Healthy Rice Pudding Recipes

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding
This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
Christmas Rice Pudding with Lingonberry Sauce
There's an old Swedish custom of hiding an almond in the rice pudding; whoever finds the almond in the pudding is presented with a special treat. Lingonberries are small, red berries that have a flavor similar to cranberries. They can be found in specialty shops, large grocery stores or in the food section of IKEA housewares stores. Or, if you prefer, try topping it with Raspberry Sauce or Spiced Tropical Fruit Compote.
Rice Pudding
Made with nonfat milk, this comforting rice pudding (delicious for breakfast, too) has a lovely creamy consistency because Italian arborio rice is used.
Brown Rice Pudding
Crown each serving of this brown rice pudding with a generous sprinkling of cinnamon and, if you like, a few toasted almonds.
Baked Rice Pudding
This homemade rice pudding is a sweet treat after any meal. Apricots and orange peel combine with the complex flavor of cardamom to deliver intense flavor to this simple dessert recipe.
Golden Rice Pudding
Leaving the peel on the Golden Delicious apples will add both texture and color to this diabetic-friendly, rice pudding.
Rice Pudding with Dried Fruit
A perfect use for leftover cooked rice, this creamy pudding is infused with fragrant lemon zest and cinnamon.
Apple-Cinnamon Rice Pudding
Whether you're partial to the fragrant maple and apple goodness warm from the oven or prefer it cold and luxuriously creamy, this simple rice pudding is pure comfort. A teakettle makes neat work of the hot water bath.
Rice Pudding with Dried Fruits
Arborio rice, available in most large supermarkets, makes an especially creamy version of this rice pudding. Use your favorite combination of dried fruits for the cranberries and apricots if you wish.
Apricot Baked Rice Pudding
This pleasantly sweet, Indian-style rice pudding recipe is smooth and custardy with a hint of cardamom. Cardamom loses its flavor quickly, so purchase whole, decorticated cardamom and use it within a few months.