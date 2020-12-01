Healthy Ice Cream Pie Recipes

Grasshopper Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy grasshopper mint and chocolate ice cream pie recipe, you'll save about 150 calories and half the saturated fat per serving versus a traditional ice cream pie by using nonfat Greek yogurt and heart-healthy oil instead of butter.
Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie
While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
Mocha Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy mocha chocolate ice cream pie recipe, crumbled chocolate cookies make an easy and tasty crust for the chocolate-coffee filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Blackberry-Lemon Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the blackberry and lemon filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust
This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
Strawberry-Lime Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy strawberry daiquiri-inspired ice cream pie recipe, graham crackers make an easy and tasty crust for the strawberry, rum and lime filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt. For a nonalcoholic “virgin” daiquiri pie, omit the rum.
Mango-Coconut Ice Cream Pie
In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the mango and coconut filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
Devil's Food Ice Cream Pie
Fat-free chocolate cookie cakes get a peanut butter drizzle and a layer of bananas and ice cream in this low-fat frozen dessert.