across Wisconsin, Scandinavian and German bakeries start firing up with the onset of crisp, cool autumn days; the lines soon grow long for fresh fall-fruit pastries. For most of us, rich strudel wouldn't be an everyday affair. But with walnut oil (instead of copious amounts of butter) and fresh pears, it can, nevertheless, become a decadence-free indulgence, perfect for your next dinner party. Serve it with frozen nonfat vanilla yogurt or vanilla crème anglaise.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Sauerkraut, and Apple Panini

These flavor-packed grilled sandwiches get plenty of fiber from cabbage, apple and whole-wheat bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
2
A biscuitlike pastry, based on a traditional German recipe, makes these much faster than yeast-raised cinnamon rolls.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Salmon with Watercress Salad & Buttermilk Dressing

With a nod toward German cuisine, rye croutons, mustard and sauerkraut pair beautifully with this healthy salmon recipe. Most large supermarkets sell sauerkraut in the refrigerated section; if you can't find purple sauerkraut, feel free to use green (or make your own!). A rich dill-infused buttermilk dressing brings everything together in this healthy salad recipe.
By Becky Selengut

Zesty Remoulade Sauce

Here's a lighter, easy version of the classic mayonnaise-based sauce that's commonly served with seafood.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Linzer Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Inspired by the Linzertorte, a buttery Austrian confection, these raspberry-filled cookies are a pretty addition to your holiday cookie platter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pretzel-Crusted Pork Cutlets with Mustard Sauce for Two

Pretzels are delicious crunchy coating for this super-fast baked pork chop recipe. To crush the pretzels, place in a large sealable plastic bag and pound with the smooth side of a meat mallet or the bottom of a small skillet until coarsely chopped. Or, pulse in a food processor. Steamed red potatoes and roasted broccoli round out the meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel Sauerkraut with Turkey Sausage & Potatoes

Inspired by the Alsatian classic choucroute garni, this comforting one-pot meal takes a shortcut with already-cooked potatoes (look in the refrigerated section of the produce and/or dairy department of the market) and preshredded cabbage. Serve with additional mustard.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot German-Style Potato Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Most people think of potato salad as a cold side dish reserved for picnics or barbecues. Not this one! This hearty recipe pairs potatoes and onions in a slow cooker, where they cook until tender. Served warm and topped with chunks of cooked turkey bacon, this easy side dish is lovely served on a bed of baby spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Glazed Pork Chops with Pickled Onions

Rating: Unrated
2
Brining enhances flavor and renders pork chops moist and juicy. While the chops brine, prepare the pickled onions and the raspberry sauce. The thick flavorful sauce, rich pork chops and pickled onions all come together in an explosion of flavors and textures.
By Marie Simmons

Apricot-Almond Bars with Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
1
Pureed dried apricots form the base of these irresistible bars, providing both moisture and sweetness. (A touch of honey is all the additional sweetening needed.) Chunks of dark chocolate are an exquisite contrast to the tangy apricots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cabbage & Smoked Sausage Grill Packets with Caraway

The natural pairing of cabbage and sausage makes a delicious, hearty meal in a packet that is a cinch to clean up. While the grill is hot, grill some bread to accompany the packets.
By Joy Howard

Raspberry Linzer Bars

The crust for these raspberry bars has plenty of spices and walnuts--the perfect foil for tangy-sweet raspberry preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Apple-Cabbage Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Sauteing leftover shredded cabbage with thinly sliced apples makes a quick and satisfying cold-weather side dish. Try serving it alongside your favorite chicken sausage and an assortment of mustards.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parsley & Lemon Spaetzle

Although making homemade spaetzle may sound intimidating, it's actually quick and easy to make. Although a special gadget called a spaetzle maker works best, you can press the dough through the holes in a colander. Make it a meal: Echo the lemon flavor and serve with Herb & Lemon Roast Chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stollen

Hailing from Germany, this fruit-filled bread is traditionally served at Christmastime.
By Patsy Jamieson

Bavarian Leek & Cabbage Soup

Rating: Unrated
10
This hearty German cabbage soup recipe is made healthy with tons of leeks, cabbage, greens, carrot and celery. If you can't find smoked bratwurst or kielbasa, chicken sausage or ham makes a good substitute.
By Bruce Aidells

Linzer Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Linzer Tart (or Linzer Torte) is an Austrian specialty: an almond pastry topped with raspberry jam. Here it is reinvented as an American cake: almond-rich layers divided by raspberry jam. It's even better when prepared a day in advance, giving the jam time to soak into the cake. If you like, buck tradition by using strawberry jam and garnishing with fresh strawberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rosti Potatoes with Smoked Trout

Rating: Unrated
1
Smoked trout and a tangy horseradish cream are perfect accents in this baked potato cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear Mincemeat Strudel

Rating: Unrated
1
Pear Mincemeat Strudel
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
