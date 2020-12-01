Healthy Chocolate Sauce Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chocolate sauce recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Meringue Mushrooms

Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Almond Torte with Cherry Syrup

This decadent dessert is a sight to behold! Layers of chocolate almond torte, whipped topping and cherry syrup are sprinkled with sliced almonds and optional white chocolate curls.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Orange Sauce

Chocolate and orange are a sublime pairing. This is a good lower-fat chocolate sauce for ice cream, cake or fruit fondue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Fudge Cake in a Meringue Chemise

This tasty chocolate fudge cake is topped with a crunchy meringue and glazed in chocolate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Sauce

Dark, glossy and slightly bittersweet, this sauce is both easy to make and a good keeper; serve it right from the refrigerator. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rich Chocolate Sauce

Perfect for topping ice cream, this is a great standby, all-purpose chocolate sauce. Or simply set out a bowl of the sauce and dip pound cake, strawberries or other fruit into it.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Hot Fudge Sauce

Keep a jar of this hot fudge sauce on hand for emergency chocolate cravings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Raspberry Sauce

Raspberry jam adds sheen and a fruity accent to this dessert sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Hazelnut Sauce

This ultra-quick sauce can make any night a special occasion. We especially like it with strawberries, pears or coffee frozen yogurt.
By Patsy Jamieson

Dark Chocolate Sauce

Rich and chocolaty, this sauce is perfect for topping frozen yogurt, pancakes or waffles.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chocolate Sauce

Rich and chocolaty, keep this sauce on hand for dipping fresh fruit in.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Silky Chocolate Sauce

Bittersweet chocolate and cocoa powder turn into a rich, silky chocolate sauce in a matter of minutes. Simple enough to whip up when that hot fudge sundae craving hits.
By Ruth Cousineau

Mexican Chocolate Sauce

Mexican Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate syrup makes a convenient base for a delicious sauce; cocoa powder deepens the chocolate flavor and cuts the sweetness without adding fat, and orange and cinnamon lend complexity.
Buckwheat Crepes with Strawberries, Rhubarb & White Chocolate

Buckwheat Crepes with Strawberries, Rhubarb & White Chocolate

Buckwheat flour gives these whole-grain crepes a nutty flavor and makes this dessert naturally gluten-free. Stuffed with lightly spiced, cooked rhubarb and fresh strawberries, the crepes are a head-turner when they get a drizzle of white chocolate sauce.
