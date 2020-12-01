Healthy Chinese Pork Recipes

Gyoza (Chinese Dumplings)
Sabrina Gee-Shin uses her grandmother’s Chinese filling to make this gyoza recipe. She teaches several folding methods in her Kimchee Mama cooking classes. This one, from a Japanese friend, is quick and simple.
Pork Chop Suey
Chop suey is often made with bamboo shoots and water chestnuts--add them to this recipe if you wish. Serve with: Udon noodles.
Chinese Pork & Vegetable Hot Pot
The richly flavored red braises characteristic of Chinese cooking make warming winter meals that can be adapted to a slow cooker. Typically, seasonings of anise, cinnamon and ginger distinguish these dishes. Pork shoulder becomes meltingly tender during the slow braise. Serve over noodles or brown rice, with stir-fried napa cabbage.
Spicy Pork & Green Bean Stir-Fry
This vibrant, lip-tingling Sichuan stir-fry is ready in just 20 minutes. Reddish-brown Sichuan peppercorns--which are technically a dried berry husk--have a tart and slightly woodsy flavor beneath their slow-burning heat. Look for them in Asian markets or the bulk section of natural-foods stores.
Pork & Snap Pea Lo Mein
Lo mein is a Chinese restaurant takeout favorite that's easy to make at home. This lo mein recipe features lean pork loin chops and snap peas, but snow peas or asparagus work well too. Serve with shredded radish and cabbage tossed with rice vinegar.
Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust
You'll recognize the classic Chinese flavor pairing of sesame, soy and white pepper on these sweet and sour pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.
Dan Dan Noodles with Pork & Snow Peas
In this Asian dan dan noodle recipe, lean pork loin and snow peas are stir-fried and tossed with a chile-soy sauce. Topped with peanuts and sesame seeds, this Chinese noodle recipe is a healthy, homemade alternative to takeout.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin Marinated in Spicy Soy Sauce
Crisp on the outside and buttery-tender on the inside, these sweet and spicy soy sauce-marinated pork tenderloin medallions make for a delicious, healthful and elegant entree. Serve with snow peas, brown rice and Sour Mango Salad on the side.
Sweet & Sour Pork
Pineapple, tomato and pork combine in a sweet-tangy sauce in this easy, bright- flavored sweet and sour pork stir-fry. This dish does have a fair amount of acid (from vinegar, tomatoes and pineapple), which can affect the patina of your wok. So remove the food from the wok as soon as you're done cooking, and if your wok shows any signs of rusting, reseason it (see Tips).
Zha Jiang Noodles
The name of this flavor-drenched dish aptly translates to "fried sauce noodles." A pork- and tofu-flecked sauce gets its savory powers from three layers of distinctive soy condiments. Tossed with thick wheat noodles, the result is satisfying and quite comforting.
Chinese Seared Pork with Five-Spice Rhubarb Sauce
In a play on Peking duck, rhubarb replaces plums in the typical sauce in this healthy Chinese pork recipe. The rhubarb sauce is also great with chicken or seafood, or as a dip for your favorite dumplings.
Stir-Fried Snow Pea Shoots with Pancetta
Pancetta and the bite of white pepper flavor this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry in lieu of a sauce. If your pancetta is particularly salty, adjust the salt to taste.