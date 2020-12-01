Healthy Thai Recipes

Thai Chicken
A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce
This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce.
Beef Pad Thai
We've bulked up the serving size of beef pad thai by adding in lots of healthy veggies like matchstick carrots, snap peas and scallions. Look for whole-grain brown-rice pad thai noodles to add an additional 3 grams fiber to each serving.
Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu
You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
Low-Carb Vegetable Soup
This low-carb vegetable soup is chock-full of veggies swimming in a creamy coconut broth flavored with Thai red curry paste. It's hearty enough to eat on its own, but feel free to add chicken or tofu to boost the protein.
Black Sticky Rice
Black sticky rice, a delicious whole-grain alternative to white rice, is purplish black in color and has a chewy texture. This recipe gives you a simple method for how to make black sticky rice. Look for it in natural-foods stores in the bulk department or with other whole-grain rice.
Thai Coconut Basmati Rice with Seared Scallops
No need for Thai takeout tonight! This easy coconut basmati rice takes just 40 minutes from start to finish. Seared sea scallops are served on a bed of coconut rice with pieces of fresh mango and chopped basil--it's a treat for your taste buds.
Thai Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce
Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these Thai-marinated grilled chicken strips.
Spicy Thai Noodles
Sauces made with heavy creams are loaded with calories and saturated fat. This recipe uses a peanut sauce that has all the richness of a cream sauce but with heart-healthy fats instead. Be careful--if using a store-bought sauce, check the ingredients list for added sugars!
Coconut Curry Shrimp
This easy Thai-inspired coconut curry shrimp is loaded with vegetables and gets tons of flavor from prepared green curry paste and coconut milk. The sweet and spicy sauce gets sopped up by a bed of hot brown rice. Serve with a crunchy Asian slaw to round out the meal.
Coconut Curry Shrimp
This easy Thai-inspired coconut curry shrimp is loaded with vegetables and gets tons of flavor from prepared green curry paste and coconut milk. The sweet and spicy sauce gets sopped up by a bed of hot brown rice. Serve with a crunchy Asian slaw to round out the meal.
Green Chicken Curry
If you're looking for a basic green Thai chicken curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.