Healthy Japanese Recipes

Japanese Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
20
This Japanese-inspired cool, crisp salad is as elegant and well balanced as it is simple.
By Jessie Price

Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs

Ditch the seasoning packet! Homemade ramen may take more time but it's worth it for the deep, impressive flavor. This healthy ramen recipe features tons of vegetables and soy eggs, which are hard not to eat just on their own.
By Kathy Gunst

Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles

Rating: Unrated
7
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Japanese-Style Spinach (Gomae)

Rating: Unrated
1
Typically you puree sesame seeds to make the dressing for this traditional spinach side dish recipe, but we use tahini to make it easier and quicker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Miso-Glazed Scallops with Soba Noodles

Rating: Unrated
20
This Japanese-inspired dish uses one sauce--a sweet/salt combination of mirin and miso--to make both the marinade for the scallops and the caramelized pan sauce for the noodles. A good pairing would be a simple green salad dressed with a citrus vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4
This spinach salad tossed with spunky ginger dressing was inspired by the iceberg salads served at Japanese steakhouses across the U.S. Add shrimp for lunch or a light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Chicken Ramen Noodle Bowls

Transform canned chicken noodle soup into quick ramen bowls by adding fresh ginger, crunchy vegetables, herbs and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Look for a low-sodium soup that has 450 mg sodium or less per serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Sesame Instant Ramen Noodles with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg

Jazz up basic ramen noodles with toasted sesame oil, quick-cooked broccoli and a jammy soft-boiled egg. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Slow-Cooker Umami Chicken & Vegetable Ramen Bowl

Not only is this show-stopping dish beautiful, it also contains all the protein, carbs and vegetables needed for a complete meal. And the fact that it only requires 20 minutes of hands-on time means that you can make this slow-cooker ramen anytime.
By Cooking Light

Japanese Chicken-Scallion Rice Bowl

Rating: Unrated
55
Here's the quintessence of Japanese home cooking: an aromatic, protein-rich broth served over rice. Admittedly, Japanese cooking leans heavily on sugar--for a less traditional taste, you could reduce or even omit the sugar.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Japanese Chicken Noodle Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy, Japanese-inspired chicken noodle soup recipe is made with udon noodles and gets a hit of umami flavor from a swirl of miso at the end. To make the miso easier to stir into the soup, combine a little bit of the hot broth with the thick miso to thin it before adding to the rest of the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Shrimp Curry with Instant Ramen Noodles

A splash of coconut milk and some curry powder elevate ordinary ramen soup into a memorable bowl of noodles. Add protein with cooked shrimp or cubed tofu and a pop of freshness with cilantro and lime juice. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Vegetable noodles aren't just for hot pasta dishes! Make wide, flat cucumber ribbons for this refreshing Japanese salad recipe!
Master Bun Lai’s Sushi Recipes

Master Bun Lai’s Sushi Recipes

Find out how Bun Lai makes healthy sushi that’s sustainable and affordable and how you can too.
This crispy Japanese chicken recipe comes complete with a creamy warm slaw on the side. Serve with steamed brown rice or buckwheat soba noodles to round out the meal. We like to use chicken cutlets made with dark-meat chicken thighs--they have more than twice the immune-boosting zinc of white-meat chicken breasts.

Miso Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Tofu, rice and plenty of vegetables transform miso soup from a light accompaniment into a dish that's substantial enough to leave you feeling satisfied.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broiled Salmon with Miso Glaze

Rating: Unrated
19
Versatile miso (fermented soybean paste) keeps for months in the refrigerator and adds instant flavor to soups, sauces, dips, marinades and salad dressings. In general, the lighter the miso, the milder and sweeter its flavor. Light miso is the key to the wonderful flavor of this salmon.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Spaghetti Squash with Ginger-Miso Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
Mild-flavored spaghetti squash is a great swap for noodles, but here it's showcased on its own dressed with a healthy dressing spiked with salty miso. Serve with roasted chicken or fish.
By Molly Stevens

Soy Sauce Eggs

Rating: Unrated
2
Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.
By Kathy Gunst

Beef & Asparagus Negimaki Rolls

Rating: Unrated
6
This Japanese recipe for beef negimaki rolls (in which beef flavored with teriyaki sauce is wrapped around scallions) includes asparagus as well for extra vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Yakitori with Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
2
Yakitori--chicken skewers common in Japan--get a thick soy glaze before and after grilling for maximum flavor in this healthy dinner recipe. Double or triple the recipe for a fun party appetizer. Serve with steamed short-grain brown rice or over rice noodles drizzled with the extra sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Flank Steak Salad with Ginger-Wasabi Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick, healthy dinner salad recipe is ready in 40 minutes thanks to preshredded carrots and coleslaw mix. If you have leftover quinoa, skip Step 1 and use 2 cups in the salad. If you want a bigger flavor kick in the dressing, up the wasabi powder to 1 tablespoon.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Matcha Cream

Rating: Unrated
1
Powdered green tea blended with sweet whipped cream is a popular parfait topping in Japan, particularly in Kyoto. Here the cream is lightened with low-fat yogurt cheese to make a pretty and delicious topping for poached pears and other desserts.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Japanese Chicken Meatballs (Tsukune)

Rating: Unrated
2
Chicken meatballs called tsukune are a Japanese-restaurant favorite--they're essentially a chicken sausage mixture flavored with garlic and ginger. Use flat sword-shaped skewers instead of traditional round bamboo skewers to keep the meatballs from slipping when you try to turn them. Serve with bowls of steamed rice on the side.
By Bruce Aidells

Halibut with Japanese Flavors

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet miso, rice wine and soy sauce infuse halibut with a rich Asian flavor. Thin slices of nori and scallions are a pretty garnish. Make it a meal: Add Cold Soba Noodles and Cucumber Salad for a light summer supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soy-Marinated Flank Steak with Soba Noodles

Rating: Unrated
4
Flank steak takes on savory Asian flavors with this quick steak marinade recipe. We like buckwheat soba noodles for their nutty flavor but any noodle, such as rice noodles or spaghetti, works well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soba Noodles with Roasted Eggplant

Rating: Unrated
5
Roasted eggplant makes a creamy sauce that coats pasta quite nicely. Soba (Japanese buckwheat noodles) add a lovely nutty flavor to the dish, but you can also use linguine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wasabi Salmon Burgers

Rating: Unrated
13
Bring out the flavors of salmon with a Japanese-inspired infusion of ginger, sesame oil and wasabi. If you serve these patties on whole-wheat buns, consider reduced-fat mayonnaise and sliced cucumbers as condiments. Or skip the buns and set the patties atop a vinegary salad of greens, carrots, radishes and sprouts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Ginger

Making your own pickled ginger is easy and delicious. Pickled ginger is served as a palate cleanser between sushi courses. This pickled ginger recipe has no added dyes, unlike store-bought pickled ginger, which often contains food dye.
By Bun Lai

Japanese-Inspired Beef & Noodle Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Sirloin steak, soba noodles (Japanese buckwheat noodles) and shredded carrots make this healthy, sesame-soy steak salad recipe a sophisticated, easy dinner any night of the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Edamame Nibbles

Rating: Unrated
5
This healthy edamame recipe is a classic Japanese preparation. Enjoy these nibbles as an appetizer or healthy snack.
By Mariana Velasquez

Pork & Turnip Miso Ramen

Rating: Unrated
1
Ramen gets a healthy makeover in this “spiralized” vegetable noodle recipe. We swap noodles made from mild turnips for ramen noodles, but other vegetables, such as zucchini or yellow squash, would also make noodles perfect for this Asian-inspired recipe. Serve with sriracha hot sauce for a kick.
By Breana Killeen

Smoked Salmon Maki Rolls

Skip the rice and just use seaweed to make these healthy sushi rolls filled with smoked salmon, avocado, carrot and cucumber. Serve with soy sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Deconstructed Sushi Bento Lunch

This healthy bento box idea makes it easy, healthy and affordable to have sushi for lunch as often as you'd like! Skip the rolling and place sushi ingredients like rice, shrimp and avocado in a bento for a packable lunch for work.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Miso Soup with Clams & Spinach

The round, rich taste (also known as umami) of miso soup perfectly complements plump, briny clams. For the base of the soup you can use just water and miso, which you can find at most supermarkets. But if you can find dashi granules, they're worth adding for a more intense umami taste.
By John Ash

Japanese Shrimp & Eggplant Fried Rice

In this healthy fried rice recipe, shrimp, eggplant and edamame are tossed with tangy Japanese ponzu sauce for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallops Yakitori

Rating: Unrated
1
“Yakitori” is a Japanese word that literally means “grilled bird,” a reference to chicken bits on skewers in a sticky/salty sauce. The sauce itself is so favored that it has come to be known as “yakitori.” Here we make yakitori with scallops, mushrooms and scallions. Don't overcook the scallops; just a few minutes over the heat will do the trick.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
Wasabi mayonnaise really sets off the smoked salmon in these rice-cracker treats. If desired, you can set out the spread, salmon, ginger and rice crackers separately and let your guests build their own (but have plenty of extra salmon on hand if you do).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Yakitori with Broccoli for Two

Yakitori--chicken skewers common in Japan--get a thick soy glaze before and after grilling for maximum flavor in this healthy dinner recipe. Or double or triple the recipe for a fun party appetizer. Serve with steamed short-grain brown rice or over rice noodles drizzled with the extra sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
