Healthy Rice Pudding Recipes

Find healthy, delicious rice pudding recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding

Rating: Unrated
8
This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Christmas Rice Pudding with Lingonberry Sauce

There's an old Swedish custom of hiding an almond in the rice pudding; whoever finds the almond in the pudding is presented with a special treat. Lingonberries are small, red berries that have a flavor similar to cranberries. They can be found in specialty shops, large grocery stores or in the food section of IKEA housewares stores. Or, if you prefer, try topping it with Raspberry Sauce or Spiced Tropical Fruit Compote.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Pudding

Rating: Unrated
4
Made with nonfat milk, this comforting rice pudding (delicious for breakfast, too) has a lovely creamy consistency because Italian arborio rice is used.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Rice Pudding

Crown each serving of this brown rice pudding with a generous sprinkling of cinnamon and, if you like, a few toasted almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Rice Pudding

This homemade rice pudding is a sweet treat after any meal. Apricots and orange peel combine with the complex flavor of cardamom to deliver intense flavor to this simple dessert recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Golden Rice Pudding

Leaving the peel on the Golden Delicious apples will add both texture and color to this diabetic-friendly, rice pudding.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rice Pudding with Dried Fruit

A perfect use for leftover cooked rice, this creamy pudding is infused with fragrant lemon zest and cinnamon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Aromatic Rice Pudding

Store-bought rice pudding gets a boost from some simple stir-ins.
By Mariana Velasquez

Apple-Cinnamon Rice Pudding

Rating: Unrated
2
Whether you're partial to the fragrant maple and apple goodness warm from the oven or prefer it cold and luxuriously creamy, this simple rice pudding is pure comfort. A teakettle makes neat work of the hot water bath.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice Pudding with Dried Fruits

Arborio rice, available in most large supermarkets, makes an especially creamy version of this rice pudding. Use your favorite combination of dried fruits for the cranberries and apricots if you wish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot Baked Rice Pudding

This pleasantly sweet, Indian-style rice pudding recipe is smooth and custardy with a hint of cardamom. Cardamom loses its flavor quickly, so purchase whole, decorticated cardamom and use it within a few months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com