Healthy Chinese Shrimp Recipes

Quick Shrimp Fried Rice
Skip the takeout and make this lightened-up, veggie-packed 30-minute recipe instead.
Scallop & Shrimp Dumplings
People along the Yangtze River enjoy dumplings with a variety of fillings, from seafood to red meat, eggs to vegetables. In Wuhan, dumplings may be served at any meal. Crisp, pan-fried dumplings don't have to be loaded with fat. Cooking them in a mix of water and oil makes them crisp on the bottom, tender and juicy inside.
Shrimp & Chinese Chive Wonton Soup
This recipe for homemade wontons makes it easy to make a healthy version of the famous Chinese wonton soup at home. Look for wonton wrappers in the refrigerated section of your supermarket near the fresh noodles or tofu and go for the square ones (not round). Leftover wrappers can be wrapped airtight and frozen for up to 1 month.
Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp
Skip takeout and make these delicious, healthy dan dan noodles with a sesame-soy sauce, shrimp and peanuts in just 30 minutes. The Sichuan preserved vegetables add a bright pop of tangy, slightly fermented flavor. Look for them at an Asian market if you want the most authentic flavor or use more commonly available kimchi.
Chinese Seafood Soup
If you have large sea scallops, cut them in half horizontally before adding to the soup.
Spicy Beef with Shrimp & Bok Choy
Oyster sauce and rice wine give this speedy stir-fry a rich flavor that balances the clean, sweet crunch of bok choy. Make It a Meal: Rice noodles or brown basmati rice and a Tsing Tao beer will make you feel like you're eating in your favorite Chinese restaurant.
Shrimp with Broccoli
Here's an example of international cooking at its fastest and best: a speedy Asian take-out favorite given an update with the Italian sparkle of basil, garlic and lemon.
Salt & Pepper Prawns
Spice-crusted stir-fried shrimp top a cool, crisp Asian-style slaw for an easy supper. Many traditional versions of this recipe use Sichuan peppercorns. We've opted to use Chinese five-spice powder, which contains Sichuan peppercorns and is more readily available. Make it a Meal: Serve with rice noodles or brown rice and a sprinkle of chopped cilantro.
Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
Noodle dishes like this one are often served as part of a Chinese New Year's celebration to symbolize a long, healthy life. In this easy recipe, butternut squash adds another layer of meaning with a golden color evocative of a prosperous year to come.
Sichuan-Style Shrimp
Chinese cooks typically stir-fry shrimp in their shells for a more flavorful dish. You can do the same, but we recommend first removing the tiny legs. While rice may seem like the logical side, braised greens, such as chard or spinach, are actually just as traditional.
Shrimp & Snow Pea Stir-Fry
A stir-fry is all about preparation: you need to have everything ready to go before you start the cooking, which actually takes place in a matter of minutes. Serve this stir-fry over brown rice--or for a more traditional take, over wilted mustard greens splashed with a little rice vinegar.