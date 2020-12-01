Healthy Chocolate Pudding Recipes

Warm Chocolate Pudding
This warm pudding has a marvelous deep chocolaty flavor, but it's low in fat and super-quick to make. Don't skimp on the quality of cocoa with this one--treat yourself to the good stuff.
Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake
When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
"Chocomole" Pudding
Creamy avocados make this dairy-free and vegan chocolate dessert recipe super-rich. Serve as a not-so-sweet dessert or with strawberries for dipping.
Chocolate Bread Pudding
This custardy dessert recipe is cooked in the slow cooker. A quick 20 minutes of prep time is all that's needed and in just a few hours you'll be serving up this sweet chocolate bread pudding.
Chocolate, Cherry & Almond Bread Pudding
This pudding's rich vanilla flavor plays perfectly with the luscious chocolate, cherries and almonds.
Double Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding
In this healthy chocolate bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, ripe bananas, chocolate and toasted peanuts come together for a heavenly dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with peanuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
Dark Chocolate-Orange Pudding
Where rich chocolate meets orange zest! You will surely wow your guests with this recipe. Added bonus? Substitute sugar for a substitute to lower the sugar count.
Chocolate Pudding
Cocoa powder and chocolate chips give this luscious pudding a double-dose of chocolate flavor.
Layered Mocha-Cappuccino Pudding Cups
These tasty frozen pudding treats are perfect for a hot summer night.
Chocolate Velvet Pudding
Although instant mixes and premade chocolate puddings abound in every supermarket, they just can't compare with homemade. This reduced-fat version is almost as quick as a mix and delivers a rich chocolate flavor.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Bread Pudding
While American-style cocoa certainly works in this recipe, Dutch-process cocoa produces a deeper color and richer flavor.