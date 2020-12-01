Quick & Easy Fruit Dessert Recipes

Find quick and easy fruit dessert recipes including easy recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pineapple Nice Cream

Rating: Unrated
3
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Everyone Loves This Fruitcake

Rating: Unrated
2
Ah, the maligned fruitcake. Many store-bought varieties, stuffed with unrecognizable candied bits, deserve their bad reputation--but not these wonderful cakes, made with a generous serving of dried fruit and candied orange peel in a light batter. There's only one trick: buy the best-quality, moist dried and candied fruit you can afford.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crumble Topping

Rating: Unrated
4
This quick crumble topping is convenient to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Spiced Pears

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve these caramelized pear slices over ice cream, stir into plain yogurt or enjoy as a topping for pancakes or waffles. Brown-skinned Bosc pears hold their shape during cooking, but any variety of pears tastes delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Oranges with Cardamom Syrup

Rating: Unrated
1
Turbinado sugar has a rich, molasses-like flavor that plays nicely with sweet-tart oranges in this easy healthy dessert recipe.
By Julia Clancy

Brown Sugar Broiled Grapefruit

Rating: Unrated
1
Grapefruit for dessert? Why not! In this broiled grapefruit recipe, grapefruit halves are topped with spiced brown sugar, caramelized under the broiler then topped with a dollop of vanilla-infused whipped cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brûléed Blood Oranges with Yogurt & Cardamom

Fresh blood oranges are so sweet they almost create their own caramel under the broiler--a little brown sugar on top seals the deal. A hint of cardamom enhances their aroma. Once you scoop out and eat the caramelized sections, squeeze the remaining blood orange juice over the yogurt.
By Judith Fertig

Cinnamon Oranges

Rating: Unrated
9
This simple dessert works any time of the year, but its flavors will be the best and brightest in the winter when oranges are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broiled Mango

Rating: Unrated
1
Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple “Donuts”

Rating: Unrated
1
This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into “donuts.” Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

Rating: Unrated
3
This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
By Breana Killeen

Make a fruity crisp in just one pan with our skillet dessert recipe. Want it gluten-free? Swap the oats for gluten-free rolled oats.
Your new go-to refreshing treat, this fruit pizza recipe replaces classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon "crust."
Rating: Unrated
4
Light "Whipped Cream"

Rating: Unrated
1

An extremely versatile surrogate whipped cream. It provides the finishing touch for bread pudding, crisps, cobblers, angel food cake--anything that you would normally slather with whipped cream.

Lime Yogurt Fruit Salad Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
Add a dollop of this zesty yogurt dressing to your next fruit salad--the creaminess and slight tartness of the dressing make it the perfect balance to a sweet and refreshing fruit salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Yogurt Banana Sundae

Rating: Unrated
1
Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Caramelized Bananas

Rating: Unrated
10
The bananas have to get in and out of the pan in 1 1/2 minutes, no longer, so they stay firm in the center. If you are cooking for 4, you can easily double the recipe; it is important not to crowd the skillet, so get everything ready to go and make it in 2 batches.
By Ken Haedrich

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
This refreshing fruit dessert pizza recipe swaps classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon crust. Topped with yogurt sauce, your favorite berries and mint, this fresh dessert can easily be doubled for a party or halved for every day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach Frozen Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
15
We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate & Banana

Rating: Unrated
3
Satisfy that chocolate craving with a drizzle of melted chocolate chips over banana slices for an easy treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberries with Lemon Cream

Rating: Unrated
16
Blending vanilla yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese creates a topping that's as virtuous as it is delicious. Any fresh berry can be used in this recipe.
By Jim Romanoff

Spicy Roasted Plums

Roasting plums concentrates their flavor and allows the added spices in this recipe to really penetrate the fruit. If you prefer, you can omit the sour cream topper and serve this dessert with vanilla frozen yogurt instead.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bourbon Cherries

Rating: Unrated
5
A boozy fire emanates from these drunken cherries that get better with age. Serve them with cheese or combine the cherry-infused bourbon with seltzer or other soda to make a special cocktail. Fill a 12-ounce rocks glass with ice, add 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) of the cherry-infused bourbon (or rum), top with seltzer and garnish with the bourbon cherries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple-Raspberry Parfaits

Rating: Unrated
13
You won't mind serving dessert on a busy weeknight after assembling these quick parfaits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Instant-Pot Apple Crisp

Apple crisp in your Instant Pot?! Yes, you can! This easy Instant-Pot apple crisp has a nice balance of flavors from lemon zest and juice, brown sugar and sweet Honeycrisp apples. The whole-wheat flour and pecans add texture to the topping, which remains moist and delicious as it melds with the other flavors. To keep the texture from getting mushy, be sure not to cut the apple pieces too small. One-inch cubes will do the trick!
By Liv Dansky

Yogurt with Blueberries

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake

This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier.
By Ivy Odom

Strawberry Nutella S'mores

Upgrade classic s'mores when you use chocolate-hazelnut spread instead of a chocolate bar in this quick recipe. We also added fresh strawberries and swapped graham crackers for thin lemon cookies in a fun, healthy twist.
By Breana Killeen

Bananas in Brown Sugar-Rum Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Bananas cooked in a delectable brown-sugar-rum sauce make for a quick yet impressive dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Iced Coffee

Rating: Unrated
27
This frothy delight is a great summer treat when the summer heat makes hot coffee less appealing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Apples with Cheese & Honey

Rating: Unrated
2
Dessert meets the cheese plate when you drizzle grilled apples and flavorful cheese with honey and toasted pecans for a quick and healthy finish to any meal for two. This is a good chance to try some exotic honeys--their nuances will shine in this simple dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Apples

Rating: Unrated
4
The aroma of baked apples filled with dried fruit and toasted nuts will brighten up any cold winter's day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mascarpone-Stuffed Figs

A creamy, honey-scented mascarpone filling makes this fresh fig recipe luxurious, yet still lets the fruit be the star. Serve these pretty stuffed figs to top off a special meal.
By Jane Black

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Apple Dippers

Caramel apples are a delicious treat but can contain up to 60 grams of carbs. Satisfy your sweet craving with these lower-carb apple slices, dipped in peanut butter and sprinkled with chocolate pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bananas Foster

This famous New Orleans banana dessert recipe gets a kick from rum (we like dark). Impress your friends with this healthy fruit dessert tonight!
By Kathy Gunst

Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy dessert recipe is a quick and healthy way to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Fondue

Rating: Unrated
4
The chocolate will stiffen if it gets cold, so enjoy it while it's still warm. Skewer and dip anything you like--pear slices, dried apricots, even marshmallows.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Mango with Coconut

You're probably used to eating mangoes raw, but if you've never eaten them roasted, this mango dessert is one to try. A simple topping of coconut, orange peel and crystallized ginger creates a spicy, almost candylike coating which contrasts nicely with the smooth, sweet roasted fruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
