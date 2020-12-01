Healthy Chinese Noodle Recipes

Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated 1

Skip takeout and make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or use more commonly available kimchi.