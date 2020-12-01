Healthy English Recipes

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
Lamb & Beef Balti
Balti, a stew created by Pakistani chefs in Birmingham, England, is named after the metal pot it's cooked in. We found a large skillet works too. Topping with a dollop of yogurt adds a hint of creaminess. Serve with a side of sautéed spinach for a satisfying dinner.
Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
Pimm's Spritz Cocktail
A cross between the English hot-weather staple Pimm's cup and the effervescent spritz, this easy lower-alcohol drink recipe relies on club soda for its festive fizz.
Rhubarb Crisp
Nothing says spring like rhubarb. Quick-to-prepare, single-serving fruit crisps like this one are an easy way to get dessert on the table anytime. When buying or picking rhubarb, select stalks that are firm and red--avoid ones that are soft and waggly. And if you slice it very thinly, there's no need to peel off any outer strings.
English Trifle
Fresh fruit and angel food cake lighten this classic. A light custard, made with meringue and fat-free milk, drops the calories by half. Store-bought angel food cake works fine here.
Peanut Butter-Cinnamon English Muffin
Add slices of banana on top for a tasty variation on this morning muffin.
Bing Cherry Fool
A "fool" is a British dessert featuring fruit and whipped cream. Here, we use yogurt to add some calcium and lose some of the calories.