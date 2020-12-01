Healthy Egg Custard Recipes

Find healthy, delicious egg custard recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan

This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)

Every panaderia (bakery) in Puerto Rico has many flavors of flan, from vanilla to guava. Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this version a rich, comforting texture.
By Scott Rosenbaum

Pecan-Apple Custards

Uunsweetened applesauce, fat-free milk, and oatmeal transform traditional custard into a yummy good-for-you treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

The Best Vanilla Custard

Calling this “the best” custard recipe may seem like a bold statement, but it's true. In this healthy dessert recipe, the rich eggy custard is silky-smooth and infused with loads of vanilla, making it worthy of its name.
By Kathy Gunst

Peach Custard Pie

We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Pumpkin Spice Pudding

The key to making this healthy, smooth pudding is constant slow whisking. A staff favorite, this recipe is one you'll want to pin for an easy make-ahead dessert.
By Stacy Fraser

Maple-Pumpkin Custards with Crystallized Ginger

A Thanksgiving meal wouldn't be complete without pumpkin, and here in Vermont we wouldn't dream of excluding our beloved maple syrup. We've combined the two in these elegant custards, featuring the best part of a pumpkin pie and saving calories for a luscious finish of real whipped cream. If you can find it, use Grade B dark amber syrup to get the best maple flavor.
By Jim Romanoff

Custard Eggnog

This custard-based version of eggnog cooks the eggs, making any concerns of food-borne illness a thing of the past!
By Patsy Jamieson

Classic Flan

Making restaurant-quality flan at home is easier than you think, and our version is healthier, too! With just a few ingredients, you'll have a satisfying dessert that's sure to impress.
By Carolyn Casner

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Strawberries

This creamy Italian dessert is flavored with vanilla bean and topped with fresh strawberries. Feel free to mix it up and substitute blueberries or raspberries, or a combination of all three!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Coconut Custard

A classic sweet custard flavored with coconut, ginger, and vanilla is served in individual cups and topped with pretty slices of star fruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Strawberry Custards

Sour cream gives this healthy baked custard recipe richness and tang. It's delicious with in-season strawberries, but feel free to substitute whatever berries you can get your hands on.
By Lisa Weiss

All Healthy Egg Custard Recipes

Peanut Butter Custards

Smooth and creamy, these two-tone desserts are rich in flavor but low in fat because they're made with reduced-fat peanut butter and fat-free half-and-half.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berries with Custard Sauce and Mint

This dessert of fresh mixed berries topped with a sweet Marsala-flavored custard and fresh mint is a refreshing treat on a hot summer night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Figs & Berries with Zabaglione

Zabaglione is a rich Italian dessert custard made with eggs, sugar and sweet Italian Marsala wine. This recipe uses low-fat dairy products to keep the calories and fat down.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berries with Custard Sauce

For this easy fruit dessert, the custard calls for fewer eggs and is thickened with cornstarch. The diabetic-friendly recipe has only 3 grams of fat per serving!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Amaretto Pots de Creme with Whipped Coffee-Almond Topping

This decadent dessert is based on a French-inspired custard recipe that dates back to the 17th century. Our version has fewer calories and is lower in fat than the orginal--we use light soymilk, light dessert topping, sugar-free dark chocolate and unsweetened cocoa powder--but it's still rich in taste!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Custard Tart

Pureed low-fat cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese turns into a rich-tasting--but low-fat--custard in this fall favorite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Orange Custards

This low-fat chocolate dessert relies on only 3 tablespoons added sugar for the whole recipe. Use a high-quality chocolate for the best flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Bread Pudding with Custard Sauce

Rich chocolate filling and an orange-scented custard sauce take plain bread to new heights in this lovely combination of decadence and homey comfort.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Pear Custard Pie

This custard pie recipe elevates the simple pear to something heavenly. The pears are lightly caramelized, baked into vanilla custard, then topped with a cinnamon caramel sauce just before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Walnut-Nutmeg Pumpkin Custards

Planning any parties for fall? Don't overlook this custard recipe--it's easy to assemble and will have your guests doling out the compliments! They'll love how the creamy pumpkin custard contrasts with the crunchy walnut, brown sugar and oat topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Lavender Custards

This low-fat custard owes its tangy, sophisticated flavor to dried lavender and store-bought lemon curd. Decorate each custard with fresh lavender, thyme sprigs, or--for real style points--edible flowers!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Custards with Hazelnut Caramel

Spiced creamy pumpkin custards are topped with a hazelnut caramel sauce in the perfect dessert for fall entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb Custard Pie

A creamy custard is the perfect foil for tangy rhubarb in this wonderful spring pie.
By Lisa Cherkasky

Apricot-Vanilla Clafoutis

Fresh apricots and a real vanilla bean give this light dessert a great natural flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Zabaglione with Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

Zabaglione is an Italian dish made from whipped egg yolks, sugar and marsala wine. The simple combination of this decadent chocolate dessert with vanilla frozen yogurt will have you on cloud nine.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plum Custard Tart

Roasted plums and creamy custard fill this rich walnut crust with summer goodness.
By Susanne A. Davis
