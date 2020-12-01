Healthy Korean Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Korean recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew

Brown sugar makes this slow-cooker beef stew a tad sweet, which beautifully complements the spicy kimchi. You can make this soup ahead and refrigerate it until ready to eat. If you opt to make it ahead, wait until you reheat the soup to add the cabbage.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Korean Beef in Cabbage Leaves

Rice vinegar, sesame seeds and brown sugar make this simple sauce irresistible! One-fourth cup of sesame seeds may sound like a lot, but it's the perfect amount to give the sauce its nutty, earthy flair. Serve this slow-cooker Korean beef with hot cooked rice and garnish with thinly sliced red and green jalapeño peppers, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Quick Cucumber Kimchi

While slowly fermented cabbage and pungent garlic are the ingredients most people associate with kimchi, there are dozens and dozens of other versions of Korea's national dish, featuring all manner of vegetables, such as these quickly pickled cucumbers with just a trace of garlic.
By Jamie Purviance

Broccoli, Mushroom & Beef Stir-Fry

This healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean Grilled Mackerel

Oily fish, such as mackerel, are strong-flavored and pair well with boldly seasoned glazes made from gochujang chile paste. The red, rich paste is so common in Korea that it is sold in virtually every supermarket in plastic containers ranging in size from about 2 cups to about 2 quarts. Normally the main ingredients are fermented soybeans ground with red chiles and powdered rice, plus a little salt and sweetener.
By Jamie Purviance

Gochujang Stir-Fry Sauce

Get Korean street-food flavor with this quick and healthy homemade stir-fry sauce. Use it for stir-fries, as a marinade for chicken, beef or pork or for tossing with Asian noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean Chicken Soup

This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.
By Natalie Danford

Gochugaru Shrimp & Black Rice Bowls

This shrimp rice bowl gets its kick from fiery gochugaru—Korean-style red pepper flakes. Don’t let that carrot-pickling liquid go to waste! We stir it into the cooked rice in these bowls to really bump up the flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Korean Beef Stir-Fry

Inspired by the flavors found in Korean barbecue, this dish is a mouth-watering addition to any weeknight repertoire. A fruity Riesling and rice noodles are perfect accompaniments.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Kimchi

If you are looking to start fermenting your own vegetables, the Korean dish kimchi is a great place to start. It's easy to make, and fermentation takes just a few days. Once you have kimchi on hand, serve this healthy dish along with any meal, as an ingredient in stir-fries, stews, savory pancakes and more, or as a condiment to liven up grain bowls, tacos, sandwiches--and the list goes on!
By Carolyn Casner

Korean BBQ Tempeh Grain Bowl

If you're a tempeh skeptic, you've probably never had the firm soy-based slabs slathered with a sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce. We give this easy BBQ tempeh combo a punch of umami with tamari and add a little heat courtesy of gochujang. It's easy to put your own spin on this recipe; see Variations (below) for some riffs.
By Adam Dolge

These healthy Korean-inspired recipes are just what you need on busy weeknights. From stir-frys to pan-fried cod, you won't need to spend your night cooking but instead can quickly serve up a flavorful and nutritious meal for you and your family to dig into.
For Sunday dinner, these Korean-inspired recipes are a delicious and healthy choice. These recipes feature popular Korean flavors and ingredients like gochujang, kimchi and beef. Whether it’s Korean Steak, Kimchi & Cauliflower Rice Bowls or Korean Chicken Skewers (Dak Ggochi), these dinners are a hearty and filling way to end your weekend.
Gochujang-Glazed Cod & Broccolini Packets

Cooking in packets is a healthy and easy way to make moist fish with minimal cleanup. If you don't already have leftover cooked rice for this fish recipe, look for unseasoned cooked brown rice at the supermarket in shelf-stable packets near other grains or in the freezer section (defrost before using). Serve with sliced cucumbers and carrots tossed with a splash of rice vinegar.

Quick Kimchi

This quick, spicy, tangy cabbage side dish stands in for the traditional salty Korean staple. Unlike fermented kimchi, this quick variation is best eaten shortly after preparing and does not keep its crunchy texture when stored. Enjoy it with grilled meats or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame-Seasoned Spinach

In Korea there is an entire category of side dishes called namul. These are boldly seasoned vegetables from the land and the sea. This particular recipe reflects Korea's love of both spinach and sesame seeds. The seeds are always toasted before serving for a boost of flavor. This namul can be served alone or as one of the colorful elements in bibimbap.
By Jamie Purviance

Pan-Fried Cod with Green Chile-Tamari Sauce (Gochu Ganjang Daegu Gui)

The sauce for this super-simple Korean fish recipe gets a kick from the spicy chile. Pair with brown rice or thin rice noodles and steamed greens.
By Judy Joo

Korean-Style Beef & Cabbage Tacos

This Korean-flavored steak tacos recipe uses cabbage in three ways: a crisp cabbage leaf acts as the shell, sautéed cabbage is part of the filling and pickled cabbage tops off the tacos. You can prepare most of the ingredients ahead, so all you have to do is assemble the steak tacos when you're ready to serve.
By Kathy Gunst

Korean Crab Rolls

This quick and healthy crab roll sandwich recipe with quick pickles gets a spicy twist from gochujang, also called Korean chile paste, found in many large supermarkets and Asian markets. Other Asian condiments, such as slightly sweet hoisin sauce, spicy Sriracha or savory miso would work well too.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Korean Chicken Skewers (Dak Ggochi)

Skewers are a popular Korean street food. The easy marinade in this healthy chicken recipe adds flavor, fast, to chicken thigh pieces. Serve as a platter for a party or as main dish with brown rice.
By Judy Joo

Green Bean, Eggplant & Shrimp Stir-Fry

This healthy eggplant and shrimp stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean-Style Steak & Lettuce Wraps

These wraps should be served with lots of condiments: kimchee, for sure, but also nonfat yogurt and shredded carrots dressed with rice vinegar. Serve the various components of the dish separately and let your family or guests build their own wraps to taste.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Korean Steak & Mushroom Tacos with Kimchi

The spicy, pickled flavor and crunchy texture of kimchi, the Korean cousin to sauerkraut, is just right on these Korean steak-and-mushroom tacos. Serve with steamed brown rice and sautéed bok choy with chile-garlic sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Sweet Potato Noodles with Tofu & Vegetables (Japchae)

Japchae noodles, one of the most popular Korean dishes, are a serious crowd-pleaser. Tossed with stir-fried seasonal vegetables, they make a colorful and filling healthy recipe we love. Wild garlic, native to Asia and Europe, is related to chives--look for it in Asian markets.
By Judy Joo

Grilled Squid Salad

This classic Korean side dish (or appetizer) stars squid mixed with crunchy grated carrots and pine nuts, then moistened with a spicy soy dressing. One key is to grill the squid very quickly over blazing high heat to create some charring on the surface before the interior is overcooked.
By Jamie Purviance

Mushroom & Shrimp Pancakes (Pajeon)

Pajeon, a crispy, savory pancake chock-full of healthy vegetables and seafood, is one of the most popular Korean dishes. Serve with a dipping sauce: Combine 1/4 cup reduced-sodium tamari, 1 1/2 Tbsp. rice vinegar and 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil with a pinch of toasted sesame seeds, gochugaru (see Tips) and sliced scallions.
By Judy Joo

Korean-Spiced Pork Chops & Slaw

Chili powder and garlic, both of which star in Korean cuisine, season grilled pork chops and a cool, tangy slaw. If you can find Korean chili powder use it, otherwise conventional chili powder is fine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean Steak & Mushroom Tacos with Kimchi for Two

The spicy, pickled flavor and crunchy texture of kimchi, the Korean cousin to sauerkraut, is just right on these Korean steak-and-mushroom tacos for two. Serve with steamed brown rice and sautéed bok choy with chile-garlic sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Korean-Spiced Pork Chops & Slaw for Two

Chili powder and garlic, both of which star in Korean cuisine, season grilled pork chops and a cool, tangy slaw in this recipe for two. If you can find Korean chili powder use it, otherwise traditional chili powder is just fine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kimchi Deviled Eggs

For fun twist, this healthy deviled egg recipe is flavored with Korean chile paste and kimchi. To keep calories in check, we swapped out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ssamjang

One taste of this Korean sauce and it'll become a refrigerator staple. Smear on lettuce wraps or serve with any grilled meat.
By Judy Joo
