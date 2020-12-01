Healthy Chocolate Sauce Recipes

Meringue Mushrooms
Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
Chocolate Almond Torte with Cherry Syrup
This decadent dessert is a sight to behold! Layers of chocolate almond torte, whipped topping and cherry syrup are sprinkled with sliced almonds and optional white chocolate curls.
Chocolate-Orange Sauce
Chocolate and orange are a sublime pairing. This is a good lower-fat chocolate sauce for ice cream, cake or fruit fondue.
Chocolate Fudge Cake in a Meringue Chemise
This tasty chocolate fudge cake is topped with a crunchy meringue and glazed in chocolate.
Dark Chocolate Sauce
Dark, glossy and slightly bittersweet, this sauce is both easy to make and a good keeper; serve it right from the refrigerator. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Rich Chocolate Sauce
Perfect for topping ice cream, this is a great standby, all-purpose chocolate sauce. Or simply set out a bowl of the sauce and dip pound cake, strawberries or other fruit into it.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Sauce
This ultra-quick sauce can make any night a special occasion. We especially like it with strawberries, pears or coffee frozen yogurt.
Silky Chocolate Sauce
Bittersweet chocolate and cocoa powder turn into a rich, silky chocolate sauce in a matter of minutes. Simple enough to whip up when that hot fudge sundae craving hits.