Healthy Pecan Pie Recipes

Leslie Malcoun's Pecan Tartlets
Catherine Schumacher used to make hundreds of Christmas cookies for her family and friends. She even defrosted frozen leftovers for Fourth of July picnics at her Michigan farm. Her granddaughter, Leslie Malcoun, took over the baking when she got married more than 30 years ago, and to this day spends hours on old family favorites and experimenting with new recipes. Food Features Editor Carolyn Malcoun can't imagine Christmas without her mom's delightful mini pecan tarts.
Mini Pecan Pies
The key to these decadent treats is the portion size--baking them in mini-muffin tins keeps the carbs and saturated fat in check. And maple syrup allows you to make this pecan pie recipe without corn syrup.
Custard Pecan Pie
While every bit as delish as the classic pie, this one has less sugar. Cane syrup, a toasty alternative to corn syrup or molasses, sweetens the pie along with brown sugar. Because the filling for the pie is wet, we brush the crust with egg white and par-bake it to create a barrier to prevent sogginess.
Maple Pecan Tart with Dried Cherries
This pecan tart gets added tang from dried cherries. Instead of corn syrup, which is found in most pecan pie recipes, we've opted for maple syrup. If you can find it, choose dark amber or grade B, because it has the richest maple flavor. The crust, made with heart-healthy pecans and canola oil, couldn't be easier to whip together. Just blend it in the food processor and pat it into your tart pan.
5-Layer Homemade Pecan Pie
The "magic" ingredient in the filling of this chocolate-bourbon pecan pie (and many gooey baked goods) is sweetened condensed milk, which delivers that craveable texture. This pecan pie recipe without corn syrup is a wonderful Thanksgiving dessert. A little bourbon adds its complex, oak-aged perfume to the sweet mix but, if you prefer, vanilla extract tastes great too.
Mini Maple Pecan Pies
If pecan pie is a thanksgiving "must" at your house, there's no need to skip the tradition because you're on a diabetic meal plan. These mini pies with only 19 carbs per serving let you enjoy the festive treat without a second thought.
Pecan Pie
Give classic pecan pie a healthy makeover--this recipe replaces some of the corn syrup and uses a whole-wheat flour crust for a delicious dessert. Top with whipped cream to make it extra-special.
Pumpkin Pecan Pie
This recipe mash-up marries the sweet, subtle flavor of pumpkin with the nuttiness of pecans. Not only do the pecans create a beautiful pattern on top, their addition to classic pumpkin pie also creates an amazing textural combination of creamy and crunchy. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream to make it even more delicious.
Pumpkin Tart with Pecan-Shortbread Crust
A pleasant tang, courtesy of Greek yogurt in the filling, and a mascarpone cheese whipped cream topping take this healthy pumpkin dessert recipe above and beyond classic pumpkin pie.
Gluten-Free Pecan Pie
Traditional pecan pie gets a healthy makeover with this gluten-free recipe. We've replaced some of the sugar in the pecan filling with dates to cut back on added sugar and poured it into a simple gluten-free butter pastry dough crust. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream to take this classic holiday dessert to the next level.
Pecan-Cranberry Tart
Too often pecan pie is overly sweet and laden with fat. Enjoy this better-for-you tart for your next feast.
Chocolate Caramel-Peanut Crunch Pie
The classic combo of chocolate and peanut butter gets an extra flavor boost from caramel ice cream topping.