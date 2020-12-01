Healthy Pecan Pie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pecan pie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Leslie Malcoun's Pecan Tartlets

Catherine Schumacher used to make hundreds of Christmas cookies for her family and friends. She even defrosted frozen leftovers for Fourth of July picnics at her Michigan farm. Her granddaughter, Leslie Malcoun, took over the baking when she got married more than 30 years ago, and to this day spends hours on old family favorites and experimenting with new recipes. Food Features Editor Carolyn Malcoun can't imagine Christmas without her mom's delightful mini pecan tarts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Pecan Pies

The key to these decadent treats is the portion size--baking them in mini-muffin tins keeps the carbs and saturated fat in check. And maple syrup allows you to make this pecan pie recipe without corn syrup.
By Lauren Grant

Custard Pecan Pie

While every bit as delish as the classic pie, this one has less sugar. Cane syrup, a toasty alternative to corn syrup or molasses, sweetens the pie along with brown sugar. Because the filling for the pie is wet, we brush the crust with egg white and par-bake it to create a barrier to prevent sogginess.
By Virginia Willis

Maple Pecan Tart with Dried Cherries

This pecan tart gets added tang from dried cherries. Instead of corn syrup, which is found in most pecan pie recipes, we've opted for maple syrup. If you can find it, choose dark amber or grade B, because it has the richest maple flavor. The crust, made with heart-healthy pecans and canola oil, couldn't be easier to whip together. Just blend it in the food processor and pat it into your tart pan.
By Katie Webster

5-Layer Homemade Pecan Pie

The "magic" ingredient in the filling of this chocolate-bourbon pecan pie (and many gooey baked goods) is sweetened condensed milk, which delivers that craveable texture. This pecan pie recipe without corn syrup is a wonderful Thanksgiving dessert. A little bourbon adds its complex, oak-aged perfume to the sweet mix but, if you prefer, vanilla extract tastes great too.
By Hilary Meyer

Mini Maple Pecan Pies

If pecan pie is a thanksgiving "must" at your house, there's no need to skip the tradition because you're on a diabetic meal plan. These mini pies with only 19 carbs per serving let you enjoy the festive treat without a second thought.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan Pie

Give classic pecan pie a healthy makeover--this recipe replaces some of the corn syrup and uses a whole-wheat flour crust for a delicious dessert. Top with whipped cream to make it extra-special.
By Stacy Fraser

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

This recipe mash-up marries the sweet, subtle flavor of pumpkin with the nuttiness of pecans. Not only do the pecans create a beautiful pattern on top, their addition to classic pumpkin pie also creates an amazing textural combination of creamy and crunchy. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream to make it even more delicious.
By Hilary Meyer

Pumpkin Tart with Pecan-Shortbread Crust

A pleasant tang, courtesy of Greek yogurt in the filling, and a mascarpone cheese whipped cream topping take this healthy pumpkin dessert recipe above and beyond classic pumpkin pie.
By Lia Huber

Gluten-Free Pecan Pie

Traditional pecan pie gets a healthy makeover with this gluten-free recipe. We've replaced some of the sugar in the pecan filling with dates to cut back on added sugar and poured it into a simple gluten-free butter pastry dough crust. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream to take this classic holiday dessert to the next level.
By Devon O'Brien

Pecan-Cranberry Tart

Too often pecan pie is overly sweet and laden with fat. Enjoy this better-for-you tart for your next feast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Caramel-Peanut Crunch Pie

The classic combo of chocolate and peanut butter gets an extra flavor boost from caramel ice cream topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

