Healthy Southern Recipes

Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Rating: Unrated
23
Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade

Rating: Unrated
1
Paprika and garlic powder make a quick Cajun-inspired seasoning that flavors salmon fillets in this easy dinner recipe. Traditionally, remoulade sauce is prepared with mayonnaise; here, we substitute nonfat Greek yogurt for a lighter version.
By Dina Cheney

Slow-Cooker Jambalaya

Rating: Unrated
1
This hearty jambalaya is bursting with chicken, smoked turkey sausage, and shrimp. It takes just 25 minutes to prep in the morning and then your slow cooker will work its magic and deliver a tasty meal at the end of the day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

Rating: Unrated
3
You don't need broth for this lentil soup recipe--it's rich thanks to the browned bits in the bottom of the pan that meld into the soup, packing it with flavor. Ground coriander, from the seed of the cilantro plant, has a floral, citrusy flavor that dovetails nicely with the lemon.
By Joy Howard

Louisiana Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
12
Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

Rating: Unrated
45
This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
14
To keep it simple, we've opted for just the essential ingredients in this rendition of the hearty Creole favorite: sausage, okra, rice and a little spice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mac & Cheese with Collards

Rating: Unrated
6
Dark leafy collards add bold flavor and boost the calcium in this healthy skillet mac and cheese recipe with a crispy topping. If you don't have collards, kale, Swiss chard and spinach are delicious substitutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Soup Beans

Rating: Unrated
2
Like poor people everywhere, mountain people in the South thrived for centuries on food that was indigenous, inexpensive and healthful. These days “soup beans” speak instant comfort to anyone who had familial connections from Appalachia, where every garden produced shelling beans that could be eaten fresh or grown to maturity for dry beans. Serve this thick, stew-like soup with cornbread, pickle relish and diced sweet onion.
By Sarah Fritschner

Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Rating: Unrated
2
In this black-eyed pea dip recipe, black-eyed peas are pureed with extra-virgin olive oil, red-wine vinegar, garlic and thyme--a nice alternative to hummus. Try this protein-rich black-eyed pea dip with your favorite fresh vegetables or baked pita chips.
By Jim Romanoff

Soft Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
2
Modern cooking may champion barely cooked, tender-crisp veggies, but the soft and luscious ones you find in many Southern kitchens, like these super-soft green beans, make a mouthwatering healthy side dish to classic Southern barbecue.
By Genevieve Ko

Red Beans & Rice with Vegetables

This dish is inspired by the traditional New Orleans dish of red beans and rice, but adds plenty of roasted vegetables.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Despite its reputation, Southern food can certainly be healthy. These easy Southern recipes feature plenty of greens, beans and vegetables. Enjoy collard greens in creamy skillet mac and cheese or try new variations of Hoppin' John—a Southern favorite—for a bit of good luck.
Rating: Unrated
4
This easy load-and-go crock pot recipe is a great dinner to make with your kids. Let the kids stir the sauce while you rub the ribs, then just let the slow cooker do the rest of the work! Serve with a colorful coleslaw and brown rice.
Rating: Unrated
1
Rating: Unrated
13
Rating: Unrated
22

Brunswick Stew

Rating: Unrated
1

This classic Southern stew has as many variations as people making it, but historically it features fresh game and smoked meat along with some vegetables. This veggie-loaded version gets great smoky flavor from a smoked turkey drumstick.

Nutty Pimiento Cheese Balls

Rating: Unrated
1
These bite-size pimiento cheese balls from Jamie and Bobby Deen are a huge hit with kids (of all ages). They're the perfect appetizer to bring to a summer picnic. Jamie and Bobby share a passion for great home-cooked food with a Southern flair with their celebrity-chef mom, Paula Deen. These brothers are following in their mom's footsteps with their own TV shows, books and website. Our favorite part of what they're up to: healthy makeovers of some of Paula's recipes! Recipe adapted from The Deen Bros. Get Fired Up, by Jamie & Bobby Deen and Melissa Clark (Ballantine Books, 2011).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn Pudding with Bacon & Rosemary

Corn pudding is a Southern favorite, often made with canned creamed corn. We prefer the texture of frozen corn, which we pair with crème fraîche for its creaminess and tang.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tilapia Corn Chowder

Rating: Unrated
14
This light soup is a great way to slip fresh corn (and tilapia, of course!) into your late-summer menu. Make it a meal: Enjoy with a mixed green salad and oyster crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grits & Greens Casserole

Rating: Unrated
9
Here we've combined two favorite Southern side dishes--grits and greens--into one casserole; it's a natural choice to serve with Easter ham. Try omitting the bacon and using vegetable broth to make it a vegetarian dish.
By Katie Webster

Black-Eyed Peas & Okra

Rating: Unrated
1
This bean and okra recipe is a classic Southern side dish perfect for potlucks. Adding the okra toward the end of cooking guarantees a tender--not mushy--texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Cook and activist Mable Clarke serves this craveable side dish at the monthly fish fry she started to save the Soapstone Baptist Church in South Carolina. While the cheese crackers may draw you in, it's the baked tomatoes that keep you coming back for more. When she's cooking for hundreds of guests at the fish fry, Clarke uses canned tomatoes and green chiles for this dish. Since you're likely not cooking for 400, we adapted the recipe to use fresh tomatoes.
By Mable Owens Clarke

Shrimp & Grits with Tomato

Sautéed garlicky cherry tomatoes add a pop of sweet and tangy flavor to this luscious cheesy shrimp and grits recipe.
By Adam Dolge

Shrimp & Cheddar Grits

Rating: Unrated
12
The South's version of creamy polenta, grits are easy to make on a weeknight--especially when topped with quickly broiled shrimp and scallions. Use the sharpest Cheddar you can find for these cheesy grits. Serve with: Sautéed greens and a tall glass of iced tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
Our rich stew is made with green beans. The saffron contributes a pungent flavor and intense yellow color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stewed Lima Beans

This lima bean recipe is the creation of Mable Clarke, a South Carolina cook and activist. This side dish is on the menu for Clarke's monthly fish fry that she started to save the Soapstone Baptist Church. No need for ham hocks with this recipe--her onion-rich roast turkey stock gives these humble beans a rich, savory flavor, but store-bought will also do the trick. A long, slow simmer coaxes the creaminess out of the limas.
By Mable Owens Clarke

Summer Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Salad

Rating: Unrated
11
Fresh wedges of tomato, thinly sliced onion and sliced cucumber dressed simply with vinegar and oil makes the most simple salad possible--think of it as the Southern counterpart to the classic Italian tomato-and-mozzarella salad. It is best enjoyed at the height of summer, when tomatoes and cucumbers are fresh from the garden.
By Virginia Willis

Spicy Meatloaf with Collards

Rating: Unrated
7
Plenty of dark leafy greens deliver the moisture needed to balance lean ground pork and beef in this spicy meatloaf recipe. Serve any leftovers with extra ketchup as meatloaf sandwiches.
By Breana Killeen

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
10
Though vegetarian BBQ may be an oxymoron, once you take a bite of this delicious tofu sandwich topped with coleslaw and dill pickles you won't mind the contradiction. Serve with: Baked beans and corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken à la King

Rating: Unrated
12
There's no need to feel guilty over this classic creamy combination of chicken, peppers and mushrooms. Our version uses low-fat milk and flour for thickening to make it plenty rich without all the saturated fat. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach Custard Pie

Rating: Unrated
12
We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Southern Kale

Kale becomes melt-in-your-mouth tender in this recipe. Assertive garlic and salty country ham stand up to kale's bold flavor.
By Sarah Fritschner

Chicken-Fried Steak & Gravy

Rating: Unrated
20
Can you really make a chicken-fried steak that isn't loaded with saturated fat and salt? Absolutely. We skip the deep frying, but with rich country gravy as consolation, you won't miss it. Our pan-fried, crispy cube steak has less than one-third of the fat and about 80 percent less sodium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Rating: Unrated
5
A blend of whole-wheat panko and fine cornmeal gives this healthy chicken recipe the perfect amount of crunch even though it's not deep fried. Making an easy homemade buttermilk ranch dressing recipe means you can skip bottled, which may have additives and stabilizers.
By Stacy Fraser

Cauliflower Po' Boy Sandwiches with Avocado Mayo

Crunchy oven-fried cauliflower is a satisfying swap for the meat or fried seafood that typically packs this New Orleans favorite. Creamy avocado mayo and crisp cabbage slaw provide additional layers of flavor and texture.
By Erin Alderson

Maple Pecan Tart with Dried Cherries

Rating: Unrated
8
This pecan tart gets added tang from dried cherries. Instead of corn syrup, which is found in most pecan pie recipes, we've opted for maple syrup. If you can find it, choose dark amber or grade B, because it has the richest maple flavor. The crust, made with heart-healthy pecans and canola oil, couldn't be easier to whip together. Just blend it in the food processor and pat it into your tart pan.
By Katie Webster

Oven-Fried Chicken on a Stick

Rating: Unrated
2
Here's a fun way to serve oven-fried chicken for a picnic: put it on a stick. It's fabulous served with this homemade Vidalia onion and honey-mustard sauce, but it's also great with barbecue sauce or Frank's hot sauce. This is an easy recipe to double if you're serving a crowd.
By Virginia Willis

Vegetarian Collard Greens with Shiitake Mushrooms

Collards are related to cabbage and have sturdy, thick leaves that hold up well to cooking. They pair well with strong flavors such as garlic, cayenne, and ham or bacon. This vegetarian take on traditional collard greens gets a boost of savory flavor from shiitake mushrooms.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Deep-Dish Apple Pie

Rating: Unrated
21
With all that delicious fruit an apple pie should be healthy, but the truth is a slice can have as much as 750 calories and 30 grams of fat. For the most part, the culprit is the crust. We use whole-wheat pastry flour to add fiber and lower the saturated fat by replacing some of the butter with canola oil. The brown sugar-sweetened filling in this pie is made with two kinds of apples for the perfect balance. A slice has half the calories of a typical version and only 10 grams of fat--sweet!
By Stacy Fraser

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
20
Toss leftover cooked chicken with barbecue sauce and crunchy carrots for a quick and healthy lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
