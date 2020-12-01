Healthy Thai Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Thai recipes including Thai curry, pad Thai, chicken and seafood. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Thai Chicken

1
A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

3
This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Beef Pad Thai

1
We've bulked up the serving size of beef pad thai by adding in lots of healthy veggies like matchstick carrots, snap peas and scallions. Look for whole-grain brown-rice pad thai noodles to add an additional 3 grams fiber to each serving.
By Katie Webster

Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Vegetable Soup

This low-carb vegetable soup is chock-full of veggies swimming in a creamy coconut broth flavored with Thai red curry paste. It's hearty enough to eat on its own, but feel free to add chicken or tofu to boost the protein.
By Julia Levy

Black Sticky Rice

Black sticky rice, a delicious whole-grain alternative to white rice, is purplish black in color and has a chewy texture. This recipe gives you a simple method for how to make black sticky rice. Look for it in natural-foods stores in the bulk department or with other whole-grain rice.
By Naomi Duguid

Thai Coconut Basmati Rice with Seared Scallops

2
No need for Thai takeout tonight! This easy coconut basmati rice takes just 40 minutes from start to finish. Seared sea scallops are served on a bed of coconut rice with pieces of fresh mango and chopped basil--it's a treat for your taste buds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

10
Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these Thai-marinated grilled chicken strips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Thai Noodles

1
Sauces made with heavy creams are loaded with calories and saturated fat. This recipe uses a peanut sauce that has all the richness of a cream sauce but with heart-healthy fats instead. Be careful--if using a store-bought sauce, check the ingredients list for added sugars!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut Curry Shrimp

1
This easy Thai-inspired coconut curry shrimp is loaded with vegetables and gets tons of flavor from prepared green curry paste and coconut milk. The sweet and spicy sauce gets sopped up by a bed of hot brown rice. Serve with a crunchy Asian slaw to round out the meal.
By Jasmine Smith

Green Chicken Curry

7
If you're looking for a basic green Thai chicken curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

7

Thai Yellow Chicken Thigh Curry

4

Yellow curry paste is generally spicier than green but not as spicy as red, making it just right for this easy stir-fried chicken thigh recipe. Sizzling the curry paste in oil before making the curry gives it a boost in complexity.

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

2
Thai spices and creamy coconut milk distinguish this version from traditional butternut squash soup. Curry paste is a convenient way to add complex flavor, but if you want to make sure this soup is vegan or if you are allergic to shellfish, check the ingredient list carefully--some brands contain shellfish.
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Tilapia Curry

4
This healthy fish-and-vegetable curry recipe is made with yellow curry paste, but any Thai curry paste--red or green--will work. Serve with sautéed green beans and brown basmati rice to soak up all the delicious sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger-Garlic Dipping Sauce

2
In addition to being a delicious dipping sauce for dumplings, this can be used as a marinade for chicken, pork or tofu.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Green Papaya Salad

3
This Thai-inspired salad makes use of the papayas that grow throughout Hawaii. This version is tossed with tender, sweet pea shoots. Make an extra batch of the vinaigrette to keep on hand in the refrigerator--use it as a marinade for vegetables, a flavorful dressing for fresh melon or as a sauce to splash over grilled fish or chicken.
By David Patterson

Tofu with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

33
Tofu and vegetables get a dramatic lift from a spicy peanut sauce. Serve with a cucumber salad for a low-calorie, nutrient-packed vegetarian supper.
By Stacy Fraser

Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables

67
If you can't find a bagged vegetable medley for this easy noodle bowl, choose 12 ounces of cut vegetables from your market's salad bar and create your own mix.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemongrass Pork & Spaghetti Squash Noodle Bowl with Peanut Sauce

8
In this Asian-flavored spaghetti squash recipe, thin slices of lean pork tenderloin are marinated with lemongrass, ginger, brown sugar and soy sauce. The flavorful marinade is then cooked with peanut butter and coconut milk to make a delicious sauce for this low-carb noodle bowl.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Squash Pad Thai

12
In this “spiralized” vegetable noodle recipe inspired by pad thai, zucchini and summer squash replace the rice noodles, pumping up the vegetables while reducing calories. Top with stir-fried chicken, shrimp or tofu for added protein if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Pad Thai

2
A delicious balance of sweet, sour and salty flavors complements rice noodles and chicken in this quick and easy pad thai. We trimmed calories and boosted flavor by cutting back on the sugar you'll find in many restaurant versions. As with any stir-fry, be sure to have all your ingredients prepped before you begin--the steps move quickly once the cooking starts.
By Carolyn Casner

Beet Larb with Quinoa

Larb is a classic salad with roots in Laos and Thailand. It typically features seasoned ground meat and lots of herbs and vegetables, but our healthy vegetarian version swaps red beets for meat, reduces the sodium by adding more lime juice and makes it more substantial by serving it as part of a grain bowl. Spoon it over lettuce for a lighter take.
By Breana Killeen

Thai Chicken Stir-Fry with Basil & Cashews

5
This quick chicken stir-fry recipe is flavored with classic Thai ingredients: savory fish sauce balanced with tangy lime juice and plenty of fresh basil. Have all the ingredients prepared and ready to add to the wok before you turn on the heat. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

1
Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai-Style Salad

Pork tenderloin slices provide the protein in this quick and colorful Thai-inspired dinner salad. It's full of crunchy romaine lettuce, carrots, cabbage and pea pods and is flavored with a delicious peanut satay sauce and fresh basil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Squash & Chicken Soup

21
Red Thai curry paste adds heat and depth of flavor to this simple soup. If you like, omit the chicken and spinach to make an even simpler first-course soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Sauce with Chiles

Downright addictive, this spicy fish sauce recipe marries pungent fish sauce with the fire of chiles. Try it in place of plain fish sauce but use sparingly as it's high in sodium. You can use this fish sauce immediately, but it will be very hot. As it settles over the following days the fish sauce will gradually get a little milder.
By Naomi Duguid

Tom Yum Soup with Pineapple

4
We've added fresh pineapple to this spicy, sweet-and-sour Thai soup. Enjoy it as a first course before a light Thai curry or as a light lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork & Broccoli Thai Noodle Salad

2
Crunchy broccoli slaw--available in most supermarkets near the other coleslaw mixes--is the secret to making this Thai noodle recipe super-fast. If you have the time and want to make your own broccoli slaw, shred broccoli stems through the large holes of a box grater. Making the pork patties while the water for the noodles comes to a boil ensures the pork and noodles will be done at the same time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Curry with Vegetables

15
Red Thai curry paste, which flavors this dish, is a convenient blend of chile peppers, garlic, lemongrass and galanga (a root that's similar in flavor to ginger). It can pack a lot of heat, so be sure to taste as you go. Look for the curry paste in jars or cans in the Asian section of the supermarket or specialty store. Make it a Meal: Ladle the stew over rice to soak up every bit of the delicious sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

6
This flavorful vegetarian Thai red curry recipe matches sweet potatoes with fresh dandelion greens and asparagus, though you can substitute cauliflower florets, cubed Asian eggplant, squash or carrots. If you're using cauliflower or eggplant, add them earlier, when the potato is only partially cooked, as they will take longer to cook than asparagus. Classic Thai red curry is flavored with lime leaves and Thai basil. If you find them, use them, but even without them the vegetable curry will still be a knockout.
By Naomi Duguid

Thai Chicken & Mango Stir-Fry

11
Both ripe and underripe mango work well in this chicken and vegetable stir-fry. If the mangoes you have are less ripe, use 2 teaspoons brown sugar. If they're ripe and sweet, just use 1 teaspoon or omit the brown sugar altogether.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Red Curry Pulled-Pork Sandwiches

3
Thai flavors--curry paste, fish sauce, lime and coconut milk--and a cabbage and cilantro slaw update this healthy slow-cooker pulled-pork sandwich recipe. A smaller slow cooker (such as a 4-quart model) is ideal for this healthy crock pot pulled-pork recipe. Look for red curry paste in jars in the Asian section of the supermarket.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Red Curry Clams

1
This simple recipe of clams cooked in a spicy Thai red curry sauce takes advantage of prepared Thai curry paste, which is available at well-stocked supermarkets and Asian-foods stores. We call for red curry paste but use whatever type you prefer. This recipe also works with about 4 pounds of mussels. Serve with crusty bread to soak up any leftover sauce.
By John Ash

Spicy Thai Barbecued Oysters

The great thing about barbecuing oysters is you don't need to shuck them. Put the oysters right on the grill and cook until the steam inside the oysters pops the shells open. Drizzle with a little spicy Thai sauce and you're done.
By John Ash
