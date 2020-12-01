Healthy Vietnamese Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Vietnamese recipes including Vietnamese soups, rolls, chicken and pork. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho

Rating: Unrated
18
Chicken Pho, a classic Vietnamese soup, is a perfect recipe for a slow cooker. The chicken and seasonings of star anise, cloves and ginger simmer all day in the crock pot, welcoming you home with an alluring aroma. Serve with the essential garnishes for pho soup--fresh herbs, bean sprouts, chiles and lime--and let everyone top their own. Serve chile-garlic sauce for those who want more heat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quick Beef Pho

Traditional Vietnamese beef pho involves simmering whole herbs and aromatics for hours to achieve a rich, clear broth with a deep flavor; this shortcut version simmers ground spices for just 15 minutes, yet still achieves a savory, rich broth.
By Lauren Grant

Ginger-Garlic Dipping Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
In addition to being a delicious dipping sauce for dumplings, this can be used as a marinade for chicken, pork or tofu.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Chicken Pho

A classic Vietnamese dish, this Chicken Pho recipe is full of fragrant aromas as well as savory and spicy flavors.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Vietnamese Pulled Chicken

Rating: Unrated
3
Busy week coming up? Cook up these easy poached chicken breasts infused with the flavors of the ubiquitous Vietnamese sauce nuoc cham in your slow cooker on Sunday. Then enjoy the leftover chicken three different ways over the days to come--ladled with the broth over rice noodles, layered with vegetables on a sandwich and mixed with mayo to make a creamy chicken salad.
By Stacy Fraser

Vietnamese Pork & Broccoli "Rice" Bowls

Rating: Unrated
5
Broccoli gets a whirl in your food processor, with rice-like results, in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with hot sauce and limes for an extra kick.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Shrimp Banh Mi

Rating: Unrated
6
French colonial rule in Vietnam influenced the country's cooking profoundly, as here with this street-food sandwich (banh mi), usually served on a baguette. The spicy mayo melange really adds tartness and spice. You could also use it for dressing a Vietnamese-inspired coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese Shrimp & Mango Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Large, untorn butter lettuce leaves are best for rolling up the filling in these Asian lettuce wraps without breaking. If you use larger shrimp, chop them before cooking to make the wraps easier to eat. Serve as a first course or light dinner with a side of rice or noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese-Flavored Broccoli Rabe

Rating: Unrated
5
A simple dressing of fish sauce, lime juice and hot pepper gives broccoli rabe a Vietnamese twist. Try it with grilled pork and rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese-Style Beef & Noodle Broth

Rating: Unrated
23
Inspired by pho--a traditional Vietnamese soup--this one-pot meal is garnished with crunchy mung bean sprouts and chopped fresh basil. You could also serve it with lime wedges and a bottle of Asian chile sauce, such as sriracha, on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese Spiralized Sesame Noodles with Scallops

Rating: Unrated
1
Spiralized zucchini noodles are the base for this healthy sesame noodle recipe. Shrimp or baked tofu can be swapped for the scallops if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Seitan Stir-Fry

A flavorful sauce and lots of crunchy vegetables make this seitan stir-fry a quick and healthy choice for dinner tonight!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Vietnamese BLT Wraps

Vietnamese BLT Wraps

Rating: Unrated
3
This gluten-free twist on the conventional BLT also has a little Vietnamese flavor pop. This makes only four wraps, but you can easily scale it up to serve a crowd. Reprinted from Real Food Heals by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © 2017, Seamus Mullen.
Vietnamese Grapefruit & Pork Salad (Pork Goi Buoi)

Vietnamese Grapefruit & Pork Salad (Pork Goi Buoi)

Goi buoi is a Vietnamese salad typically made with pomelo, a thick-skinned but super-sweet citrus fruit. In this healthy salad recipe, we use grapefruit because it's easier to find. Plus, it lends a tangy, acidic flavor to balance the vegetables.
Vietnamese Steak Sandwich

Vietnamese Steak Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
2
Steak Bun

Steak Bun

Rating: Unrated
8
Meatball Banh Mi

Meatball Banh Mi

Rating: Unrated
6
Chicken Banh Mi Pizza

Chicken Banh Mi Pizza

Rating: Unrated
2

Vietnamese Tofu-Noodle Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
8

Here we toss rice noodles with crunchy vegetables, fresh herbs, tofu and a light, sweet, tart and salty Vietnamese dressing flavored with fish sauce and wrap the mixture in lettuce leaves. For a vegetarian version, use reduced-sodium soy sauce or tamari in place of the fish sauce. Pass the mixture, lettuce leaves and sauce separately so everyone can make their own wraps.

All Healthy Vietnamese Recipes

Vietnamese Chicken & Noodle Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Fish sauce is the soy sauce of Southeast Asia--more pungent at first blush but very aromatic and malleable when combined with other flavors, like the chicken, vegetables and peanuts in this light, refreshing salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Meatball Banh Mi Sandwich

Quick-pickled vegetables and an easy Sriracha-mayo sauce lend Vietnamese flavors to this meatball sandwich recipe. If you can't find long whole-wheat sandwich rolls, you can use 5-inch slices of a soft whole-wheat baguette from the bakery.
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Vietnamese Dipping Sauce

This tangy Vietnamese dipping sauce--perfect for spring rolls--is flavored with lime juice, fish sauce, garlic and serrano pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stir-Fry of Pork with Vietnamese Flavors

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy stir-fry explores the exquisite flavors of Vietnamese cuisine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon in Rice-Paper Wrappers

Rice papers are handy wrappers, commonly used in Vietnamese cooking. You can buy them at Asian markets or large supermarkets. They keep indefinitely on your pantry shelf.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese Sandwiches

Leftover cooked chicken breast or pork tenderloin combine with crunchy carrots and onion in this take on banh mi, a traditional Vietnamese sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese Dressing

Tangy lime juice and salty fish sauce combine in a tasty and versatile dressing. Try it as a dipping sauce for dumplings or spring rolls.
By Ruth Cousineau

Vietnamese Grilled Chicken

Rating: Unrated
3
Meaty chicken thighs are well suited to this intensely flavored Vietnamese marinade.
By Patsy Jamieson

Shrimp-Filled Spring Rolls

For a pretty touch, tie a strip of blanched scallion green around each packet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese Mango & Chicken Pizz'alad

Rating: Unrated
1
This sweet-spicy salad pizza recipe tops a crisp pizza crust with a salad of crunchy cabbage, mango and chicken tossed with a Vietnamese-inspired dressing made with fish sauce and lime juice. Be sure to serve the pizza right after you add the salad on top to keep the crust from becoming soggy. Using bread flour gives the pizza crust a crisp and sturdy structure, but all-purpose flour works well in its place. For a gluten-free pizza crust variation, see Tips.
By Hilary Meyer

Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho

Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically takes hours to make, but this healthy pho recipe gets tons of flavor from cooking the aromatics and spices before adding the broth. Serve with hoisin, Sriracha and lime wedges.
By Breana Killeen

Vietnamese-Style Beef and Noodle Bowls

Here's a quick version of pho, a fresh and satisfying Vietnamese noodle soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vietnamese Steak Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Crisp spring greens, crunchy carrots and cucumbers are tossed with plenty of fresh herbs (a signature of Vietnamese cuisine) and a savory lemongrass vinaigrette in this refreshing salad. Topped with slices of grilled, marinated flank steak that are reminiscent of the street food of Hanoi, this dish makes an excellent lunch or light supper. Add a few slices of crusty baguette (also a Vietnamese tradition) to finish the plate.
By Ruth Cousineau

Sweet & Salty Beef Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a salad that showcases the Asian yin and yang philosophy of combining opposing flavors. Mild, crisp iceberg lettuce allows the exotic hot-sweet-sour-salty flavors of the warm dressing to shine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com