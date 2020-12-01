Healthy Chocolate Pudding Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chocolate pudding recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Warm Chocolate Pudding

Rating: Unrated
25
This warm pudding has a marvelous deep chocolaty flavor, but it's low in fat and super-quick to make. Don't skimp on the quality of cocoa with this one--treat yourself to the good stuff.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
9
When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

"Chocomole" Pudding

Rating: Unrated
4
Creamy avocados make this dairy-free and vegan chocolate dessert recipe super-rich. Serve as a not-so-sweet dessert or with strawberries for dipping.
By Jason Mraz

Chocolate Bread Pudding

This custardy dessert recipe is cooked in the slow cooker. A quick 20 minutes of prep time is all that's needed and in just a few hours you'll be serving up this sweet chocolate bread pudding.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate, Cherry & Almond Bread Pudding

Rating: Unrated
1
This pudding's rich vanilla flavor plays perfectly with the luscious chocolate, cherries and almonds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding

In this healthy chocolate bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, ripe bananas, chocolate and toasted peanuts come together for a heavenly dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with peanuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
14
Serve this dense, fudgy pudding cake with vanilla frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate-Orange Pudding

Where rich chocolate meets orange zest! You will surely wow your guests with this recipe. Added bonus? Substitute sugar for a substitute to lower the sugar count.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Pudding

Rating: Unrated
2
Cocoa powder and chocolate chips give this luscious pudding a double-dose of chocolate flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Layered Mocha-Cappuccino Pudding Cups

These tasty frozen pudding treats are perfect for a hot summer night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Velvet Pudding

Although instant mixes and premade chocolate puddings abound in every supermarket, they just can't compare with homemade. This reduced-fat version is almost as quick as a mix and delivers a rich chocolate flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cinnamon Bread Pudding

Rating: Unrated
2
While American-style cocoa certainly works in this recipe, Dutch-process cocoa produces a deeper color and richer flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Chocolate Bread Pudding with Custard Sauce

Chocolate Bread Pudding with Custard Sauce

Rich chocolate filling and an orange-scented custard sauce take plain bread to new heights in this lovely combination of decadence and homey comfort.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com