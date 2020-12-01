Healthy Ice Cream Pie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious ice cream pie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Grasshopper Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy grasshopper mint and chocolate ice cream pie recipe, you'll save about 150 calories and half the saturated fat per serving versus a traditional ice cream pie by using nonfat Greek yogurt and heart-healthy oil instead of butter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie

While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Mocha Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy mocha chocolate ice cream pie recipe, crumbled chocolate cookies make an easy and tasty crust for the chocolate-coffee filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry-Lemon Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the blackberry and lemon filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Lime Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy strawberry daiquiri-inspired ice cream pie recipe, graham crackers make an easy and tasty crust for the strawberry, rum and lime filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt. For a nonalcoholic “virgin” daiquiri pie, omit the rum.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango-Coconut Ice Cream Pie

In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the mango and coconut filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Devil's Food Ice Cream Pie

Fat-free chocolate cookie cakes get a peanut butter drizzle and a layer of bananas and ice cream in this low-fat frozen dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
