Healthy Japanese Recipes

Scallops Yakitori

“Yakitori” is a Japanese word that literally means “grilled bird,” a reference to chicken bits on skewers in a sticky/salty sauce. The sauce itself is so favored that it has come to be known as “yakitori.” Here we make yakitori with scallops, mushrooms and scallions. Don't overcook the scallops; just a few minutes over the heat will do the trick.