Healthy Pumpkin Pie Recipes

Staff Picks

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel

This riff on the Thanksgiving favorite combines a traditional pumpkin pie filling with swirls of sweetened cream cheese. And since it's only Thanksgiving once a year, we've topped it all off with a buttery spiced-pecan topping. This easy pie recipe will please anyone at your table this holiday.
By Hilary Meyer

Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie

This low-fat crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect dessert for the dieters at your holiday meal or people who are watching their carbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie

While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie

Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

This dairy-free pumpkin pie gets its structure from aquafaba (the leftover water from a can of chickpeas) whipped up into a meringue-like foam. When it's combined with pumpkin and poured into a gluten-free pecan crust, you would never know beans had anything to do with this easy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Spoonable Pumpkin Pie

Eat this pumpkin pie with a bowl and spoon. Cream cheese makes the filling extra creamy, and chopped pecans add some crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Pie with Rum

Dark molasses and dark rum put this pumpkin pie a cut above the rest. Nonfat evaporated milk, which stands in for heavy cream, does a fantastic job of cutting the fat in the filling. Add to that our blue ribbon butter-canola crust and you've dropped three-quarters of the fat and more than half the calories found in most similar pies. Don't use pumpkin-pie mix--buy canned pumpkin without added spices: the flavor will be superior.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

This recipe mash-up marries the sweet, subtle flavor of pumpkin with the nuttiness of pecans. Not only do the pecans create a beautiful pattern on top, their addition to classic pumpkin pie also creates an amazing textural combination of creamy and crunchy. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream to make it even more delicious.
By Hilary Meyer

Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie

One of the tasters of this dairy-free pumpkin pie called it a "vegan's dream come true." The filling has just the right amount of spice, while the crust--made with part whole-wheat flour--has a wonderful nutty flavor and crispy texture. The pie is great as is, but to really please the plant-based eaters at your Thanksgiving table, top it with Coconut Whipped Cream (see Associated Recipes).
By Pam Lolley

Pumpkin Tart with Pecan-Shortbread Crust

A pleasant tang, courtesy of Greek yogurt in the filling, and a mascarpone cheese whipped cream topping take this healthy pumpkin dessert recipe above and beyond classic pumpkin pie.
By Lia Huber

Pumpkin Coconut Tart

Dark rum, coconut milk, cinnamon, ginger and cloves give this pumpkin tart a complex flavor that matches perfectly with a cup of chai laced with milk.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Inspiration and Ideas

One Can of Pumpkin, 6 Delicious Recipes

Here are a few of our favorite pumpkin recipes—including a great frozen pumpkin mousse pie—plus links to many more!
Picking the Right Pumpkins for Cooking

Get the lowdown from Vermont farmers on how to find the right types of pumpkins for delicious recipes for fresh-cooked pie and more!
How to Make Pumpkin Pie Healthier

Classic Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin-Maple Pie

Cranberry-Orange Almond Crunch Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

With a fraction of the fat, this lighter pumpkin pie has the rich, subtle spices of the classic and a delicate, faintly sweet crust.

All Healthy Pumpkin Pie Recipes

Spiced Pumpkin Pie

This boldly spiced classic pumpkin pie recipe can be made with canned pumpkin puree, a roasted pie pumpkin or roasted squash. Make your own healthy pastry dough or look for a store-bought frozen pie crust without any partially hydrogenated oils.
By Mary Cleaver

Maple-Apple Pecan Crunch Pumpkin Pie

Cooked apple slices top a crustless pumpkin pie in this dessert recipe. Chopped nuts and a drizzle of maple syrup top it off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Chocolate Crunch Pumpkin Pie

An easy gingersnap topping jazzes up this crustless pumpkin pie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
