Healthy Chinese Pork Recipes

Sweet & Sour Pork

Rating: Unrated 2

Pineapple, tomato and pork combine in a sweet-tangy sauce in this easy, bright- flavored sweet and sour pork stir-fry. This dish does have a fair amount of acid (from vinegar, tomatoes and pineapple), which can affect the patina of your wok. So remove the food from the wok as soon as you're done cooking, and if your wok shows any signs of rusting, reseason it (see Tips).