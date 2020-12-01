Quick & Easy Chinese Recipes

Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Classic sesame noodles become a healthy meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick recipe for Asian noodles. Be sure to rinse the spaghetti until it's cold, then give it a good shake in the colander until it's well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moo Shu Vegetables

This vegetarian version of the classic Chinese stir-fry, Moo Shu, uses already-shredded vegetables to cut down on the prep time. Serve with warm whole-wheat tortillas, Asian hot sauce and extra hoisin if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Tofu Hotpot

Warm up a chilly evening with this light but satisfying one-pot meal. The tofu absorbs the flavors of this fragrant, spicy broth, making it anything but bland. Look for fresh Chinese-style noodles in the refrigerated case of your supermarket alongside wonton wrappers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

General Tso's Chicken

In this healthy version of a General Tso's Chicken recipe, we cut the fat and sodium in half from the original version by not frying the chicken and by using half as much soy sauce in this Chinese-takeout favorite. Serve with steamed baby bok choy or sautéed spinach and steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Szechuan Tofu & Green Bean Stir-Fry

This spicy vegetarian stir-fry is a great way to use green beans when they're bountiful and inexpensive at the supermarket. You can also try it with other vegetables, such as broccoli or peppers, just make sure to cut them into small pieces so that they cook quickly. Coating the tofu in cornstarch before you cook it gives it a light crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy

All of the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
By Grace Young

Vegan Cauliflower Fried Rice

Substituting riced cauliflower for rice trims calories and carbs in this veggie-packed dish. Use the vibrant flavors of traditional fried rice--ginger, scallions and tamari--to create a low-carb fried rice version of the classic take-out meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Pork Chop Suey

Chop suey is often made with bamboo shoots and water chestnuts--add them to this recipe if you wish. Serve with: Udon noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brothy Chinese Noodles

This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles--ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein

Swap regular noodles for veggie noodles in this low-calorie, healthy spaghetti squash recipe. For a fun presentation, serve the lo mein in the hollowed-out spaghetti squash boat. If you like it hot, serve with extra Sriracha.
By Breana Killeen

Turkey Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu is a traditional Chinese recipe usually made with ground pork. This delicious, healthy version uses ground turkey to cut saturated fat and calories and adds mushrooms for extra veggies. Serve with brown rice and make it extra special with a drizzle of sesame oil just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sichuan-Style Chicken with Peanuts

The piquant Sichuan Sauce (which doubles easily) works well with almost any stir-fry but particularly enhances dishes with meat, fish and poultry. When stir-frying chicken, always spread the pieces in the wok and let them cook undisturbed for 1 minute before stirring. This allows the chicken to sear and prevents sticking. To smash the ginger, use the side of a cleaver or chef's knife.
By Grace Young

These quick and healthy Chinese recipes are made for busy families. Stock your kitchen with a few key ingredients and have some healthy, go-to recipes you love. Dishes like Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp and Cantonese Chicken & Bok Choy Fried Rice are just minutes away!
Try recreating your favorite Chinese takeout with these recipes. These recipes are much healthier than the sugary-sweet or way-too salty sauces and fried options you could order. In the time it takes to get takeout, you can make Dan Dan Noodles with Shrimp and Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy, which are lower in calories, fat and sodium but taste just as delicious.
Watercress with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

In this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry recipe, watercress is cooked then tossed with traditional Chinese oyster sauce. Use a salad spinner so the watercress is dry to the touch, or the stir-fry will become too wet. If the watercress is young and tender, stir-fry the whole stems. If the stem ends are woody and tough, discard them.

Sichuan-Style Tofu with Mushrooms

Because of the high moisture content of tofu, it can go from a stir-fry to a braise in seconds. We also recommend salting and drying the tofu in paper towels so oil doesn't splatter during frying.
By Grace Young

Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust

You'll recognize the classic Chinese flavor pairing of sesame, soy and white pepper on these sweet and sour pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Shrimp with Broccoli

Here's an example of international cooking at its fastest and best: a speedy Asian take-out favorite given an update with the Italian sparkle of basil, garlic and lemon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kung Pao Tofu

Tofu and lots of fresh vegetables are stir-fried in just a bit of oil in this traditional Chinese dish. In the Sichuan province of China where this dish originates, the tofu wouldn't be deep-fried like it is so often in America. Similarly, in our version of this takeout favorite we stir-fry the ingredients in only a little bit of oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sichuan-Style Shrimp

Chinese cooks typically stir-fry shrimp in their shells for a more flavorful dish. You can do the same, but we recommend first removing the tiny legs. While rice may seem like the logical side, braised greens, such as chard or spinach, are actually just as traditional.
By Grace Young

Tangerine Bok Choy & Beef Stir-Fry

Tangerine juice and savory oyster sauce are the foundation of the stir-fry sauce in this healthy recipe for Chinese orange beef. Don't skip the orange zest sprinkled over the stir-fry at the end--it delivers the biggest flavor punch. Serve over brown rice or quinoa.
By Laraine Perri

Sesame Noodles with Baked Tofu

Chinese hoisin sauce gives this healthy sesame noodle recipe just a touch of sweetness. Be sure to rinse the noodles until they're cold, then give them a good shake in the colander until they're well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Napa Cabbage & Carrots with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

Napa--also known as Chinese cabbage--is the preferred cabbage in this healthy Asian stir-fry recipe because it's much sweeter and more tender than green cabbage. If napa cabbage isn't available at your grocery store, try Savoy cabbage or bok choy.
By Grace Young

Stir-Fried Chile Beef & Broccoli

This quick stir-fry features broccoli and flank steak in a flavorful sauce. This dish is typical of many traditional Chinese stir-fries--the sauce just clings to the beef and vegetables but is not enough to spoon over rice. Marinating beef is essential for ensuring the meat is flavorful. The meat does not marinate overnight, as in traditional Western recipes. The moment the beef is combined with the seasonings it is ready to be stir-fried.
By Grace Young

Sichuan Sauce

Once you try this versatile stir-fry sauce it will become a staple in your weeknight dinner repertoire.
By Grace Young

Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli

In this Asian stir-fried vegetable recipe, a touch of sugar is added to balance the bitterness of Chinese broccoli. Serve with Asian-marinated meat and brown rice for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Grace Young

Farmers' Market Fried Rice

This fried rice recipe features a fall mixture of sliced Brussels sprouts and parsnips, but feel free to use whatever is fresh and in season. This recipe works best in a wok-- a skillet is too small for the volume of food and requires more oil to prevent sticking. Always use cold cooked rice otherwise the fried rice will be gummy and sticky.
By Grace Young

He Bao Dan (Pocket Eggs with Soy-Sesame Sauce)

In Wuhan, China, this is a common way of cooking eggs. Serve warm over rice or noodles.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Beef Chow Fun

Brown sugar added to black bean-garlic sauce is what gives this stir-fry its unmistakable Chinese takeout flavor. The recipe for beef chow fun works equally well with tofu for a vegetarian meal or boneless, skinless chicken breast. Serve with sliced cucumbers tossed with rice vinegar, sesame seeds and a pinch of salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean-Salmon Stir-Fry

We use a generous amount of fiber- and vitamin C-rich bean sprouts in this quick stir-fry that combines tender cubes of salmon and a rich black bean-garlic sauce. Make it a Meal: Serve with store-bought crepes and plum sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg Drop Soup

Garlic and ginger flavor the broth of this egg drop soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli & Tomatoes with Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

In this healthy Asian stir-fry recipe, the wok is covered for 30 seconds after adding the sauce to keep the vegetables crisp but tender. If Chinese broccoli is available in your market, use this same method but cut the stalks and leaves into 2-inch pieces.
By Grace Young

Snap Pea & Cherry Tomato Stir-Fry

Serve this lightly spicy, colorful vegetable side recipe with grilled shrimp or salmon. You can also use snow peas or a mix of the two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Wine-Oyster Sauce

Complex and salty, this sauce would complement most any vegetable stir-fry. To have extra sauce, double the batch, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
By Grace Young

Black Bean-Garlic Catfish

This dish is great for folks who are on the fence about catfish because the pungent black bean-garlic sauce balances the fish's strong flavor. Serve with udon noodles or brown rice and sauteed broccoli with ginger broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Ma Po Tofu for Two

Ma Po Tofu is a traditional Chinese recipe usually made with ground pork. This delicious, healthy version uses ground turkey to cut calories and saturated fat and adds mushrooms for extra veggies. Serve with brown rice and make it extra special with a drizzle of sesame oil just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asian Green Bean Stir-Fry

Pungent and savory black bean-garlic sauce is the secret ingredient in this ultra-quick stir-fry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot & Sour Carrots

The hot-and-sour sauce on these quick sautéed carrots is not for the timid palate. They have an abundance of bold, spicy flavor. Try them with steamed white fish and brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stir-Fried Snow Pea Shoots with Pancetta

Pancetta and the bite of white pepper flavor this healthy Asian vegetable stir-fry in lieu of a sauce. If your pancetta is particularly salty, adjust the salt to taste.
By Grace Young
